This meme kid is from East Orange, NJ — finally getting paid for his viral fame
EAST ORANGE — A college athlete born and raised in New Jersey has signed a deal to finally profit off his viral fame as the “Popeyes meme kid” for almost a decade. Dieunerst Collin was 9 years old when a stranger videoed him coming out of a fast food restaurant, mistaking him for another child who was already “internet famous.”
These New Jersey wrestling teams and athletes are among Shore Conference elite
It's an exciting time of the winter sports season across the Shore Conference and Jersey Shore as individuals and teams hit their stride and gear up for a run at championships and more. There have been some stellar wrestling matches over the last few weeks along those lines across the...
All the reasons why NJ is a tough state for drivers
🚗 New Jersey is the 11th worst state for drivers. 🚗 Road and bridge quality need major improvement. With traffic congestion costing U.S. drivers an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, the personal finance website, WalletHub released a report on 2023’s Best and Worst States to Drive In.
Missing Summer? These NJ Indoor Waterparks Are Calling Your Name
When the weather gets as cold as it is in New Jersey, I’m sure you’re always looking for fun activities to do. Personally, I’m a Summer girl and would rather it be summer year-round than have Winter come at all. There are plenty of more activities ad...
Best Hotels of New Jersey For You to Enjoy in 2023
I love to travel, I haven't since the Pandemic, but I am looking forward to getting back to it now. It's always fun to go out and explore and see new sights and have great new experiences. It's also fun to stay at beautiful hotels, obviously because who wants to stay in a lousy hotel? This article hopes to give you some of the "best" hotels here in New Jersey to visit.
New Jersey witness describes bright lights suddenly appearing and shooting off quickly
A New Jersey witness at Turnersville reported watching two bright lights that suddenly appeared in the night sky and then shot up quickly at 6:45 p.m. on November 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
How Did Wawas Get Their Name? Plus They Have BIG New Jersey News
Ever wonder how Wawa got its name? No, it was not named after someone's thirsty baby. Wawa is the greatest convenience store of all time yet lots of us wonder why they went with those four letters to represent it. Here's the answer to help you look super-smart. For you...
Famous New Jersey Hot Dog Joint Named Among The Best In America
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
Legendary New Jersey Motel Named Among America’s Best
New Jersey is not just home for many of us, it’s also the home of some of our most cherished childhood memories, like the ones we have about those great family summer vacations and some of those great Jersey Shore motels we stayed in. There was nothing more amazing...
a-z-animals.com
Discover New Jersey’s Coldest January on Record
New Jersey is known for its highly variable weather. But why is that so, and how cold does the state get during the winter? Moreover, what’s the coldest January on record, and what’s the state’s lowest temperature ever? Keep reading to find out!. What Is the Climate...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Happy spring? One of NJ’s earliest flowers is already blooming
Happy spring? Should we even be saying that in January? Seems kind of premature, but so far our winter has been relatively a bit warmer than usual, minus that bitter cold snap over the Christmas holiday. Of course, it's never too early to have those warm thoughts of spring and...
National cinema chain is closing two New Jersey locations
On the heels of the news that Regal Cinemas filed for bankruptcy comes the fallout. The chain has announced that two New Jersey locations will be shuttered as part of the reorganizing. According to the Daily Voice, the New Jersey locations closing are at the Regal Hamilton Commons in Mays...
It’s winter in New Jersey: When we can expect snow
❄️ Snowfall totals for most of NJ this winter approaching historic lows. ❄️ NJ residents warned to not put the snow shovels away just yet. ❄️ There has never been a snowless winter in New Jersey. Strange but true: We are now in what is considered the...
NJ has most frustrating commute in U.S. — here’s a survival guide
It might not be a surprise that your New Jersey commute is awful. But did you know it's the worst in the U.S.? According to a traffic study just out, CoPilot research ranked New York/New Jersey as the worst metro region in the nation. The absolute worst. Further, another traffic...
Don’t Retire In New Jersey! New Study Says NJ’s Awful For Retirees
Listen, I love you Jersey, but you're getting a little outrageous, k?. Yep, we're all feeling it right now. NJ's always been expensive, but lately it feels like everything costs an absurd amount of money! Inflation has, no doubt, made it extremely difficult on people living in the Garden State that are currently on a fixed income. Looking at you, retirees.
New Jersey has one of the best hummingbird gardens in the country
I had no idea about this hummingbird garden in New Jersey. I have a certain bush in my yard that attracts hummingbirds every year. Come spring, less than 70 days away the hummingbirds will migrate to New Jersey. Hummingbirds are one of the favorite birds of New Jerseyans. Thanks to...
New Jersey’s Best Cocktail is One of the Most Popular Drinks in America
This is a fun article and for those who love new and creative "cocktails". Something fun for a weekend or your next party? This cocktail has been selected as New Jersey's "Iconic" cocktail and is one of the most popular in America. New Jersey's best cocktail has roots deep in...
Stop the noise – NJ moves to ban boom cars
😡 Boom car parties can literally shake the ground and rattle windows. 🚨 Police could impound these vehicles, and destroy them. With music so loud it literally shakes the ground and rattles windows, the 'boom car' is being targeted by state lawmakers in New Jersey. Residents along the...
Hey, NJ: Here’s what you’ll miss and won’t miss when out of state
On a recent Reddit thread, someone was trying to elicit responses highlighting all of the wonderful things there are about New Jersey. While there certainly are things to be proud of in Jersey, people really need to get out of the state to either appreciate the wonderful things we have here or to realize all of the things that other states have to offer that we lack here.
