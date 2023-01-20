MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO.com) — Dakota Wesleyan University will enter into a Teach-Out agreement with Presentation College in Aberdeen, as an option for students to complete their course of study. A Teach-Out is an arrangement between two institutions, when one closes, to ensure academic credits for students and that they will graduate on the same timeline. Dakota Wesleyan will accept any currently enrolled Presentation student with automatic admission and no application fee. Presentation College announced earlier this week that it will close operations at the end of the 2023 summer term.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO