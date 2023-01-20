Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Famous Spot on Rt. 30 Can Become Yours for $2.4 MillionMelissa FrostRonks, PA
What to Explore When Visiting This Historic Village in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersM. L. FrenchNorristown, PA
The time that a $4 flea market picture frame hid an original copy of the Declaration of IndependenceAnita DurairajAdamstown, PA
Related
Yahoo Sports
State title contender Woodbury girls basketball disqualified from NJSIAA playoffs
The Woodbury High School girls’ basketball team, one of the state’s top contenders for a Group 1 championship, has been banned from this year’s the NJSIAA Tournament after seven players were disqualified for leaving the bench during a fan altercation last week, athletic director Dan Howey said.
There’s a change at the top of the boys basketball rankings
Allentown Central Catholic continues to climb the boys basketball rankings. The Vikings’ current run of success includes a win over then-No. 1 Emmaus, which shouldn’t be punished too much since it was without standout guard Dylan Darville.
Cedar Cliff OL Lucas Andrezeski makes his college pick
Cedar Cliff offensive lineman Lucas Andrezeski is off the board. The senior told PennLive Saturday that he has committed to East Stroudsburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “Most colleges bring up family, but ESU really is,” the 6-foot-4, 275 pounder said. “All the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Transfer WR Dante Cephas bringing 'the complete package' to Penn State
Daequan Hardy was the star four years ago in Hershey. Now a starting nickel back at Penn State, Hardy led Penn Hills to a 2018 PIAA championship win over Manheim Central with four touchdowns, three interceptions and 340 all-purpose yards. His incredible individual effort helped secure Penn Hills’ second state title.
Boxing Scene
Julian Gonzalez Not Surprised He Took Out Rosalindo Morales So Quickly
Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, Pa. - Julian Gonzalez from Reading, Pa., remained undefeated with a dominant fourth-round stoppage victory, dropping Rosalindo Morales in the first round and halting him with a stiff right hand that caused referee Shawn Clark to intervene and wave the 130-pound bout off at 27 seconds of the fourth. Gonzalez led 30-26 on all three judges’ scorecards at the time of the stoppage.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Recruiting Another Wyomissing OL: 2024 Tackle Caleb Brewer
Penn State hit a home run in recruiting in this year’s class when they signed five-star offensive lineman J’ven Williams from Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, and now James Franklin and his coaches will be back at Wyomissing High School trying to sign another talented player from that school in the Class of 2024.
Hampton Lanes is rebuilt and ready to roll after challenging journey
It was a long and painful journey to get to this day for Jason Lauchnor. But now, the events that began nearly two years ago are behind him, and his promise from that snowy February day has come to fruition. Jason and his father, Karl, were the proud owners of...
Nearly 1,300 Lehigh Valley voters saw mail-in ballots rejected | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
sauconsource.com
New Mexican Restaurant Eager to Welcome Community
A Mexican restaurant that will soon open along Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township aims to be a family-centric dining destination with an atmosphere welcoming to everyone. Owner-manager Ali Arsalane explained that the customer-first formula that has made the Plaza Azteca on Lehigh Street in Allentown a success will be key to developing a strong bond with the Saucon Valley community in the weeks and months to come.
paonlinecasino.com
Valley Forge Casino Returns To 24-Hour Gaming To Accommodate Demand
Valley Forge Casino just announced some good news for night owls in the greater Philadelphia/Montgomery County area. Beginning today, Jan. 20, the casino floor will remain open 24 hours a day, says a new Valley Forge Casino press release. Visitors to the King of Prussia casino could already play slots...
975thefanatic.com
This Is the Wealthiest Town In Pennsylvania
Have you ever wondered what towns make up the wealthiest in Pennsylvania? Well, we have your answer. The staffers at Suburbs101.com have put together a list of the six wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the wealthiest Americans in the country,” they state in the article. “In fact, some of the wealthiest billionaires live in Pennsylvania including Victoria Mars (Mars candy) and self-made billionaires such as Michael Rubin and Jeff Yass. Here are the top 6 wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. The information presented in this article are based on data from the US Census American Community Survey and the rankings are based on median household income.”
The Kings of Ka-Ching: Pottstown’s Got One of the Most Expensive High Schools in the U.S.
The Hill School in Pottstown is a co-ed prep school for grades 9-12. The most expensive high schools in the U.S. can be pricier than some universities. That’s no exception for an independent Pottstown boarding school on 860 Beach Street. The Hill School’s annual tuition currently runs at a...
WGAL
Lancaster Airport in national spotlight
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Airport has been put in the national spotlight. It's was featured in a recent issue of "Business View Magazine" and it's in for impressive upgrades. Many don't realize just how busy the Lancaster Airport is. It's the third busiest airport in the state, behind Philadelphia...
Lehigh Valley weather: Where will it snow this weekend? Check our snowfall projections map.
A wintry mix on Sunday could leave some accumulating snow in parts of the Lehigh Valley for the first time since December. As of Friday, the National Weather Service anticipated measurable snow in the Poconos and possibly into the Lehigh Valley’s higher northern elevations, with little chance of accumulation in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton area where a few flakes may mix in before turning over to all rain. Meanwhile, AccuWeather put the Lehigh Valley on the very edge of its snowfall forecast, calling for 1 to 3 inches to the north.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Frackville man cited in Cressona crash
CRESSONA – A Frackville man was cited for a traffic violation and driving with a suspended license after a crash in Cressona. The crash happened just after noon Monday at Sillyman and Pottsville streets in the borough. State Police at Schuylkill Haven said Williams Armstead Jr., 24, of Frackville,...
Singers, Songwriters Coming to Famous Bucks County Theater for a Night of Music and Conversation
One of Bucks County’s most well-known theaters will be hosting a night of music and conversation in the very near future. The Newtown Theatre will present “Singer-Songwriters in the Round: The Stories Behind the Songs” on Feb. 4 at 8 PM. Part concert, part conversation, this special evening will bring together five singer-songwriters to play their songs and share the stories behind them. They’ll discuss origins and arrangements while offering a deeper dive into the songwriting process.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man
BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
wrnjradio.com
St. Luke’s is the PA network with the most hospitals recognized for excellence in patient safety
The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) recognized 21 Pennsylvania hospitals for their stellar performance ensuring patients’ safety. Nearly half of the honorees for HAP’s Excellence in Patient Safety Recognition program are St. Luke’s hospitals. The eight St. Luke’s hospitals honored by HAP are:. St....
Contractor Ripped Off Philly Area Homeowners For $475K, Faces 300 Felonies: DA
A Collegeville contractor is accused of defrauding Philadelphia-area homeowners out of nearly half a million dollars, and is now charged with more than 300 felonies as a result, authorities say. Joseph Ford, the 53-year-old owner of 1st Call Electric LLC, sits in the Montgomery County lockup in lieu of a...
Girl dies, man in critical condition after fire in Berks County: Police
READING, Pa. (CBS) -- A fire in Berks County killed a 13-year-old girl and sent a 63-year-old man to the hospital on Saturday morning, police say. The fire broke out on the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m.Authorities say that the girl was dead when firefighters entered the building. The man was transported to Reading Hospital and listed in critical condition.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Comments / 0