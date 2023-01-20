Read full article on original website
Jehucal Prepares for "Daily Coffee" With Its Latest Collection
London-based streetwear label Jehucal has just presented a brand new collection — and it taps into varsity sports elements. Over recent times, the UK’s streetwear scene has come on leaps and bounds. For example, the likes of Corteiz and Clints have shot to new heights with high-profile collaborations and the opening of a flagship store. Additionally, the British shores are also home to a melting pot of labels — such as PICANTE, Drama Call, A1 Denim, and Soho Yacht Club — that are unveiling drops regularly that are sending their highly-engaged followings into streetwear-frenzies.
Pharrell's Humanrace and adidas Originals Debut the NMD S1 MAHBS
Collaborations with music artists continue to one of the primary driving forces for. , and in 2023 the German imprint intends to introduce a wealth of new striking team-ups. One of the imprint’s roster member that is slated to make some noise this month is Pharrell who has aligned with the Three Stripes and to further advance his Humanrace footwear line with the debut of the adidas NMD S1 MAHBS.
UNIFORME FW23 Does Essentials Right
For Fall/Winter 2023, designers Hughes Fauchard and Rémi Bats of UNIFORME kept it simple. Titled “Counting Sheep,” the collection forms an essential wardrobe defined by clean lines, soft textures and neutral colors. “‘Counting Sheep’ is our personal version of Sleeping Beauty,” they said in a statement. “It’s...
NAMESAKE FW23 Takes the Sporting Spirit to the Y2K Aesthetic
NAMESAKE proves once again that basketball is in their DNA. This Fall/Winter 2023 season, the athletic-focused label presented its collection during Paris Fashion Week, continuously exploring traditional weaving techniques with upholstered fabrics for winter outerwear. Overcoming trauma he endured at a fraudulent Buddhist camp at the age of seven, Creative Director Steve Hsieh reflects on the horrors and the lessons learned. Through his experience, he understands that to find happiness, one must overcome the hurdles of grief. The collection acts as the foundation of the collection.
U.K. Retailer Offspring Debuts Its Collaborative adidas Orketro "London Nights"
British retailer Offspring has officially announced its first-ever collaboration with. Consortium, presenting a London-inspired take on the imprint’s lifestyle Orketro silhouette. The Consortium division looks to highlight brands and retailers making a difference in their local communities through a cultural lens. Offspring reimagines the chunky adidas Orketro by looking...
Sotheby's and Jordan Brand Announce a Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 Auction
Jordan Brand has unofficially called 2023 the “Jordan Year” and it will be celebrating all year long with a series of special initiatives. First up on its list? The Beaverton imprint has partnered up with Sotheby’s to conduct an exclusive auction for 23 pairs of Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13s. The love letter to the iconic hip hop artist was initially crafted in 2017 to celebrate Biggie’s 45th birthday, but they’ve resurfaced to commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip hop and self-belief.
Abrand Jeans Launches Next Icons Model Search
Abrand Jeans is seeking the next face of the 13-year-old denim brand. The Melbourne, Australia-based company has launched the “Next Icons Models Search” in partnership with Urban Outfitters and Precision Management, a Melbourne-based modeling and management agency. The brand is looking for “up-and-coming” models and influencers of all...
'Yu-Gi-Oh!' and adidas Summon a High-Powered Adi2000 Collab in This Week's Best Footwear Drops
Four weeks into the year and the sneaker world has already found its stride following a cozy holiday season. For our latest installment of Weekly Footwear Drops,. and Salomon. Before we break down this diverse roster, let’s recap the top headlines of the last week. Our weekly edition of...
The Row Fall 2023 Is a Masterclass in Understated Luxury
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen‘s cult label, The Row, has worked hard to not be “just another celebrity brand.” How? By fine-tuning its identity, crafting a signature silhouette of minimal mastery and unmatched levels of luxury. Now, The Row unveils its Fall 2023 menswear collection, and things are looking simply beautiful.
Element’s Nature-Inspired SS23 Collection Comes Rooted in Style Accessibility
Following its 30th year of crafting skate-meets-outdoor garments, Element is back with a multi-functional new season collection. The arrival of Spring/Summer 2023 heralds a new focus for the brand, exploring the timeless silhouettes that form the foundations of their garment ranges. With the key vision being to create garments that...
Drama Call Is Warming Up in 2023 With a New "Puffah" Collection
Manchester-based streetwear label Drama Call has just presented a brand-new “Puffah” jacket — and it’s a new age for the label which has traditionally been known for its “heaviest in the game” tracksuits and varied T-shirt iterations. Recently, Drama has been pushing its boundaries...
WINNIE New York Crafts a Wardrobe of Tailored Timelessness for FW23
Crowned as one of Hypebeast’s Best Emerging Menswear Brands of 2022, WINNIE New York has now taken to Paris Fashion Week to present its class of menswear for Fall/Winter 2023. Founded in 2018 by Idris Balogun following stints on Savile Row in London, as well as at Burberry and Tom Ford, the designer has honed his craft of refinement, not focusing necessarily on silhouettes (albeit, they are spot on), but rather a catalog of work that’s simply timeless.
Kiko Kostadinov FW23 Dismantles Traditional Tailoring With Vibrancy
The most recent Fall/Winter 2023 collection from Kiko Kostadinov was an impressive spectacle that paid homage to four forgotten fashion influences in womenswear design. The collection took notes from French designer Anne-Marie Beretta, the godmother of Italian fashion, Mariuccia Mandelli aka Krizia, American costume designer Irene Lentz and Roman sisters Sorelle Fontana.
Official Images of the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Field Brown"
American contemporary artist Tom Sachs and have a storied history that has had sneakerheads longing for their collaborative work for over a decade. Last year, the duo sought to resolve their struggle to meet a seemingly endless supply of demand by introducing the NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe. Backed by a viral “BORING.” marketing campaign, each release has attracted more buyers than it can satisfy, though with each restock the duo inches closer to accomplishing their goal — an accessible shoe for anyone to enjoy.
Billionaire Boys Club Celebrates the Roots of the Brand for Its Spring'23 Collection
Billionaire Boys Club is dropping its Spring 2023 collection later this week. Focusing on giving the classic astronaut logo along with the titular staple branding, the collection refreshes the long-time label and silhouettes with new fabrications and techniques. This time around, the collection highlights the brand’s history and roots, from Tokyo to New York, to deliver hero pieces from the classic 1950s motorcycle-inspired nylon jacket with removable pins and patches t0 a denim pant piece embellished with the iconography from past BBC collections and a jacquard knit half-zip top with an updated take on an archived BBC ZIG-ZAG pattern.
A Union LA x Air Jordan 1 KO Low With Leather Uppers Has Surfaced
Chris Gibbs and his team over at Union LA have been making waves in the sphere of footwear thanks to their slew of captivating collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand. And the Los Angeles-based retailer is aiming to further build upon this momentum in 2023 by starting off the year with an Air Jordan 1 KO Low capsule, marking this the first-ever Air Jordan 1 KO Low offering and team-up. A canvas pair has already been floating around the Internet, but now we’ve got an official look at a new iteration that zeroes in on a leather build.
Marine Serre "Rising Shelter" FW23 Collection Imagines a Dystopian Future for the World
Marine Serre continues to make a grand presentation with her Fall/Winter 2023 presentation at Paris Fashion Week, taking over the Grande Halle de La Villette. When you enter the venue, the showgoers are immediately greeted with a mystical and poetic ambiance. Three towers of various materials were dimly lit as center stage, including that denim and cotton t-shirts, a comment on sustainability no doubt, setting the tone for the show. The set resembles a scale model of a dystopian future, where the guests appear to be imagined as the refuge of tomorrow – hence, the rising shelter – who Marine Serre banks on to fight together and push for an improved society.
Facetasm Explores the Beauty of Color for FW23
Facetasm has just presented its Fall/Winter 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week, and the Tokyo-based brand has experimented with color like never before. The collection starts with a selection of outwear designs, such as heavy-set jackets and cropped bombers. Mainly, the former comes coated in blacked-out hues, designed with various pockets, snap buttons, and dropped shoulders. For the latter, the collared jackets arrive with more militarian undertones. For example, tones of khaki are complemented with earthy leather detailing around the waist to create a contrast of colors that also complement one and another seamlessly.
Burberry’s "B:Mine" Campaign Celebrates Valentines Day’s Moments of Embrace
With Valentines Day creeping around the corner, wants us to celebrate the occasion in style with its brand-new collection and campaign. Quickly following up on its Landscapes series — where the British fashion house curated a selection of natural artworks in partnership with its creative community — Burberry’s latest campaign, that is entitled “B:MINE,” celebrates intimacy and embracement.
Union LA's Next Jordan Brand Apparel Range Is Inspired by '80s Black and Latino Style
Since working on two Air Jordan 1 Retro High collaborations in 2018, Union LA and Jordan Brand have consistently impressed fans of the sneaker world with new projects. In 2023, the two parties are delivering even more energy to the space with a capsule that introduces the Air Jordan 1 KO Low along with matching apparel items, and the latter has officially been revealed.
