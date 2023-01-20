ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburyport, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nshoremag.com

Modern Butcher Moving to Danvers in March

The first thing Lisa Nichols, who owns The Modern Butcher with partner/fiancé Warren Means, wants everyone to know is that the pair did not want to leave Newburyport – and they are ready to open a second location in town as soon as the opportunity presents itself. In fact, they are checking out new spaces all the time.
DANVERS, MA
WSBS

The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023

As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

"Trending Destinations" list includes 3 New England escapes

SALEM - Planning a getaway this year? Some of the trendiest escapes are right here in New England, according to Tripadvisor.The Needham-based travel company is out with its list of Trending Destinations for 2023, which highlights places "with the greatest year-over-year growth in interest on Tripadvisor, indicating new hotspots on the rise."Third on the ranking is Salem, Massachusetts - with an appeal that extends outside the Halloween season. "Salem is sure to bewitch you with its seaside charm, its maritime history and spellbinding beauty," Tripadvisor says.Camden, a picturesque seaside town on Maine's midcoast that's been featured on the big screen, is eighth on Tripadvisor's list. "A beautiful seaport town with a harbor full of sail boats, Camden has been used as the setting for so many movies, from Carousel to Peyton Place, that it is what many people think of when they think of New England," the ranking states.And coming in 14th is Ogunquit, Maine; known for miles of sandy beaches and the scenic Marginal Way cliff walk.The No. 1 spot on the list went to Juneau, Alaska. Page, Arizona; Sonoma, California and Tierra Verde, Florida rounded out the Top 5.Click here to see the full ranking.
SALEM, MA
tigertranscript.com

Popular Bakery in Town Causes Attraction

SandPiper Bakery is a hot topic around the town of Ipswich. The small, female-owned business opened in Ipswich on February 26, 2021 and has been a hit ever since. Both of us have heard many great reviews about this particular bakery, but had yet to try the goodness for ourselves. Before we wrote our review on this local bakery, we wanted to research as much as possible to find out what we were getting ourselves into.
IPSWICH, MA
homestyling.guru

Woburn, MA, Customer: I Would Use CliqStudios Cabinets Again!

#html-body [data-pb-style=PJCA61N]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=UPW9GFG]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=AOSQ11W],#html-body [data-pb-style=IDH4YFD]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=W9XTYL6]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=UPW9GFG]{border-style:none} }. Cabinets are excellent quality. Karla was a great help with the design, she was very responsive and had some wonderful ideas! The cabinets arrived when promised. The order was exactly as expected. We had...
WOBURN, MA
The Fiction Addiction

Only In Boston

Boston is a unique city for many reasons. It is one of the oldest cities in the United States, with a long and storied past that includes the American Revolution and the founding of many of the country's most prestigious universities, such as Harvard and MIT. The city is also known for its diverse neighborhoods, which offer a wide range of cultural experiences and cuisines. Additionally, Boston is a major center for healthcare, finance, and technology, making it a hub of innovation and economic activity.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

How To Help Your Indoor House Plants Survive & Thrive This Winter

Don’t let the winter blues beat out your green thumb!. House plants can bring a beautiful vibrancy to a home in the dull winter months…if you can keep them alive! Quontay Turner, owner of Emerald City Plant Shop, is sharing her tips to help plants survive this season and prepare to thrive this spring.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Where to find the best bagels around Boston

Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
universalhub.com

Five-building residential and life-sciences complex with a museum could rise on long vacant parcel on Tremont Street across from police headquarters

A development group headed by HYM and My City at Peace yesterday won preliminary BPDA approval to build 466 apartments and condos, life-sciences space and a civil-rights museum on the long-vacant P-3 parcel on Tremont Street in Roxbury, under a plan that would include an acre of public space with a layout aimed at stitching the empty land back into the surrounding neighborhood - and creating wealth-building opportunities for its residents.
BOSTON, MA
Genni Franklin

A guide to planning a girls trip to Boston

Yes! Boston is one of the most revered and historic cities in the US, and in my opinion, one of the best places for a girls trip! From historic sites and landmarks, such as the Freedom Trail and the USS Constitution Museum, to shopping and dining, there is something for everyone in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
BRAINTREE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy