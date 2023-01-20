Read full article on original website
lois clark
3d ago
Julie Wilcox was a talented meteorologist.🌡️Her parents and brother are in my thoughts and prayers. ✝️🌹
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Related
Eager Crew from Upstate NY to Rumble this week on Family Feud!
Survey Says: An Upstate NY family will be appearing on the hit game show Family Feud this week and their run starts tonight!. A second family from Upstate New York is ready to tussle on TV after announcing the date(s) they're scheduled to appear on The Family Feud. This is...
5 things to know this Monday, January 23
An unnamed victim is recovering in the hospital after they were shot in Troy. Also, this morning, a Siena poll gave new insight into how New Yorkers feel about Governor Hochul's recent State of the State address. Here are five of the top stories we're following to start your Monday.
PHOTOS: Glens Falls snow by way of bike path
A slow-draw winter is finally hitting its stride. An inch or two of snow on Friday was a promising start to a period of flaky weather, and act 2 of that period started on Sunday night.
Capital Region Smashburger locations permanently close
The Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park and Colonie Smashburger locations have closed. According to a member of Smashburger’s Public Relations team, all three restaurants are permanently closed.
Smoothie chain to open 10 Capital Region locations
Smoothie King, a national smoothie company with over 1,400 locations, is set to open 10 more stores in the Capital Region. The first of the 10 is set to open on Wednesday or Thursday at 3057 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
Irate Gambler Made Threats, Sent Powder to Office in Schenectady
An angry racing fan and alleged former horse owner from Las Vegas became so enraged with the New York Gaming Commission, that he took it out on the workers inside their Schenectady office. Investigators from the FBI, Schenectady Police Department, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service determined that the man...
Former Talking Heads members to perform in Albany
Founding Talking Heads keyboardist Jerry Harrison and touring member Adrian Belew are coming to Albany. The duo is set to perform at Empire Live on March 8 at 8 p.m.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
One Injured, Fire Engine Potentially Damaged by Gunfire in Troy (NY)
Times Union, Albany, N.Y. Jan. 22—TROY — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one victim injured and potentially damaged a fire engine early Sunday morning near a crowd that was outside the Calypso Restaurant and Lounge in downtown Troy. The Troy Fire Department responded to a fire...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth Celebrates Grand Opening on Jan. 23, 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Rivers Casino Portsmouth celebrated its grand opening today—making history as the Commonwealth of Virginia’s first full-service permanent casino. The event kicked off with a special performance by Norfolk State University’s “Spartan Legion” Marching Band. The local musical ensemble recently appeared in the 2023 New Year’s Rose Parade. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005682/en/ Representatives from Rivers Casino Portsmouth, Rush Street Gaming and the City of Portsmouth cut the ceremonial ribbon at the casino’s grand opening on January 23, 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
Beloved Capital Region Tavern Group Reveals Plan For New Taco Joint
A Capital Region favorite is getting ready to branch out for a new taco cantina. Whenever the Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern comes up in conversation, the words "I love that place!" are always voiced. Known for its great eats and beer list at all three of its locations in Latham, Troy, and Albany, the Moose is a local favorite to gather with family and friends. All three locations have become super popular over the years!
PHOTOS: Winter storm hits the Capital Region
People across the Capital Region awakened Monday to several inches of snow, with most expected to reach the six-to-10-inch mark by the time it's all said and done.
1000s Without Power Around Albany As National Grid Fights Snow
As the Capital Region gets our first big snow of 2023, National Grid is battling the inches of white piling up on power lines and equipment. There are currently thousands of customers without power as crews navigate the roads and travel out into rural areas to keep heat and light on.
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools
Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
schenectadygov.com
Around the County: As Schenectady schools diversified after WWII, Howard and Wells made big impact
Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save Few things can bring people together like a shared love of the arts, and in Schenectady during the turbulent 1960s, the sound of music often made things a little more harmonious. Cleveland Howard and John C. Wells were two Black men who thrived in Schenectady's musical community throughout that decade as the city's school district grew more and more diverse following World War II. Both loved music and shared that passion with their students, Howard being named chair of the Mont Pleasant High Music Department in January of 1960, while Wells became his counterpart at Linton High School in the fall of 1965.
Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly
Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
wamc.org
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary 1-23-23
WAMC's Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the latest mass shooting in California that has claimed 10 lives and injured 10 people. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m.
wamc.org
Close to a foot of snow in some areas makes for sloppy start to the week
As we dig out from one snowstorm, another is on the way. The morning saw school cancellations, delays and slow commutes, the result of a storm that began Sunday evening. Several school districts called a snow day; the University at Albany switched to remote learning. "So there was at least...
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
Nearly 2k without power in Rensselaer County
Power outages were reported in parts of Rensselaer County Monday morning, as a winter weather system moved through the region.
Ambulance carrying patient crashes, catches fire in Malta
On Monday around 7:43 a.m., a Malta-Stillwater EMS (MSEMS) ambulance carrying a patient collided with a box truck while en route to Saratoga Hospital. EMS crews were able to safely remove the patient from the ambulance, as it ended up in a ditch before it caught fire.
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 7