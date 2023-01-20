Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
Timeline: Parts of Maryland, Virginia could see snow, wintry mix Wednesday morning
WASHINGTON (7News) — The First Alert Weather team at 7News is tracking a system that could bring snow and a wintry mix to the parts of Maryland and Virginia Wednesday just in time for your morning commute. This next system will move into our area early Wednesday producing a...
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin issues flag order in memory of Lunar New Year celebration shooting victims
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Governor of Virginia is taking steps to honor those who were killed in a shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration in Los Angeles, California. Gov. Glenn Younkin has ordered all United State and Commonwealth of Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff in the state until Thursday evening.
WJLA
'It's a clear violation of the law:' Attorney weighs in on lawsuit filed against Kroger
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Kroger is in hot water, facing a legal battle after hundreds of employees claimed they've experienced major payroll problems for months. This is the lawsuit that a union group of Kroger employees across Virginia filed against the company. They claimed to have had problems with...
WJLA
DC leaders to cut ribbon on apartment complex in Ward 6
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Bowser Administration on Tuesday morning will hold a ribbon cutting for the new apartment complex in Ward 6. Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) and Woods Partners will celebrate the opening of 801 New Jersey, an apartment complex in Ward 6 that delivers 323 homes, including 27 new inclusionary zoning (IZ) units to the Mount Vernon Community.
WJLA
Virginia gas prices spike 40 cents in a month
(WSET) — For Virginia drivers, 2023 is starting off rough as gas prices shoot up 40 cents from where they were a month ago around Christmas. According to GasBuddy, average gas prices rose 18.6 cents in just the past week, averaging $3.34. Drivers across the country are also experiencing...
WJLA
DC Weather: Sunday brings cold showers, winter weather to some areas
WASHINGTON (7News) — Expect a cold rain to end the weekend due to a storm system moving in from the southwest. Showers will begin after lunchtime across the area. Rain coverage will increase through the afternoon and evening. Winter weather is possible for the higher elevations along the Blue...
WJLA
Check your tickets! Powerball ticket purchased in Alexandria worth $1 million
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Alexandria for Monday night’s drawing that is now worth $1 million, according to the Virginia lottery. The winning ticket was sold at the Giant Food at 5870 Kingstowne Boulevard and was the only one in the nation to match the first five numbers to win $1 million, officials said.
WJLA
$2 Million scratch-off prize claimed by lottery winner in Randallstown
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Maryland Lottery player claimed a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket purchased in Randallstown last week. Another scratch-off player in Edgewater landed $100,000 in the past week. Lottery officials say 10 players each won $50,000 on a variety of tickets sold in Baltimore, Bowie,...
Comments / 0