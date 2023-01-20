Read full article on original website
Material You seeps deeper into Google Photos with Partner Sharing
Google Photos makes the storing and sharing of memories effortless. But the app achieves its greatest synergy when users share their photo and video libraries with their partners, letting one see snaps they've taken on the other's device from their own phone almost immediately. But as much as Partner Sharing makes life easy, a Material You makeover should make the feature easier to get on board with and it's hitting people's eyes right now.
Google Search makes it harder to find and listen to podcasts
Some of the most popular entertainment apps out there have sections devoted to curating the best podcasts for their users. Spotify, Apple Music, and Google are no strangers to the importance of podcasts. In fact, Google spun off long-form audio content into a dedicated Google Podcasts app pre-installed on Pixel phones. The service was also tightly integrated into Google Search, but it has recently disappeared without any explanation.
YouTube TV's got a fresh look and new features for your Live guide and Library
Google's YouTube TV has quickly risen to become the largest live streaming service in the US by offering an entirely internet-based alternative to traditional TV subscriptions. Features like a la carte programming and a cheap 4K tier have helped drive growth since its launch in 2017, but a top-tier user experience has always been one of the service's main strengths when compared to cable and satellite. To help maintain its edge in this category, YouTube TV is currently rolling out significant revamps to two of its interfaces users interact with most.
Google Messages can now keep group chats with up to 100 people private and secure
Google is heavily pushing RCS as the next big thing to replace text messaging in the US. To win over users and to persuade Apple to adopt RCS for iMessage, Google added end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for 1-on-1 chats in the Messages app in June 2021. A year later, in May 2022, the company teased E2EE coming to group chats in Google Messages, with the feature finally rolling out to beta members towards the end of the year. One limitation of Google's implementation was that E2EE in group chats was restricted to 21 people. That's changing now, with the limit seemingly being raised to 100 people.
Spotify is the latest company joining in on worldwide tech layoffs
A cloud of gloom has descended over the tech industry with prominent multinationals including Google, Microsoft, and Amazon laying off significant chunks of their workforce almost simultaneously. Job boards are full of posts from the laid off seeking new work, but the deluge will get worse as audio streaming giant Spotify is now announcing "organizational changes," leaving around 600 of its staff out of a position.
Spotify isn’t looking too good right now on Android TV
Spotify is one of the most popular entertainment apps out there for good reason. When we're listening to our favorite music, we like to go big with it, and considering how people often have excellent speakers hooked up to their smart TVs, it isn't at all surprising that Spotify's been a popular app among Google TV and Android TV users. Recently, though a number of people have been running into trouble when trying to jam to their Spotify playlists, because the app refuses to scale properly to fit their TV screens.
Twitter Blue is now available on Android, just as expensive as on iPhone
Twitter has been in a lot of controversy since the arrival of its new head honcho, Elon Musk. The social media company completely overhauled its verification system, allowing anyone to flaunt the once-revered blue checkmark if they pay for Twitter Blue. The revamped subscription service has been available for iPhone and web users for a while, but it's just now going live for Android users, though you probably won't like the pricing.
Fullscreen YouTube is glitching all over for some Google Pixel 7 users
Compared to the Pixel 6 launch two years ago, Google's latest series of flagship phones have been relatively bug-free. That's not to say the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are flawless, of course — just this month alone, we've seen delayed patches and Bluetooth issues causing drivers to miss out on music, turn-by-turn navigation, and more. Now, it seems like another pressing software bug is rearing its ugly head, this one causing problems with fullscreen playback on YouTube's various apps.
Google Pixel 7 and 6 are finally getting the January 2023 Play system update
Google has been rolling out monthly Play system updates for a few years now. Beginning in January 2022, the company started publishing detailed changelogs highlighting everything new in these releases. The problem is that despite being a monthly update, they don't always roll out every month. The December 2022 Play system update never made it to Pixel devices, and while Google published the January 2023 update's release notes right at the beginning of the month, the build was nowhere to be seen. Three weeks into January, Pixel 6 and 7 owners report getting the latest Play system build.
Your encrypted Facebook Messenger chats get some much-needed upgrades
Meta rolled out support for optional end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) conversations in Facebook Messenger seven long years ago, with options to secure group chats and calls arriving in early 2022. Alongside the new security feature, Messenger users who use E2EE chats were treated to a few other features available in regular conversations, including access to GIFs, stickers, and reactions. Meta is now expanding the list of supported features for secure Messenger conversations, bringing E2EE chats closer to feature parity with standard chats.
How to use gesture navigation on Android
Google stuck to Android's classic 3-button navigation system for a long time. In 2019, things started to change with the introduction of two-button navigation in Android 9.
Twitter policy change reveals why third-party clients are dead
Twitter is one of the most popular social media platforms around. It caters to millions of users through the website, mobile apps, and a bunch of third-party Twitter clients. At least, that was the case until January 12 when a then seemingly accidental shutdown of Twitter's third-party API took place. Now, the platform has announced a change in its terms for developers, effectively sealing the fate of the now-defunct third-party clients.
Spiritfarer Netflix Games guide: Ferrying to the afterlife on Android
Playdigious (Dead Cells, Streets of Rage 4) puts forth another fantastic mobile port, this time exclusively hosted on Netflix Games, Netflix's prized platform for top-quality mobile games. Spiritfarer lets Netflix subscribers assume the role of Stella, a ferry master who guides while comforting the deceased heading into the afterlife. But much like the bathhouse ghosts in Spirited Away, the wandering souls in Netflix's Spiritfarer are fussy and demanding, which is why we put together this handy guide to aid players with resource collection and sim management on their favorite Android phones and tablets.
Android Auto’s 8.7 update is probably not the one you’ve been waiting for
Google has been working on an Android Auto redesign for years now. The new look first leaked in September 2021 before the company made it official at I/O 2022. The Coolwalk UI entered beta testing in November 2022, with the big G finally announcing a stable release in January this year. As it turned out, though, Google's rollout pace has been languid, with only some lucky users getting access to the new design weeks after the announcement. The company has now released Android Auto 8.7 to the public through the Play Store, but sadly, it does not bring the new Coolkwalk redesign.
How to upgrade your Stadia Controller to the new Bluetooth mode
One of the biggest questions about Stadia's impending closure was whether or not Google would actually update the Stadia controller to open up Bluetooth support. Up until today, the only way to use a Stadia controller on a third-party platform was over USB, leaving it off the list of Android's best controllers. This all changes with Google's new Stadia controller unlock tool, which conveniently works through the Chrome browser. So if you've been keen to unlock Bluetooth support on the Stadia controller, perhaps to play some of Android's best games, we've whipped up this easy-to-follow guide so that everyone can get up to speed to play wirelessly over Bluetooth with their Stadia controller on their platform of choice.
Google Chrome is shoving previous search queries into your new tab page
Google Chrome's new tab page is probably the most visited place in your browser, ahead of any websites. Many people also have it set as their Chrome homepage. That's why changes to this important part of the browser are not made lightly, and Google is careful not to change the formula too much. The biggest change to the page on Android was probably the introduction of the Discover feed, which added personalized news recommendations for you. Now, Google is experimenting with another addition: Quick access to recent searches.
Android 14 may not let you install outdated apps anymore
It feels like Android 13 hasn't been out all that long, but Google is already preparing to launch Android 14 to power the next generation of excellent smartphones. We can expect a developer preview in a month or two, so the company already needs to prepare some code ahead of the public release. One of these code changes has just been spotted, and it looks like Android 14 will prevent you from installing apps that target outdated versions of Android on your devices.
Google I/O 2023 is sounding more like Google AI 2023
OpenAI's latest project, ChatGPT, has taken the internet by storm. It's a chatbot that's capable of answering complex questions with ease and confidence (sadly, often enough not too accurately), and its potentially disruptive qualities have Google scared. After all, why wade through pages of Google Search results when you could just ask a chatbot for a quick answer to a question? According to a report, Google is doubling down on its own AI efforts to combat rising competitors like OpenAI, and could introduce a whole plethora of them during its Google I/O 2023 developer conference in May.
Google strips more features from older Fitbit smartwatches
Fitbit smartwatches were never on the same level as many of their excellent Wear OS competitors or even the Apple Watch. After Google's acquisition of the company, the problem just seems to have gotten worse. For example, the latest two Fitbit watches, the Sense 2 and the Versa 4, no longer offer any form of local audio playback. Sadly, their predecessors are now also fully losing this capability with Deezer and Pandora support stripped.
Weekend poll: Do you use Bluetooth trackers?
I have an admission to make. Since my college days, one of my worst habits has been constantly misplacing my keys and my wallet. It's not that I leave them in places where they could get stolen, but instead, I'm always forgetting to grab them when I head out of the house. Thankfully, Buffalo's cold, harsh winters allow me to leave my car keys and wallet in my coat pocket, while a smart lock has made worrying about house keys a thing of the past.
