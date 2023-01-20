Read full article on original website
pittsburghmagazine.com
This Stone Storybook Charmer in Baldwin Borough is Ready For its Next Chapter
Dr. Sherri Johnson never intended to move to Pittsburgh — then she fell in love. “I was working in Kentucky when I met my late husband, Dr. Thomas Lehman,” she says. “He was from Ohio.”. The couple moved to Pittsburgh after Lehman became the medical director of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Crows, crows and more crows among interesting results of Christmas Bird Count
While volunteer bird enthusiasts counted cardinals and robins for the Audubon Christmas Bird Count from Pittsburgh to Harmar, the most common bird found was the American crow — 20,000 strong, accounting for about half of the birds seen. The Christmas Bird Count was held in some areas in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Area couples wait longer to adopt from pandemic-curtailed pool of newborns
The stars were aligned when Rob and Samantha Lauricia added a baby boy, Sal, to their family last February. After a little more than a year of preparation and paperwork, the Irwin couple became eligible to adopt a child on Jan. 19, 2022. When they welcomed Sal into their home just weeks later, they joined a group of new adoptive parents that had grown smaller in numbers during the covid-19 pandemic.
Greensburg Night Market plans 3 winter dates at Live Casino Pittsburgh
Fans of the Greensburg Night Market won’t have to wait until spring to enjoy another installment of the popular shopping, dining and entertainment event. The market is partnering with Live Casino Pittsburgh at Westmoreland Mall to host three winter night markets in the casino’s new event space. More...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh Pop podcast: Talking ‘Pradeeps,’ filmed-in-Pittsburgh ‘American Rust’
In this episode of the “Pittsburgh Pop” podcast, host Tim Benz and TV Talk columnist Rob Owen discuss Pittsburgh pop culture news of the moment, including Pittsburgh-set but Toronto-filmed “Pradeeps of Pittsburgh” and locally-filmed “American Rust” and “Justified: City Primeval.”. Owen also talks...
top-ten-travel-list.com
5 Fantastic State Parks near Pittsburgh
Pennsylvania is home to 124 state parks, with more than 300,000 acres of land available for public recreational use. With a number of these parks easily accessible within an hour drive of Pittsburgh, it’s easy to plan a little time out to get back to nature. Take a break from the city congestion and enjoy an hour or 2 of biking, hiking, winter sports, birdwatching, picnicking, or simply just enjoying the sights and sounds of nature in a quiet setting.
Greensburg Central Catholic alumni to be honored at auction
A Navy submarine officer, an English teacher at a school for migrant children and an attorney whose nonprofits have served thousands of children form the latest class of distinguished alumni of Greensburg Central Catholic High School. The 2023 Distinguished Centurions are: Lt. Comm. Christopher Jessel (Class of 2004) of Norfolk,...
Business owner demands action from Pittsburgh Public Schools over student behavior at bus stop
PITTSBURGH — A local business owner is demanding action from Pittsburgh Public Schools, claiming student’s behavior at a bus stop near his business is causing problems. During a Pittsburgh Public Schools hearing Monday night, George Mowod pleaded with the board to move a bus stop outside of his Murray Avenue karate studio.
Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department expands police dog program
The Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department is adding another police dog to its force. Veegee, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, will be flown from Oregon to Pittsburgh this week and begin training to earn a police certification from the North American Police Work Dog Association. Upon completing several months of training,...
nextpittsburgh.com
Have a look at the only eyeglasses factory in Pittsburgh
Location: American Sun & Reader Company factory, located in the Cardello Building on Pittsburgh’s North Side. Featured guest: Caitlin Northup, American Sun & Reader’s vice president of product and marketing. 3 things that surprised me:. In the 1970s, most American eyeglasses production operations moved overseas and stayed there....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Kindergarten registration, road closure and more in the Sewickley area
Camp Meeting Road will close between Charleston Square and North Avenue in Bell Acres Borough starting at 9 a.m. Jan. 30, according to the Allegheny County Department of Public Works. The closure, which is expected to end in April, is required for slope stabilization work, installation of guide rail and paving.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills counselor organizes 3rd annual awards ceremony recognizing social workers
As the founder and co-owner of Hand in Hand Counseling Service in Penn Hills, Sharise Nance is familiar with the stress social workers in Western Pennsylvania face at work. Nance said she began to see fellow social workers, mental health therapists and frontline workers struggle with what she called “compassion fatigue.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cal (Pa.) lands 4 Western Pa. high school football stars
Cal (Pa.) had a big Saturday night on the recruiting trail, picking up commitments from a handful of the top high school football players in Western Pennsylvania. McKeesport’s Bobbie Boyd, the Westinghouse duo of Keyshawn Morsillo and Sincere Smith and Bethel Park’s Aidan Currie all committed to the Vulcans in a matter of hours.
Four Raising Cane's locations planned for Pittsburgh
The popular chicken tenders restaurant Raising Cane’s is coming to the Pittsburgh area. According to CBRE Pittsburgh, the Louisiana-based chain is coming to Oakland, North Fayette, South Fayette and North Versailles.
Man dead after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District; victim identified
PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were sent to the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue at around 6:20 p.m. A caller told dispatchers a man had been shot in the face. Officers found a...
Building the Valley: Buffalo Township woman launches Bubbly Bar and mobile bartending business in Freeport
As effervescent as her adult beverages, Nikki Wright of Buffalo Township is adding spirits to Freeport with her new Bubbly Bar and bartending business at 506 High St. A longtime mixologist and bartender for restaurants and caterers in the region, Wright struck out on her own in February 2021. She...
Coven of witches give Catholic students magical ‘crystals’ as ‘icebreakers,’ counselor reportedly fired
A marketing class at a Catholic high school in Pennsylvania went awry after three Wiccan "wtiches" visited, giving the students crystals as "icebreakers."
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon’s Martin playing with elite 7-on-7 football team, will miss some basketball games
Quinton Martin might miss a few basketball games this season as he continues his ascent to major college football. The junior from Belle Vernon is playing 7-on-7 football this winter with the nationally renowned Trillion Boys organization out of Los Angeles. Martin is seeking top-level competition as he works toward...
Teen shot multiple times in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A teenager was taken to a hospital after being shot in McKeesport on Monday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS crews were called to the 1400 block of Meadow Street at 2:27 p.m. Once on scene, first responders found a teenage boy with...
Police searching for man accused of shooting teenage girl in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Police are looking for a man accused of shooting a teenage girl in Monroeville. Police say they were called to the Red Roof Inn on Mosside Blvd. Saturday night at around 10:32 p.m. for reports of a girl who had been shot. When officers arrived at...
