WALA-TV FOX10
Severe weather threat expected tonight
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a chilly morning but clouds are increasing and a severe weather threat is moving in overnight tonight. A front that’s out in the Gulf will move onshore as a warm front tonight so our temps will keep climbing even after the sun goes down. We’ll also see the wind speeds increasing during the day and night ahead of the severe storms. Winds will reach 25 mph this afternoon and even 45mph or greater later tonight.
Severe weather possible Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday Morning
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Folks at the National Weather Service in Mobile continue to watch another impactful weather day Tuesday into Wednesday with the potential for severe storms late Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning. Damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and Tornadoes will be possible. A...
WALA-TV FOX10
Sunshine returns today; severe weather threat for midweek
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re finally going to see the sunshine again after a dreary weekend. Our temps are starting off cold with many spots in the low 40s as of 5 a.m. Most spots will see a high near 60 degrees with no chance of rain. Things change during the day tomorrow as a warm front moves onshore and we see the winds significantly ramping up. Winds could ramp up to 30-40mph during the day and night but most of the day Tuesday will be dry. A severe weather threat exists for tomorrow night and into early Wednesday morning. For now, the severe risk zone is a Level 3 out of 5. All modes of severe weather are possible including the risk of tornadoes and straight line winds. Make sure you have a way to get warnings if they are issued. Based on model guidance, it should be a quick moving squall line that pushes in. We turn dry and quiet the remainder of the week with highs in the mid 50s for Thursday and Friday with morning temps down to the mid to upper 30s.
WALA-TV FOX10
Large fire at Blakely BoatWorks
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities said they are currently working to put out a fire at Blakely BoatWorks. No injuries or cause of fire have been ascertained yet. We will continue to update this story. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your...
weisradio.com
Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday
Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne Animal Shelter closed this week due to staffing
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Animal Shelter will be closed this week due to staffing, according to a press release from the shelter. The shelter said they will still have a staff member at the shelter to take care of the animals, but they will be away from the office for most of the usual business hours.
WALA-TV FOX10
Santa Claus came to town, many visiting Gulf Shores
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Santa Claus came to town this weekend, in fact, many did. An organization called the ‘Cotton State Santas’ teaches men and women how to get in the Christmas spirit while portraying Santa and Mrs. Claus. Every year, they visit Gulf Shores in January. Some brave Santas and one Mrs. Claus braved some icy gulf waters, taking the polar plunge.
WALA-TV FOX10
Furniture warranties at Barrow Fine Furniture: Part One
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We took a trip to Barrow Fine Furniture to look into what you need to know about furniture warranty’s. Tom from Barrow’s breaks it down for us into two parts. Part one is what to know about factory warranty’s that come with your purchase. Click on the interview link to learn more.
WALA-TV FOX10
McGregor Avenue construction causes headaches for Mobile businesses, residents
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Construction work along McGregor Avenue has been going for just a week, and already it is caused headaches for businesses and residents, alike. Susie McLaughlin, who has helped run Black Door Studio off of North McGregor Avenue for about five years, said the road work between her store and Stein Avenue has made it harder for customers to find.
WALA-TV FOX10
Vessel burns during two-alarm fire at Blakely BoatWorks
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There were no injuries reported following a two-alarm fire onboard a vessel in drydock at Blakely BoatWorks on the Cochrane Causeway Monday night, according to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The MFRD said it was shorly after 6 p.m....
Fugitive of the Week: Henderson Pippins
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Henderson Pippins, who Marshals said could be in the Mobile, Prichard or Mount Vernon area. Pippins is actively evading capture and […]
1 airlifted after getting hit by car in Lake Forest: Daphne Police
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department said one person is being airlifted after they were hit by a car in the Lake Forest community Monday night. Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby said the person was hit near the intersection of Bay View Drive and Nicole Place in Lake Forest. There are no more […]
navarrenewspaper.com
EARLY MORNING CRASH IN GULF BREEZE
On 01/22/2023 04:20 hours, Midway Engines 35, 36 and Battalion 35 were dispatched to the intersection of Gulf Breeze Parkway and Gondolier Blvd. for a motor vehicle crash. A full-size G.M. pickup truck, which was traveling E/B on Gulf Breeze Parkway had left the roadway and struck a concrete power pole.
WALA-TV FOX10
Witness records bizarre scene, as MPD investigates death at Tillman’s Corner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are still a lot of questions surrounding a bizarre incident right in the parking lot of an MPD precinct in Tillman’s Corner. Mobile Police say two men, one of them badly injured, suddenly rolled into that lot around 7:00 Saturday night. Witnesses tell FOX...
WPMI
Annexation in Semmes versus Mobile
SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — Last week, the mayor of Semmes voiced his concerns about the city of Mobile's proposed annexation plans. Brandon Van Hook said it would disrupt the progress the city has made in growing Semmes, noting that the process of annexing in Semmes is much different compared to Mobile.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating two shootings from Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating two shootings from Saturday night, neither causing any injuries. Police said the first shooting occurred at 8:39 a.m. when officers responded to the 200 block of Berkley Avenue in reference to shots fired. MPD said upon arrival, they discovered the victims...
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne PD investigating mysterious box containing an urn found at May Day Park
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Police have a mystery on their hands and hope someone can help them solve it. What appears to be a bereavement box was found by a fisherman Sunday, January 22, 2023 washed up on the shore at May Day Park. He and police investigators now hope to return it to the parents.
WALA-TV FOX10
Patricia Arquette on Studio10
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Patricia Arquette of the popular Apple TV + series ‘Severance’ joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10. The cast was nominated for best ensemble in a drama series at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather...
WALA-TV FOX10
Police investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a pedestrian struck on Sunday night off of St. Stephens Road. Police said they responded to the Exxon gas station located at 2272 St. Stephens Road t approximately 7:45 p.m. in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival,...
