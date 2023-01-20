(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead woman is charged with with 2nd degree attempted murder, among other charges in relation to crimes she committed this past Friday, January 20th. The Moorhead Police Department tells WDAY Radio that Kasondra Perez was taken into custody after she went to a person's home earlier in the day and assaulted them, then attempted to light two other people on fire after spraying one with lighter fluid. She later transported another victim to a different home in Moorhead, where she is accused of sexually assaulting that victim before they could escape out a window.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO