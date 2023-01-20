ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Transfer WR Dante Cephas bringing 'the complete package' to Penn State

Daequan Hardy was the star four years ago in Hershey. Now a starting nickel back at Penn State, Hardy led Penn Hills to a 2018 PIAA championship win over Manheim Central with four touchdowns, three interceptions and 340 all-purpose yards. His incredible individual effort helped secure Penn Hills’ second state title.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Boxing Scene

Julian Gonzalez Not Surprised He Took Out Rosalindo Morales So Quickly

Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, Pa. - Julian Gonzalez from Reading, Pa., remained undefeated with a dominant fourth-round stoppage victory, dropping Rosalindo Morales in the first round and halting him with a stiff right hand that caused referee Shawn Clark to intervene and wave the 130-pound bout off at 27 seconds of the fourth. Gonzalez led 30-26 on all three judges’ scorecards at the time of the stoppage.
BETHLEHEM, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Recruiting Another Wyomissing OL: 2024 Tackle Caleb Brewer

Penn State hit a home run in recruiting in this year’s class when they signed five-star offensive lineman J’ven Williams from Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, and now James Franklin and his coaches will be back at Wyomissing High School trying to sign another talented player from that school in the Class of 2024.
WYOMISSING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Nearly 1,300 Lehigh Valley voters saw mail-in ballots rejected | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

New Mexican Restaurant Eager to Welcome Community

A Mexican restaurant that will soon open along Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township aims to be a family-centric dining destination with an atmosphere welcoming to everyone. Owner-manager Ali Arsalane explained that the customer-first formula that has made the Plaza Azteca on Lehigh Street in Allentown a success will be key to developing a strong bond with the Saucon Valley community in the weeks and months to come.
BETHLEHEM, PA
975thefanatic.com

This Is the Wealthiest Town In Pennsylvania

Have you ever wondered what towns make up the wealthiest in Pennsylvania? Well, we have your answer. The staffers at Suburbs101.com have put together a list of the six wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the wealthiest Americans in the country,” they state in the article. “In fact, some of the wealthiest billionaires live in Pennsylvania including Victoria Mars (Mars candy) and self-made billionaires such as Michael Rubin and Jeff Yass. Here are the top 6 wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. The information presented in this article are based on data from the US Census American Community Survey and the rankings are based on median household income.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Lancaster Airport in national spotlight

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Airport has been put in the national spotlight. It's was featured in a recent issue of "Business View Magazine" and it's in for impressive upgrades. Many don't realize just how busy the Lancaster Airport is. It's the third busiest airport in the state, behind Philadelphia...
LANCASTER, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Where will it snow this weekend? Check our snowfall projections map.

A wintry mix on Sunday could leave some accumulating snow in parts of the Lehigh Valley for the first time since December. As of Friday, the National Weather Service anticipated measurable snow in the Poconos and possibly into the Lehigh Valley’s higher northern elevations, with little chance of accumulation in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton area where a few flakes may mix in before turning over to all rain. Meanwhile, AccuWeather put the Lehigh Valley on the very edge of its snowfall forecast, calling for 1 to 3 inches to the north.
ALLENTOWN, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Frackville man cited in Cressona crash

CRESSONA – A Frackville man was cited for a traffic violation and driving with a suspended license after a crash in Cressona. The crash happened just after noon Monday at Sillyman and Pottsville streets in the borough. State Police at Schuylkill Haven said Williams Armstead Jr., 24, of Frackville,...
CRESSONA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Singers, Songwriters Coming to Famous Bucks County Theater for a Night of Music and Conversation

One of Bucks County’s most well-known theaters will be hosting a night of music and conversation in the very near future. The Newtown Theatre will present “Singer-Songwriters in the Round: The Stories Behind the Songs” on Feb. 4 at 8 PM. Part concert, part conversation, this special evening will bring together five singer-songwriters to play their songs and share the stories behind them. They’ll discuss origins and arrangements while offering a deeper dive into the songwriting process.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man

BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Girl dies, man in critical condition after fire in Berks County: Police

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- A fire in Berks County killed a 13-year-old girl and sent a 63-year-old man to the hospital on Saturday morning, police say. The fire broke out on the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m.Authorities say that the girl was dead when firefighters entered the building. The man was transported to Reading Hospital and listed in critical condition.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

