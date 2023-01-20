ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

DC leaders to cut ribbon on apartment complex in Ward 6

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Bowser Administration on Tuesday morning will hold a ribbon cutting for the new apartment complex in Ward 6. Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) and Woods Partners will celebrate the opening of 801 New Jersey, an apartment complex in Ward 6 that delivers 323 homes, including 27 new inclusionary zoning (IZ) units to the Mount Vernon Community.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WJLA

Virginia gas prices spike 40 cents in a month

(WSET) — For Virginia drivers, 2023 is starting off rough as gas prices shoot up 40 cents from where they were a month ago around Christmas. According to GasBuddy, average gas prices rose 18.6 cents in just the past week, averaging $3.34. Drivers across the country are also experiencing...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

DC Weather: Sunday brings cold showers, winter weather to some areas

WASHINGTON (7News) — Expect a cold rain to end the weekend due to a storm system moving in from the southwest. Showers will begin after lunchtime across the area. Rain coverage will increase through the afternoon and evening. Winter weather is possible for the higher elevations along the Blue...
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Check your tickets! Powerball ticket purchased in Alexandria worth $1 million

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Alexandria for Monday night’s drawing that is now worth $1 million, according to the Virginia lottery. The winning ticket was sold at the Giant Food at 5870 Kingstowne Boulevard and was the only one in the nation to match the first five numbers to win $1 million, officials said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy