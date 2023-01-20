ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh man makes initial court appearance in connection with July boat crash

By Seth Humeniuk
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
Jason Lindemann made his initial appearance in court today, in connection with a July boat crash that took place on the Fox River in Oshkosh.

Lindemann allegedly crashed his power boat into a paddle wheel cruise boat and fled the scene without stopping to help injured passengers.

He has been cited for operating a boat while intoxicated and faces 21 total charges including failing to render aid, negligent operation of a boat and felony reckless endangering safety.

Video shows boat hit-and-run in Oshkosh

After his arrest, Lindemann was released on a $10,000 bond with conditions of 24/7 monitoring and absolute sobriety. His attorney Scott Ceman argued in court that those conditions and the length of the bond were excessive.

"There is absolutely nothing about Jason that demonstrates a risk of flight," said Ceman. "There's no concern regarding consumption of intoxicants…because for 191 days he's been complying with the 24/7 program with absolutely no violations. This is unprecedented."

Court commissioner Michael Rust disagreed though and ordered the conditions of 24/7 monitoring and absolute sobriety remain in place.

Lindemann's preliminary hearing was set for Feb 2 before the case adjourned for the day.

Tom Weiland
4d ago

I think the attorney’s comments are ridiculous. He wants his client to get special treatment as the privileged man with an attitude that caused the whole issue. If he is not consuming alcohol, what difference does that part of the judgement make anyway?

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

