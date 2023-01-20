Read full article on original website
Pike County adding new road equipment and one employee
The Pike County Quorum Court held their regular monthly meeting last week. Justices of the Peace approved an ordinance as presented and was based on the 2023 Pike County Budget. The appropriate funds for full-time salaries are $40,643.00, Social Security Matching $3,109.21, Retirement $6,226.54, and Health Insurance $6,600. Pike County...
Dunaway updates city council on Mount Pleasant Drive bridge project
The Nashville City Council held their regular monthly meeting yesterday. The meeting started off with Mayor Larry Dunaway swearing in Vivian Wright. Wright will be representing Ward 3 position 2. Finance Director Kimberly Green provided an overview of the statement of revenue and expenditures for the month of December 2022.
Pafford seeks 5-year extension with Pike County; Quorum Court approves 6-month extension
Last week the Pike County Quorum Court held a special called meeting. The purpose of the special meeting was to address the problems that Fire Chiefs and the Sheriff of Pike County are currently experiencing with Pafford Ambulance Service Provider before a new contract is given. Pike County Judge Eddie...
Sevier County Medical Center now open for business
SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - After unveiling the emergency room sign, Sevier County Medical Center is now officially open!. When the former DeQueen Hospital closed its doors, Sevier County residents voted in 2019 to build a medical facility. Nearly four years later, the area now has a facility with 15 patient beds and 10 emergency room beds.
Garland County sheriff says department will not enforce ATF gun stock law
Another Arkansas sheriff is saying his department will not enforce a recent federal gun stock rule.
Arkansas sheriffs say they will not enforce new ATF rule on handgun stabilizing braces
The Garland Co. Sheriff joined several others across the state in announcing Friday he will not enforce a new federal rule that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
This Road at I-30 in Texarkana Will be Closed Beginning on Monday, January 23
Construction on I-30 in the Texarkana area continues. The Texas Department of Transportation is widening the interstate coming into the Texarkana area, which means some road closures along the way. Starting on Monday, January 23, FM 2148 will be closed at the I-30 intersection in Texarkana. This will give crews...
Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana
Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
Hope PD arrest records for 01/20
24-year-old Clayton Harris was arrested by Hope PD around 4:09 p.m. on January 13 in the 1600 block of West Avenue B in Hope. Harris was charged with terroristic threatening in the first degree, carrying a weapon, and served a failure to appear warrant. Both men were transported to the...
Lavaca man arrested in Pike County on drug charges
On November 24th, 2022, Chief Michael Lesher of the Glenwood Police Department was dispatched to N. 1st Street in reference to a vehicle blocking the roadway. As reported, dispatch advised Chief Lesher that they received a call stating that a white truck was parked on the yellow line in front of the Racehorse Gas Station and it was occupied by a sleeping male. Lesher observed a white truck matching the description on N. 1st Street and observed a male sleeping in the driver’s seat of the truck.
Glenwood resident arrested for drug possession
On December 31st, Pike County Deputy Chance Reid observed a female walking beside the road in the Fairgrounds parking lot. As reported Deputy Reid pulled up to the female after noticing that she was under the influence of narcotics. The suspect was identified as 38 year Cristie Lynn Pitchford of Glenwood.
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Jan. 20
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Man arrested after chase, 77 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in car in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a chase, and 77 pounds of marijuana was allegedly found in his car in East Texas, said DPS. On Jan. 16, a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on County Road […]
Vet & Staff Injured When Man Fleeing Cops Crashes Into Wisdom Clinic
TEXARKANA, Texas–A veterinarian and five other staff were reportedly hurt when a man slammed his car into a surgery room at Wisdom Animal Clinic while allegedly fleeing from a Texas trooper earlier this month. Joshua Ellis Sutton, 31, is facing a long list of felony charges, including six counts...
Legacy Loses Single Possession Games to Eagletown
Legacy Academy’s senior teams hosted Eagletown in basketball action Friday night. Both games were hard fought games with excellent effort by all the athletes from both schools. Legacy’s Lady Warriors lost 55-54 against the Lady Eagles, while Legacy’s Warriors fell 82-80 against their McCurtain County rivals. In...
Wake Village PD arrests suspect in storage thefts
According to authorities, a suspect has been identified and an arrest warrant issued after evidence was recovered. Wake Village police arrested the suspect on January 20, at which time much of the stolen property was recovered, including property from burglaries in Cass County. This story will be updated as more...
De Queen man arrested on rape charge
A De Queen man is facing a rape charge after he was arrested last week for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor over a period of several years. According to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, investigators met with the victim, a minor, on Jan. 10 to take a report on the alleged abuse. The victim reportedly told investigators that the suspect, identified as Scott Worley, had repeatedly abused her over a period of three to four years.
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening Saturday
It has been said, "If you're gonna break your diet or New Year's resolution, it better be on something really great." And so I did just that at The Cake House which was rocking their grand opening Saturday morning with people laughing, smiling, and dancing to Sgt.B's DJ-style record-spinning, while waiting for their sweet treats.
