Deadly crash shuts down toll plaza, exit ramp on SR-408, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Friday morning in Orange County.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Troopers said one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on eastbound State Road 408 at the Dean Road exit.

The crash has the ramp and toll plaza shut down.

Troopers said the ramp and toll plaza will remain closed during the investigation.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

©2023 Cox Media Group