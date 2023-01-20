Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Element’s Nature-Inspired SS23 Collection Comes Rooted in Style Accessibility
Following its 30th year of crafting skate-meets-outdoor garments, Element is back with a multi-functional new season collection. The arrival of Spring/Summer 2023 heralds a new focus for the brand, exploring the timeless silhouettes that form the foundations of their garment ranges. With the key vision being to create garments that...
hypebeast.com
Vollebak's New Range Is Inspired by the Ancient Japanese Art of Sashiko
Vollebak has released its Sashiko range, inspired by the ancient Japanese stitching technique. Highlighting the capsule is the Sashiko Jacket which features the decorative hand-stitched technique, often used in Japanese culture for amending clothing. The technique of sashiko, also known as “little stabs,” is a highly resilient form of embroidery that was once developed in the Japanese Edo era. During that time, garments were often mended over and over and passed on through the generation. With the sashiko method, it provided an “invisible method” technique that highlights the rips, tears, and frays of the pieces, which allows the piece to follow the wabi-sabi aesthetic. While it may not be conventional, the sashiko technique emphasizes history, storytelling and durability all in one.
Earth’s Core Has Stopped and May Be Reversing Direction, Study Says
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Earth’s inner core has recently stopped spinning, and may now be reversing the direction of its rotation, according to a surprising new study that probed the deepest reaches of our planet with seismic waves from earthquakes.
hypebeast.com
Marine Serre "Rising Shelter" FW23 Collection Imagines a Dystopian Future for the World
Marine Serre continues to make a grand presentation with her Fall/Winter 2023 presentation at Paris Fashion Week, taking over the Grande Halle de La Villette. When you enter the venue, the showgoers are immediately greeted with a mystical and poetic ambiance. Three towers of various materials were dimly lit as center stage, including that denim and cotton t-shirts, a comment on sustainability no doubt, setting the tone for the show. The set resembles a scale model of a dystopian future, where the guests appear to be imagined as the refuge of tomorrow – hence, the rising shelter – who Marine Serre banks on to fight together and push for an improved society.
hypebeast.com
Facetasm Explores the Beauty of Color for FW23
Facetasm has just presented its Fall/Winter 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week, and the Tokyo-based brand has experimented with color like never before. The collection starts with a selection of outwear designs, such as heavy-set jackets and cropped bombers. Mainly, the former comes coated in blacked-out hues, designed with various pockets, snap buttons, and dropped shoulders. For the latter, the collared jackets arrive with more militarian undertones. For example, tones of khaki are complemented with earthy leather detailing around the waist to create a contrast of colors that also complement one and another seamlessly.
hypebeast.com
Sunne Harvests Solar Energy Into a Self-Powered Gradient Light
Taking the innovation of solar energy to a new level, Sunne introduces a self-powered lamp that harnesses the power of natural light to illuminate your home in gradient hues. Concocted by Marjan van Aubel, the lamp captures, stores, and produces light within three settings — Sunne Rise, Sunne Set and Sunne Light.
hypebeast.com
Billionaire Boys Club Celebrates the Roots of the Brand for Its Spring'23 Collection
Billionaire Boys Club is dropping its Spring 2023 collection later this week. Focusing on giving the classic astronaut logo along with the titular staple branding, the collection refreshes the long-time label and silhouettes with new fabrications and techniques. This time around, the collection highlights the brand’s history and roots, from Tokyo to New York, to deliver hero pieces from the classic 1950s motorcycle-inspired nylon jacket with removable pins and patches t0 a denim pant piece embellished with the iconography from past BBC collections and a jacquard knit half-zip top with an updated take on an archived BBC ZIG-ZAG pattern.
hypebeast.com
UNIFORME FW23 Does Essentials Right
For Fall/Winter 2023, designers Hughes Fauchard and Rémi Bats of UNIFORME kept it simple. Titled “Counting Sheep,” the collection forms an essential wardrobe defined by clean lines, soft textures and neutral colors. “‘Counting Sheep’ is our personal version of Sleeping Beauty,” they said in a statement. “It’s...
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Field Brown"
American contemporary artist Tom Sachs and have a storied history that has had sneakerheads longing for their collaborative work for over a decade. Last year, the duo sought to resolve their struggle to meet a seemingly endless supply of demand by introducing the NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe. Backed by a viral “BORING.” marketing campaign, each release has attracted more buyers than it can satisfy, though with each restock the duo inches closer to accomplishing their goal — an accessible shoe for anyone to enjoy.
hypebeast.com
Pinto Editions is Feeling Blue with this New Floating Bed Frame
The bold Yves Klein-esque shade of blue that has been doing the rounds for a while seems to be sticking around – at least for Pinto Editions, where it has popped up in its latest collection of furniture and homewares. Collectively named “Constellations”, the French label’s latest range includes...
hypebeast.com
Japanese and British Subcultures Collide in Sage Nation's FW23 Collection
Emerging London-based label Sage Nation has just presented its latest menswear offering that continues its journey into creating a staple wardrobe for all. The brand is grounded in timelessness, consistently encapsulating every collection in “Balance, Perspective, and Purpose.” The label pushes practicality to the forefront and keeps its design language simple, allowing impeccable craftsmanship and tailoring to speak for itself.
hypebeast.com
Pharrell's Humanrace and adidas Originals Debut the NMD S1 MAHBS
Collaborations with music artists continue to one of the primary driving forces for. , and in 2023 the German imprint intends to introduce a wealth of new striking team-ups. One of the imprint’s roster member that is slated to make some noise this month is Pharrell who has aligned with the Three Stripes and to further advance his Humanrace footwear line with the debut of the adidas NMD S1 MAHBS.
hypebeast.com
The Row Fall 2023 Is a Masterclass in Understated Luxury
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen‘s cult label, The Row, has worked hard to not be “just another celebrity brand.” How? By fine-tuning its identity, crafting a signature silhouette of minimal mastery and unmatched levels of luxury. Now, The Row unveils its Fall 2023 menswear collection, and things are looking simply beautiful.
hypebeast.com
Keychron Unveils Q1 Pro Full-Aluminium Keyboard
After making waves with their Q series, introducing the first-ever line of custom programmable mechanical keyboards, Keychron is now back to push the boundaries once again with the Q1 Pro, the world’s first mass-produced wireless keyboard in full aluminum that can be fully customized through QMK/VIA software. The software allows users to remap any key and create commands, shortcuts, or key combinations.
hypebeast.com
Shantell Martin Collaborates With Joya Studio on New Candles
Including a hand-painted ceramic XL candle. Each time Shantell Martin showcases new work, it’s an invitation for artist’s and non-artist’s alike to be in the present and reconnect with their own creativity. Well-known for her black-and-white drawings and installations, the British visual artist, teacher and philosopher creates many of her pieces amidst a live audience — forcing herself to create with an unconscious flow.
hypebeast.com
White Mountaineering FW23 Was Crazy for Collaborations
Yosuke Aizawa’s cult label White Mountaineering didn’t just present a Fall/Winter 2023 collection, it presented a collaboration collage. GORE-TEX, Colmar, Danner, Briefing, Gramicci, Merrell, Wild Things, New Era, and a pair of Vans on the model’s feet all debuted as part of the mainline collection, titled “After All.”
hypebeast.com
District Vision Ventures Into Cycling With $30,000 USD Titanium Touring Bicycle
Max Vallot and Tom Daly’s District Vision is known for its attention to providing simple, yet refined running staples. But now the Los Angeles-based brand is expanding its chops with District Vision Cycling. The new endeavor from the brand serves as an homage to 1970s off-road cycling in California...
hypebeast.com
WINNIE New York Crafts a Wardrobe of Tailored Timelessness for FW23
Crowned as one of Hypebeast’s Best Emerging Menswear Brands of 2022, WINNIE New York has now taken to Paris Fashion Week to present its class of menswear for Fall/Winter 2023. Founded in 2018 by Idris Balogun following stints on Savile Row in London, as well as at Burberry and Tom Ford, the designer has honed his craft of refinement, not focusing necessarily on silhouettes (albeit, they are spot on), but rather a catalog of work that’s simply timeless.
hypebeast.com
Drama Call Is Warming Up in 2023 With a New "Puffah" Collection
Manchester-based streetwear label Drama Call has just presented a brand-new “Puffah” jacket — and it’s a new age for the label which has traditionally been known for its “heaviest in the game” tracksuits and varied T-shirt iterations. Recently, Drama has been pushing its boundaries...
hypebeast.com
Burberry’s "B:Mine" Campaign Celebrates Valentines Day’s Moments of Embrace
With Valentines Day creeping around the corner, wants us to celebrate the occasion in style with its brand-new collection and campaign. Quickly following up on its Landscapes series — where the British fashion house curated a selection of natural artworks in partnership with its creative community — Burberry’s latest campaign, that is entitled “B:MINE,” celebrates intimacy and embracement.
Comments / 0