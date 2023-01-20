Read full article on original website
Lone Star
3d ago
where did this cuckoo come from??? Fargo-Moorhead never used to have people like this. my family that lives there is diffinetly not like this; and that's several hundred people
Reply
3
Kk Lee
4d ago
Wow dude you need to eat a sandwich and take a long nap!! That’s forsure. Say no to Drugs!
Reply(1)
6
Related
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead woman faces several violent crime charges after arrest
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead woman is charged with with 2nd degree attempted murder, among other charges in relation to crimes she committed this past Friday, January 20th. The Moorhead Police Department tells WDAY Radio that Kasondra Perez was taken into custody after she went to a person's home earlier in the day and assaulted them, then attempted to light two other people on fire after spraying one with lighter fluid. She later transported another victim to a different home in Moorhead, where she is accused of sexually assaulting that victim before they could escape out a window.
krwc1360.com
Monticello Shooting Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder and Assault
The lone suspect in last week’s shooting incident in Monticello is facing attempted murder and assault charges. Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes says 18-year-old Dillon Lawrence Tilbury of Moorhead has been charged with attempted 2nd degree intentional murder and 1st degree assault for the shooting incident that occurred at the compost site adjacent to Montissippi Park in Monticello on January 16th.
kfgo.com
Breckenridge man charged with murder in deadly shooting in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – A Breckenridge, Minnesota man has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Wahpeton last Monday night. 33-year-old Anthony Kruger is charged with murder in the shooting of 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald of Hankinson, North Dakota. Medenwald was shot while he was in a car outside Stern Sports Arena.
kvrr.com
Update: Fargo man accused of starting fire in apartment arrested
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – An odor investigation at a south Fargo apartment early Monday led to one man being taken into custody after he allegedly threatened firefighters and refused to let them into his apartment. Firefighters responded to the call at the Village Park apartments at 4375 10th Avenue S....
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Fire responds to blaze at apartment complex, man arrested
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man is behind bars after setting a fire at a south side apartment complex early Monday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that fire crews responded on a call for an odor investigation at the complex at 4375 10th avenue south around 5:41 a.m. The caller told dispatchers that they smelled smoke throughout the building, but the alarms we not activated.
740thefan.com
Medical episode causes crash in Fargo strip mall parking lot
FARGO (KFGO) – One person suffered minor injuries when their car crashed into a store in a south Fargo strip mall Sunday evening. According to Fargo Police, around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of 25th Street S. for a report of a car that made contact with a business storefront.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man dead after snowmobile crash
ERIE TOWNSHIP, M.N.(Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is dead following a snowmobile crash in Erie Township Sunday, authorities say. Becker County Deputies were called to the intersection of County Hwy 32 and South Cotton Lake Rd. They say the caller reported that 34-year-old Scott Darrel Fossum rolled his snowmobile into the ditch, and that he was not breathing or wearing a helmet.
valleynewslive.com
Police search for stolen car following metro chase
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in the metro are searching for a stolen vehicle that led police on a chase. West Fargo officials say around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 they tried to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle in the 400 block of B St. Authorities...
Man, 34, killed in Becker County snowmobile crash
A Fargo man was killed in a snowmobile crash near Detroit Lakes at the weekend. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of the crash at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Erie Township, northeast of Detroit Lakes. The caller said snowmobile driver Scott Fossum, 34, of Fargo, North...
lakesarearadio.net
Fargo Man Dies In Snowmobile Accident North Of Detroit Lakes
Detroit Lakes, MN (KFGO) – A Fargo man died Sunday after the snowmobile he was driving rolled over in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says his office received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. reporting a single snowmobile crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township. The caller reported that the driver of the snowmobile was 34-year-old Scott Fossum, and he was not breathing.
trfradio.com
Injuries Reported Following Two Vehicle Accident
Three people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Otter Tail County Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, William Baumgart, (34) of Perham, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on 460th while Karlee Nelson, (30) of Waubun, was westbound on Highway 10. The vehicles collided at the intersection with Highway 10.
trfradio.com
Snowmobiler Injured Over the Weekend in Polk County
A Crookston area man was injured in a snow mobile accident over the weekend in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Douglas Dean Willits (52) was injured when the 2008 Ski-Doo MXZ he was driving ” struck field approach, and rolled” at Highway 75 and 140th Street in Euclid Township.
valleynewslive.com
Man charged in multiple burglaries in and around Horace, ND
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man arrested for fleeing and reckless endangerment after a crash in late November is now facing several more charges related to burglaries in Cass County. Logan Glaser is charged with six counts of burglary and four counts of criminal mischief, in addition to...
voiceofalexandria.com
Three are injured in weekend crash in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County)--A crash in Otter Tail County has reportedly left three people injured. According to the Minnesota Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by William Baumgart, 34, of Perham, was traveling eastbound on 460th St near Gorman, while a Toyota Sequoia, driven by Karlee Nelson, 30, of Waubun, was traveling westbound on US 10 when they collided in the intersection. Baumgart and Nelson both reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Nelson’s vehicle was also injured. All were taken to the hospital.
valleynewslive.com
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
lakesarearadio.net
Becker County Sheriff Investigating Missing City of Audubon Funds
AUDUBON, MN (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating alleged missing funds from the City of Audubon. Audubon clerk-treasurer Shallene Stephenson reported that the city was allegedly missing $7,235 in funds. According to the report filed on January 10th, Stephenson believes that the previous clerk wrote a check to herself.
kfgo.com
Person struck and killed by train west of Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – A person is dead after they were hit by an eastbound BNSF train between Audubon and Detroit Lakes. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. First responders arrived to find the person had died at the scene....
Fargo rollover crash leads to drug arrest
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) has reported that a rollover crash on Interstate 29 has led to the arrest of one driver, who has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs. According to a report from the NDHP, at approximately 1:00 p.m. CST, a 2004 Malibu was traveling […]
kfgo.com
Moorhead City Council approves fire department veteran Jeff Wallen as fire chief
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – The Moorhead City Council has unanimously approved Jeff Wallin as the new city fire chief. Wallin. He has been with the fire department since 1994 at various levels and was named interim fire chief in June of 2021 after then-fire chief Rich Duysen stepped down during a time of friction within the fire department staff.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo home demolished after more than two decades of resident and city complaints
(Fargo, ND) -- A house has been demolished following decades of comments from city residents. The City of Fargo shared video footage of the demolition to WDAY Radio, which showed multiple pieces of heavy equipment tearing down the home. Multiple city officials say the home had several issues, not only structurally but with crime as well. Fargo Police say the home was the subject of over 550 calls for various reasons, with city officials saying the home suffered "multiple issues related to extensive water damage, foundation and structural stability, wiring, and overall cleanliness and habitability."
Comments / 3