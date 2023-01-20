Vollebak has released its Sashiko range, inspired by the ancient Japanese stitching technique. Highlighting the capsule is the Sashiko Jacket which features the decorative hand-stitched technique, often used in Japanese culture for amending clothing. The technique of sashiko, also known as “little stabs,” is a highly resilient form of embroidery that was once developed in the Japanese Edo era. During that time, garments were often mended over and over and passed on through the generation. With the sashiko method, it provided an “invisible method” technique that highlights the rips, tears, and frays of the pieces, which allows the piece to follow the wabi-sabi aesthetic. While it may not be conventional, the sashiko technique emphasizes history, storytelling and durability all in one.

12 DAYS AGO