BBC
YouTuber DLuxx died from crash head injuries, inquest hears
A YouTuber died after suffering severe head injuries in a car crash while returning from a Halloween fancy dress party, an inquest has heard. Douglas Tandoh, 26, from Plymouth, died in October 2021 when the car he was in struck a tree in stormy weather on the A35 near Charmouth, Dorset.
BBC
Murder arrest after mobility scooter robbery victim dies
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was thought to have been robbed of his mobility scooter. The man in his 60s was found unresponsive in the car park of Tesco on Stratford Road in Stroud early on Sunday morning. Police said the man was...
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing Her
A Texas man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while she slept close to her 4-year-old daughter was apprehended by authorities earlier this week and is now being held on capital murder charges.
BBC
Jenners blaze firefighter remains critically ill
A firefighter remains critically ill in hospital following a fire at the former Jenner's department store in Edinburgh. Dozens of emergency service crews were sent to the blaze at the six-storey building on Monday. Four firefighters who were treated in hospital following the blaze have now been discharged but a...
BBC
Baby died after being found between sleeping mum and arm of chair
A six-month-old baby died after being found between its sleeping mother and the arm of a chair. The case, in which the Local Democracy Reporting Service refers to the child as Baby A, has been published by the Derby and Derbyshire Children's Safeguarding Board. The mother admitted passing out in...
BBC
Company fined after man dies at Derbyshire construction site
A company has been fined £146,000 after a man died on a construction site in Derbyshire. The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said Philip Macdonald was helping build an overflow weir at Monk's Pond, near Ashbourne, on 5 September 2017. The 48-year-old, from Alfreton, was crushed when a 20-tonne...
BBC
Police arrest more than 170 in crackdown on serious crime
More than 170 arrests have been made during a crackdown on serious crime. A Met Police operation seized 30 weapons, 40 drugs, 66 vehicles and £5,700 in cash during Operation Pandilla last week. It involved more than 1,200 officers from seven police forces and focused on arterial roads and...
BBC
Devon and Cornwall dashcam footage sent to police surges to record
A surge in dashcam and mobile phone footage sent to police has resulted in a record year of action against dangerous drivers, senior officers say. Devon and Cornwall Police said there were a record 4,736 submissions of footage in 2022, up 151% on 2022. And the force took action against...
BBC
Sleaford dogs attack: Roaming animals bite three people
A group of dogs which escaped from a garden and bit three people should be taken away from their owner, residents have said. Police said officers were called to Beech Rise in Sleaford, Lincolnshire, on 17 January to reports of three "out-of-control dogs". Residents said the dogs - thought to...
BBC
Hampshire teenager admits killing man at mental health hospital
A teenager has admitted killing a man at a mental health hospital. Owen Herbert, 19, strangled Richard Laversuch, 63, from Andover, Hampshire, at Basingstoke's Parklands Hospital in November 2021. Herbert, from Overton, pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, causing actual bodily harm...
