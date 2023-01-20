ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

State Auditor: Iowa school funding bill ‘fundamentally irresponsible’

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand voiced his opposition to a school funding bill that would create tax-payer-funded education savings accounts for each student to pay for tuition, tutoring, and other costs of attending a private school. The plan would give any Iowa student, regardless of income,...
Iowa House, Senate to vote on school voucher bill

Iowa House, Senate to vote on school voucher bill
Lawmakers discuss “Student First Act” ahead of next weeks debate

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa lawmakers are days away from debating Governor Kim Reynolds’s school voucher plan known as the “Student First Act.”. The proposal would create tax-payer-funded education savings accounts with more than $7,500 a year for each student to pay for tuition. The issue was one of many discussed at a League of Women Voter Legislative forms Saturday.
Proposed bill in Iowa would make changes to SNAP benefits

Proposed bill in Iowa would make changes to SNAP benefits
Abortion rights rallies mark 50 years since passing of Roe V. Wade

Abortion rights rallies mark 50 years since passing of Roe V. Wade
Union members end Ingredion strike, agree on labor contract

Union members end Ingredion strike, agree on labor contract
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, January 23rd, 2023

First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, January 23rd, 2023
Rock band sends listeners on scavenger hunt to Field of Dreams

Rock band sends listeners on scavenger hunt to Field of Dreams
10 killed, 10 injured in California Lunar New Year mass shooting

10 killed, 10 injured in California Lunar New Year mass shooting
Light snow expected this evening through Sunday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s been a gray and seasonal Saturday across Eastern Iowa. Snow is moving into Iowa thanks to an area of low pressure that will move through Missouri overnight. Snow will continue through the evening and overnight hours and a few flurries could linger across the area Sunday morning. A trace to 2 inches of snowfall is expected tonight through Sunday morning. The snow could affect road conditions, so watch for slick spots on your drive to church Sunday morning. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s.
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Native Hawaiians who have been priced out of Hawaii are finding more affordable places to live in cities like Las Vegas. According to 2021 U.S. census estimates, the biggest growth of Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander populations was in Clark County, Nevada, and Sacramento County, California.
