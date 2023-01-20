ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechRadar

Google is shutting its website experience and optimization tool

Google Optimize, formerly known as Google Website Optimizer, and Optimize 360 will no longer be available after September 30, 2023. The freemium testing tool and web analytics company allows users to run experiments to help online marketers increase visitor conversion rates for websites. Google says that for now, all experiments...
TechRadar

What is credential stuffing, and how does it work?

There have never been so many different cyber-attack methods – and, arguably, criminals have never been so successful, either. Credential stuffing is one of the latest methods being used by savvy crooks, but if you're on top of the topic you can avoid becoming a victim. Credential stuffing has...
TechRadar

How to avoid malvertising

You’ve probably heard of malware, and you’ve definitely heard of advertising, but a new threat has emerged after those two worlds have collided. It’s called “malvertising”, and it’s worth avoiding. Malvertising can hack, infiltrate, and exploit your PC, laptop or smartphone without you even...
TechRadar

Microsoft says AI will be as important as the invention of the PC and internet

Microsoft has revealed it will be investing billions more dollars into OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT. In the company's blog post (opens in new tab), Microsoft described the investment as the "third phase of our long-term partnership" with OpenAI, promising to advance the technology and make it available to everyone globally.
TechRadar

Dangerous new 'Hook' Android malware lets hackers remotely control your phone

Cybersecurity experts have warnedd of a new Android malware capable of taking over the target endpoint (opens in new tab) and using it to steal data, exfiltrate personally identifiable information (PII), and make financial transactions. Discovered by researchers at security firm ThreatFabric, the malware is called Hook, and can be...
TechRadar

Meta's bringing end-to-end encryption to all Messenger users, but not all at once

Over the next few months, Meta will gradually expand end-to-end encryption (E2EE) to all Messenger users to ensure a high level of security across the board. “Gradually” is the keyword here as Meta states it will randomly choose (opens in new tab) which chats get E2EE and which ones don’t. When chosen, everyone in a selected chat will be notified if their app now has that extra layer of protection. The reasoning behind the random selection process is to ease both users and the company’s own infrastructure so as to not overwhelm either of them. Ideally, the rollout will go more smoothly when done little by little instead of all at once. Plus, Meta will be testing whether or not E2EE will be a default setting for Messenger during this period. So if you are one of the lucky few who gets picked first, be sure to install the update as soon as you can to have optimal security.
TechRadar

How to export LastPass passwords to Keeper

Since LastPass has suffered several security breaches during the last year, many security-conscious users have decided to ditch LastPass for a more secure password manager (opens in new tab). Since you’re probably one of them, you’ve surely stumbled upon Keeper while searching for a safer solution. If yes,...
TechRadar

Forget any password headaches – Keeper password manager is 30% off right now

How many online accounts do you have? At least 20 or 30, no doubt, or maybe more like 40, 50, or 100? Even more than that? After years of online life, and signing up to a whole bunch of services, sites, portals and goodness knows what else, your account count, as it were, is likely to have spiralled rapidly upwards and out of control. And we’re all familiar with just how much of a headache it can be maintaining suitably secure passwords for all those many logins.
TechRadar

Unified observability: The future of monitoring

Historically, observability is seen through the lens of its ability to help DevOps (opens in new tab) teams combat the challenges they face in complicated, highly distributed cloud (opens in new tab)-native environments. But this is changing; observability is becoming a function that helps teams identify and solve wider problems across application (opens in new tab) monitoring (opens in new tab), testing, and management within these environments. As such, a broader definition that fits this expanded set of challenges has emerged: Unified Observability.
TechRadar

Avid Pro Tools review

Avid’s new line-up includes Intro, a free basic version of Pro Tools which needs no iLink. Earlier paid versions have now been re-released as Artist, Studio and Ultimate, with varying functions and resources for the respective price. Updated features increase Pro Tools’ flexibility in working with material recorded in compatible apps.
TechRadar

Taking the management costs out of network latency

The world today is a complex, non-uniform tapestry of regulations, compliance laws and privacy (opens in new tab) restrictions designed to protect society and humanity in different cultures. Multinational enterprises spend enormous amounts of time and money legally navigating this mesh of rules to do business globally. About the author.
TechRadar

Best tips for password security

We’ve never kept as much personal information online as we do these days and, for the most part, that important, sensitive data is secured behind passwords – so it’s crucial to have top-notch password security. If you’re not convinced, just consider the sheer amount of data that...
TechRadar

Microsoft wants to help stop you being hit by Excel malware

The days are numbered for hackers using Excel’s XLL features to deliver malware to Microsoft customers, the company has announced. XLL files are similar to DLL files and provide the program with a number of advanced features, including custom functions and toolbars. Crooks have been using XLL files in...
TechRadar

FanDuel says user data possibly stolen in recent MailChimp breach

Sensitive data belonging to the FanDuel users was compromised in the recent MailChimp data breach, the of sports betting site has told customers. An email sent to FanDuel customers confirmed their full names and email addresses were accessed as a consequence of the MailChimp cyberattack, and warning them to stay vigilant against potential phishing attacks.
TechRadar

Microsoft OneNote attachments are being used to spread malware

Hackers have discovered a new way to bypass the macro block in Microsoft Office files and still deliver malware (opens in new tab) to unsuspecting victims through the company's suit of online collaboration apps. Security experts at BleepingComputer found freshly distributed phishing emails equipped with OneNote attachments. OneNote is a...
TechRadar

Entire US "no fly list" leaked online after being left on an unsecured server

The entire of the US "No Fly List" has been exposed online by a Swiss hacker who reportedly found three sensitive files stored on an unsecure cloud storage server. One of the files contains the information of more than 1.5 million entries into the list, which covers individuals who have been barred from travelling to or from the US.

