KELOLAND TV
Colder forecast after this week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While the stronger winds Monday helped deliver warmer temperatures as many reached the 30s for afternoon highs, we’ll soon see a big decline in out temperatures. That decline starts as early as this weekend. Along with the cold, snow is also in the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Aberdeen hopes to keep Presentation College employees
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Presentation College in Aberdeen is closing in August, and city officials are hoping the employees will be able to find positions that allow them to stay in the area. Officials with the institution have invited area businesses to their job fair, hoping the employees...
hubcityradio.com
The City of Aberdeen announced Megan Kukowski the first Economic Development Manager
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- The City of Aberdeen’s first Economic Development Manager will assume their duties on February 6, 2023. City Manager Joe Gaa is pleased to announce that Megan Kukowski will be joining the City’s staff. Megan earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Advertising and Marketing from South Dakota...
hubcityradio.com
Mount Marty to be the only catholic affiliated college after Presentation closes
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- With the announced closing of Presentation College in Aberdeen, that will leave Mount Marty University in Yankton as the only catholic affiliated college in the state. Mount Marty President Marc Long says they have been working with Presentation for years. Long says they would accept any student from...
Aberdeen Christian defeats White River in boys hoops
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen Christian ranked at number two in class B made its claim to the number one spot with a sweet 87-68 victory over top-ranked White River Saturday. The Knights prevailed despite White River bucket-getter Joe Sayler’s 42 points. Aberdeen’s best was Malek Wieker (weaker) with 29 points. The Knights shot 71.4 […]
kelo.com
DWU enters into Teach-Out agreement with Presentation College
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO.com) — Dakota Wesleyan University will enter into a Teach-Out agreement with Presentation College in Aberdeen, as an option for students to complete their course of study. A Teach-Out is an arrangement between two institutions, when one closes, to ensure academic credits for students and that they will graduate on the same timeline. Dakota Wesleyan will accept any currently enrolled Presentation student with automatic admission and no application fee. Presentation College announced earlier this week that it will close operations at the end of the 2023 summer term.
sdpb.org
Long-term issues to close doors at Presentation College
Presentation is offering ‘teach-out’ agreements with other institutions to accept current students without needing an application or increase in tuition costs. This comes as the Aberdeen college prepares to permanent close its doors later this year. College president Paula Langteau said it’s part of administration’s effort to put...
drgnews.com
SD Media High School Basketball Polls – January 23, 2023
Aberdeen Christian moved into the top spot in the Class B boys poll, the biggest change in this week’s South Dakota Media High School Basketball Polls, released Monday. White River, who had been the top team in the poll, lost to Aberdeen Christian Saturday at the Hanson Classic. Lower...
