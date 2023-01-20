MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re finally going to see the sunshine again after a dreary weekend. Our temps are starting off cold with many spots in the low 40s as of 5 a.m. Most spots will see a high near 60 degrees with no chance of rain. Things change during the day tomorrow as a warm front moves onshore and we see the winds significantly ramping up. Winds could ramp up to 30-40mph during the day and night but most of the day Tuesday will be dry. A severe weather threat exists for tomorrow night and into early Wednesday morning. For now, the severe risk zone is a Level 3 out of 5. All modes of severe weather are possible including the risk of tornadoes and straight line winds. Make sure you have a way to get warnings if they are issued. Based on model guidance, it should be a quick moving squall line that pushes in. We turn dry and quiet the remainder of the week with highs in the mid 50s for Thursday and Friday with morning temps down to the mid to upper 30s.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO