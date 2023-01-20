Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Google is shutting its website experience and optimization tool
Google Optimize, formerly known as Google Website Optimizer, and Optimize 360 will no longer be available after September 30, 2023. The freemium testing tool and web analytics company allows users to run experiments to help online marketers increase visitor conversion rates for websites. Google says that for now, all experiments...
TechRadar
Gen Z are apparently worse at file organization than boomers - don't get too angry now
In potentially divisive generational-war news, “zoomers” are reportedly much less likely than “boomers” to use folders when managing files, and are also just as likely to use the search bar to find files. Cloud storage firm Nordlocker stirred the pot by asking 1,000 adults in the...
TechRadar
What is credential stuffing, and how does it work?
There have never been so many different cyber-attack methods – and, arguably, criminals have never been so successful, either. Credential stuffing is one of the latest methods being used by savvy crooks, but if you're on top of the topic you can avoid becoming a victim. Credential stuffing has...
TechRadar
How to avoid malvertising
You’ve probably heard of malware, and you’ve definitely heard of advertising, but a new threat has emerged after those two worlds have collided. It’s called “malvertising”, and it’s worth avoiding. Malvertising can hack, infiltrate, and exploit your PC, laptop or smartphone without you even...
TechRadar
Microsoft says AI will be as important as the invention of the PC and internet
Microsoft has revealed it will be investing billions more dollars into OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT. In the company's blog post (opens in new tab), Microsoft described the investment as the "third phase of our long-term partnership" with OpenAI, promising to advance the technology and make it available to everyone globally.
A Googler who's 8 months pregnant said her 'heart sank' when she found out she'd lost her job in its mass layoffs
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
TechRadar
Microsoft really wants to find out if your version of Office is unsupported, but won't really say why
Microsoft has unveiled its intention to collect data from Office users about which out-of-date products they’re still running. The company says it is looking to gather data about the number of users running 2007, 2010, and 2013 versions of Microsoft Office. Microsoft also said that the scheme, part of...
TechRadar
Dangerous new 'Hook' Android malware lets hackers remotely control your phone
Cybersecurity experts have warnedd of a new Android malware capable of taking over the target endpoint (opens in new tab) and using it to steal data, exfiltrate personally identifiable information (PII), and make financial transactions. Discovered by researchers at security firm ThreatFabric, the malware is called Hook, and can be...
New DOJ lawsuit could break up Google
It’s the latest in a barrage of antitrust lawsuits against Google. It’s both the DOJ’s second case, and the second case targeting its ad business.
TechRadar
Meta's bringing end-to-end encryption to all Messenger users, but not all at once
Over the next few months, Meta will gradually expand end-to-end encryption (E2EE) to all Messenger users to ensure a high level of security across the board. “Gradually” is the keyword here as Meta states it will randomly choose (opens in new tab) which chats get E2EE and which ones don’t. When chosen, everyone in a selected chat will be notified if their app now has that extra layer of protection. The reasoning behind the random selection process is to ease both users and the company’s own infrastructure so as to not overwhelm either of them. Ideally, the rollout will go more smoothly when done little by little instead of all at once. Plus, Meta will be testing whether or not E2EE will be a default setting for Messenger during this period. So if you are one of the lucky few who gets picked first, be sure to install the update as soon as you can to have optimal security.
TechRadar
How to export LastPass passwords to Keeper
Since LastPass has suffered several security breaches during the last year, many security-conscious users have decided to ditch LastPass for a more secure password manager (opens in new tab). Since you’re probably one of them, you’ve surely stumbled upon Keeper while searching for a safer solution. If yes,...
TechRadar
Forget any password headaches – Keeper password manager is 30% off right now
How many online accounts do you have? At least 20 or 30, no doubt, or maybe more like 40, 50, or 100? Even more than that? After years of online life, and signing up to a whole bunch of services, sites, portals and goodness knows what else, your account count, as it were, is likely to have spiralled rapidly upwards and out of control. And we’re all familiar with just how much of a headache it can be maintaining suitably secure passwords for all those many logins.
TechRadar
Unified observability: The future of monitoring
Historically, observability is seen through the lens of its ability to help DevOps (opens in new tab) teams combat the challenges they face in complicated, highly distributed cloud (opens in new tab)-native environments. But this is changing; observability is becoming a function that helps teams identify and solve wider problems across application (opens in new tab) monitoring (opens in new tab), testing, and management within these environments. As such, a broader definition that fits this expanded set of challenges has emerged: Unified Observability.
TechRadar
Avid Pro Tools review
Avid’s new line-up includes Intro, a free basic version of Pro Tools which needs no iLink. Earlier paid versions have now been re-released as Artist, Studio and Ultimate, with varying functions and resources for the respective price. Updated features increase Pro Tools’ flexibility in working with material recorded in compatible apps.
TechRadar
Taking the management costs out of network latency
The world today is a complex, non-uniform tapestry of regulations, compliance laws and privacy (opens in new tab) restrictions designed to protect society and humanity in different cultures. Multinational enterprises spend enormous amounts of time and money legally navigating this mesh of rules to do business globally. About the author.
TechRadar
Best tips for password security
We’ve never kept as much personal information online as we do these days and, for the most part, that important, sensitive data is secured behind passwords – so it’s crucial to have top-notch password security. If you’re not convinced, just consider the sheer amount of data that...
TechRadar
Microsoft wants to help stop you being hit by Excel malware
The days are numbered for hackers using Excel’s XLL features to deliver malware to Microsoft customers, the company has announced. XLL files are similar to DLL files and provide the program with a number of advanced features, including custom functions and toolbars. Crooks have been using XLL files in...
TechRadar
FanDuel says user data possibly stolen in recent MailChimp breach
Sensitive data belonging to the FanDuel users was compromised in the recent MailChimp data breach, the of sports betting site has told customers. An email sent to FanDuel customers confirmed their full names and email addresses were accessed as a consequence of the MailChimp cyberattack, and warning them to stay vigilant against potential phishing attacks.
TechRadar
Microsoft OneNote attachments are being used to spread malware
Hackers have discovered a new way to bypass the macro block in Microsoft Office files and still deliver malware (opens in new tab) to unsuspecting victims through the company's suit of online collaboration apps. Security experts at BleepingComputer found freshly distributed phishing emails equipped with OneNote attachments. OneNote is a...
TechRadar
Entire US "no fly list" leaked online after being left on an unsecured server
The entire of the US "No Fly List" has been exposed online by a Swiss hacker who reportedly found three sensitive files stored on an unsecure cloud storage server. One of the files contains the information of more than 1.5 million entries into the list, which covers individuals who have been barred from travelling to or from the US.
