WRDW-TV
Georgia, South Carolina gas prices show a substantial jump
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices showed a sharp spike in the past week across the CSRA. The average price in Georgia is $3.26 per gallon, up from $3.07 a week ago, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.27, up from $3.07 a week earlier,...
WRDW-TV
WRDW Morning Headlines - clipped version
As a Columbia County boy recovers in the hospital after being attacked by three dogs, the Georgia Bulldogs had a surprise for him. Over the weekend, middle schoolers across South Carolina came to Aiken to compete in the annual Future City Competition. Roe anniversary brings marches in Georgia, elsewhere. Updated:...
WRDW-TV
3 car-accident causes stand-still traffic
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A three car-accident causes a stand-still in traffic on Monday morning. According to authorities, the accident was at the intersection of Riverwatch Parkway and Baston Road in Martinez. According to GDOT, the eastbound traffic is at a stand-still as of 10 a.m. Authorities confirmed that the...
WRDW-TV
Traffic accidents kill 3 people in 3 days across CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rash of traffic accidents claimed the lives of a motorcyclist, a pedestrian and a driver, all within three days. The motorcyclist died in a crash that was reported at 3:15 p.m. Saturday for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of Riverwatch Parkway near Eisenhower Park.
WRDW-TV
Investigation on two Augusta fire truck accidents continues
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The investigation continues after two Augusta trucks overturn while responding to emergency calls. The most recent accident happened Saturday night on Old Waynesboro Road. The first one happened on Washington Road, on the ramp to the I-20 West. Details are a clearer picture of how this may have happened.
WRDW-TV
Learn about the Aiken Kiwanis Oyster Roast this weekend
WRDW-TV
Fatal motorcycle accident on River Watch Parkway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a fatal motorcycle accident happened on River Watch Parkway. Richmond County Dispatch says the call came in at 3:15 p.m. for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of River Watch Parkway, nearby Eisenhower Park. The...
WRDW-TV
West Columbia grad gears up for second Augusta National Women’s Amateur
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second year in a row, Jensen Castle will be playing in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. West Columbia Grad and the current University of Kentucky Wildcat is the 121st U.S. Women’s Amateur champion. She ranks 26 on the World Amateur Golf Rankings.
WRDW-TV
Reports may tell why 2 Augusta firetrucks overturned in a week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Locked up” brakes are getting the blame for both incidents in which an Augusta firetruck overturned in the past week. The most recent incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Old Waynesboro Road at Neely Road. Tender 12 and Engine 12 were heading to a call when Tender 12 went off the left side of the road and overturned.
WRDW-TV
[FULL] Farewell to Splash Mountain, welcome to Leanne Morgan
WRDW-TV
Columbia County schools raise financial stakes to find new hires
WRDW-TV
Amid rash of deadly wrecks, officers work to keep roads safe
WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers are making some highly visible efforts to cut down on traffic deaths across the region. The point of these road checks is to keep everyone safe, even if it’s an uphill battle. The CSRA saw a deadly weekend on both sides of the Savannah River, with wrecks killing a pedestrian, a motorcyclist, a driver and a passenger. And the second firetruck in a week overturned in Augusta, although no one was seriously injured.
WRDW-TV
Roe anniversary brings marches in Georgia, elsewhere
wfxg.com
Pedestrian death investigation underway in Beech Island
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating a pedestrian death in Beech Island. According to the Coroner's Office, it happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday on Jefferson Davis Highway near Cherokee Drive. Officials say a woman was trying to cross the highway when she was hit by a 2014 Toyota Avalon driving south.
3-vehicle accident leaves 1 person dead in South Carolina
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person has died following a three-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Barnwell County. According to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, a 2015 Ford F150 truck and a 2015 Ford F250 truck. The three vehicles were […]
WRDW-TV
Students participate in Future City Competition
WRDW-TV
Augusta National Women’s Amateur announces player
WRDW-TV
Augusta celebrity, Wavy Man, brightens peoples day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you have ever been in downtown Augusta, you may have seen a man waving and smiling, and not asking for anything in return. That man used to be homeless but not anymore. And during that period he started waving at cars passing by to try and brighten people’s days.
WRDW-TV
Here’s an update on rescuers who were hurt in firetruck wreck
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three firefighters were released from the hospital hours after their truck overturned along the on-ramp to westbound Interstate 20 from Washington Road, officials said Friday. Fire officials were unable to say whether Ladder Truck 501 was totaled in the wreck that was reported at 4:27 p.m....
WRDW-TV
Details emerging in Aiken County death of 1-year-old child
