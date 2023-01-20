Read full article on original website
6-8 suspects break into Cleveland car dealership, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the 6-8 suspects who broke into a car dealership, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened at Auto House at 4771 Pearl Rd. at 1:05 a.m. on Jan. 21, said police. Police said the suspects shattered...
Woman charged with OVI in fatal Ohio hit-and-run
A woman is in custody following a hit-and-run late Friday that turned fatal, Eastlake police said.
Bullet hits victim’s cell phone in pocket in Ohio bar shooting
The first was a shooting that happened just before 1 a.m. at Corky's Place at 13302 Detroit Avenue, according to a release from police.
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"
" Break-Ins in Cleveland Neighborhood" Residents of Cleveland are on high alert after a string of car thefts and break-ins occurred in the early hours of the morning on January 18th. One homeowner said as he called the police He's moving carefully around the vehicle, looking for something, his other hand is in the pocket. The hoodie he is wearing is large and covers most of his body, making it hard to discern any other distinguishing features. who wishes to remain anonymous, was able to capture footage of the suspects on his home security camera.
Report: Ohio woman cited after son found wandering in snow with only a diaper
Casey Jackson, 38, is expected to be arraigned on the first-degree misdemeanor charge later Monday in municipal court.
Youngstown police: Man shot car, beat mother of his children
Police were called just after midnight to a home in the 1100 block of Inverness Avenue, where a woman told them that the father of her children stormed his way inside her home, hit her in the head, then punched her TV, breaking it.
15-year-old shot through floor in Ohio, police say
A teen was rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning following a shooting at a home, Cleveland police said.
I-Team: Police-involved shooting reported in Macedonia
An officer-involved shooting happened Sunday evening, police sources confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team.
‘Very brazen’: Armed robbers steal keys, phones and victim’s shoes in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Police are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a couple at gun point, demanding their car keys, cell phones and the one victim’s shoes. The robbery happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of a night club in Euclid. “This was...
Suspect in Rowan Sweeney murder arrested in Ohio after years-long search
First News has just confirmed that U.S. Marshals have found and arrested a suspect in Rowan Sweeney's murder after a year's search.
‘Dandy Daddy’ was inmate on the plane that crash landed in Geauga County last week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -We now know the name of the inmate who was on the plane that crash landed in Geauga County on Wednesday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s (OSP) initial report, 67 year-old Carl Jasperse was listed as one of the passengers on the plane. Jasperse,...
Driver Flee from Police and Crashes into a Tree
Cleveland, OH - Friday evening, a Cleveland woman came home and found her driveway blocked by unmarked police cars, flashing lights, and a tow truck. "I received a call from several neighbors asking if I was home. They told me that the police had my driveway blocked and that the police were looking for the person driving the vehicle," said Ms. G Henderson.
Man accused of killing a Bedford dad, son found competent to stand trial
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stabbing a Bedford father and son to death in August 2022, has been found competent to stand trial. Roger Herring, 37, of Cleveland, was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault. Bedford...
Akron police search for serial thief after community helps identify suspect
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a serial thief. 19 News spoke with his most recent victim. Lorenzo Butts said the crook hit his home in the middle of the day when he was at work. First, the man went onto Butt’s back porch and grabbed a hammer, and used it to break into his garage.
Cleveland police searching for man suspected in wallet, vehicle theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a man who is a suspect in the theft of a vehicle and a wallet on Jan. 13. Police say the suspect then drove to Walmart to use the victim’s credit card, spending over $300. The suspect then...
Cleveland police: 2 men, 1 woman arrested after residential search warrant
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men and one woman were arrested after a residential search warrant on Tuesday, according to a Cleveland Police First District Facebook post. Police say a substantial amount of narcotics, currency, and a firearm was confiscated.
Missing 10-year-old Cleveland boy found hiding in grandmother’s home
A 10-year-old boy has been reported missing after leaving his Cleveland home.
Porch pirate suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A porch pirate is wanted on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect stole packages off a porch on Hillcrest Avenue on an. 18, according to police. Police said it is believed the suspect lives on,...
Stun gun used on Ohio father while EMTs work on baby
A stun gun was used on a father Thursday after he tried to interfere with EMTs who were working on his baby, according to a police report.
Trio steals cart full of toys from Burlington at Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of suspects are wanted for stealing a cart full of toys from Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Police said the pushed the cart full of toys out of Burlington without paying. Take a close look at the surveillance...
