FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Charles McGonigal, a former senior FBI counterintelligence agent, is accused of breaking the sanctions on Russia.Sherif SaadNew York City, NY
Upcoming South Bronx housing lottery claims $3,400 a month for a 2 bedroom apartment is affordableWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Man brutally beaten in Brooklyn robbery, 2 sought
A 39-year-old man was beaten up in a Brooklyn daylight robbery earlier this month, police said as they released photos of the suspects they’re seeking.
Man, 64, arrested in Manhattan cold case strangulation deaths of 2 women: NYPD
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a 64-year-old man on Monday, decades after he allegedly strangled a mother and her daughter inside a Harlem apartment. Larry Atkinson was arrested on murder charges in connection with the Feb. 20, 1994 deaths of Sharon Roberts, 27, and Sarah Roberts, 57, officials said. The arrest was made using […]
VIDEO: Gunman shoots at clerk, customer during failed robbery at NYC bodega
A gunman opened fire on a clerk and a customer during a failed robbery at a Staten Island bodega this week, shocking video released Tuesday shows.
NBC New York
4 Shootings Leave 3 Dead, Half a Dozen Wounded in Bloody NYC Weekend
A string of deadly Saturday night shootings in New York City claimed the lives of two men and wounded four others -- each coming just hours after a pair of double shootings in the same borough. The first took place in Brooklyn's Flatlands neighborhood. Police said two men were shot...
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Darryl Lynch, 38, Arrested
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2245 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct / PSA #6 in Manhattan. Arrested:. Darryl Lynch. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
Teen boy shot on NYC bus is son of top area police official: sources
A teenager who was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend was wounded during a gang-related fight with other youngsters — and is the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official, law enforcement sources told The Post. The 17-year-old victim in the Saturday evening shooting is the son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jeniffer Lackard, according to the sources. The teen, whose name is being withheld by The Post, had boarded the BX5 bus in Soundview around 6 p.m. with three other boys, two of them 12 and one 10-year-old, the sources said. A pair of teenagers...
NYPD: Masked gunman opens fire during smoke shop attempted robbery in Great Kills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A masked man entered a Great Kills smoke shop Sunday night and fired multiple shots in the establishment during an attempted robbery, the store’s owner told the Advance/SILive.com. Police responded to an attempted robbery at the smoke shop, located at 4203 Hylan Blvd., at...
3 teens arrested after Fox News meteorologist beaten on Manhattan subway
Three teens were arrested after beating a Fox News meteorologist on a subway train in Manhattan over the weekend, authorities said.
Mom seeks justice after teen son stabbed to death in Brooklyn: ‘Everybody loved him’
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A mother wants justice for her 17-year-old son, Nyheem Wright, who was stabbed to death in Coney Island last week. Brooks said her son was a good person who always wanted to help people. “Everybody loved him. He had friends, he brought people together,” said Simone Brooks, the mother of […]
Chaos at NYC hotel-turned-shelter ends with 2 brothers stabbed by security worker
Three men started throwing glass bottles at a stranger in a Manhattan hotel being used as a city shelter over the weekend, hitting a security worker — who retaliated by stabbing two of the men with shards of broken glass, police said.
NYPD offers $13K reward on 13th anniversary of Patrick Alford Jr.’s disappearance
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Patrick Alford Jr. disappeared from his Brooklyn home 13 years ago and the NYPD is offering a $13,000 reward for information regarding the case, police said on Sunday. The then-7-year-old boy vanished after he went to throw out the garbage with his foster mother on Jan. 22, 2010, officials said. The […]
Police: Man fatally struck by train in Brooklyn
A man is dead after he was hit earlier Monday morning by a train near the 20th Avenue station in Brooklyn.
Monroe man accused of speeding, leading police on chase before cash
Police say no one was injured, and Davis was released on an appearance ticket.
Bronx jail officer hospitalized after exposed to fentanyl in mail
On Friday night while sorting mail in the Bronx, the officer's hands went numb despite wearing gloves.
Police: 15-year-old arrested for attacking 2 Uniondale nail salon workers
Police say the teen was getting a manicure at 'S and D Nail Salon' on 581 Uniondale Ave.
DNA spurs arrest of ex-con for 1994 slay of Harlem mom and special-needs daughter who were strangled (EXCLUSIVE)
An ex-con has been arrested for the shocking 1994 double murder of a sickly Harlem mother and her special-needs daughter, the Daily News has learned. Both victims were strangled in their bedrooms, officials said at the time. Sarah Roberts’ body was found on a bed in one room of the apartment and her daughter Sharon’s was in a second bedroom — a woolen stocking wrapped around her neck. Larry ...
News 12
Police: Suspects wanted in abduction attempt in Elmsford
A manhunt is underway for a suspect, or suspects, in an alleged abduction attempt in Elmsford on Sunday. Police say the incident happened near the Sam's Club on Saw Mill River Road around 5 p.m. News 12 cameras captured officers going into the store and sectioning off a portion of...
NYC teen shot on city bus in the Bronx
A teenager was shot on a city bus in the Bronx on Saturday, according to police. The shooting happened aboard a BX5 bus near Metcalf and Story Avenue in Soundview shortly before 6 p.m., according to police and sources. The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition, sources said. It’s not yet clear what led to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody.
Man dead, three others injured in Bronx shooting: police
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the stomach and three others were injured when shots rang out in the Bronx Saturday night, police said. The 33-year-old victim was struck in the torso near 1121 Morris Ave. in Concourse just before 10:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken […]
Two shot, one dead in Brooklyn shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Two men were shot and one killed in a shooting that took place in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn Saturday night. Police were dispatched to the area of 1432 East 46th Street at around 9:15 pm after receiving 911 calls of gunshots in the area. Detectives with the NYPD’s 63rd Precinct reported two victims being reportedly struck by gunfire prior to police arrival. Both victims had been taken to the hospital before police arrived on the scene. A 30-year-old man was struck in the body, and a 28-year-old man was struck in the shoulder. Both were The post Two shot, one dead in Brooklyn shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
