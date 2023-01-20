ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 children, 4 adults escape house after fire breaks out overnight in Winston-Salem

FOX8 News
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An overnight house fire has left eight people, including four children, without a home early Friday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

3 people killed as wrong-way driver hits car head-on along I-40 in Alamance County

At 3:07 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the scene of a house fire on the 2600 block of Reid Street, the fire department reported in a Twitter post . Firefighters found smoke and flame visible at the scene.

Four adults and four children were able to escape from the fire, and no one was injured.

The fire department says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

