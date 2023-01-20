Weekend freeway closures could affect airport, East Valley travel

Maricopans headed to the airport or East Valley this weekend should pack a little extra patience as several freeway closures and detours could extend travel times.

Southbound State Route 143 will be closed from the Loop 202/Red Mountain Freeway to Interstate 10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, Arizona Department of Transportation said. The closure is in effect while work crews complete paving and ramp reconfiguration to align with the new southbound 48th Street bridge over I-10 .

At the same time, the following ramps will be closed:

The ramps from the Red Mountain Freeway to southbound SR 143.

The southbound SR 143 on-ramps at Washington Street, Sky Harbor Boulevard and University Drive.

The eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 48th Street.

The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road.

ADOT is recommending the following detours to navigate the closures:

For southbound SR 143 drivers going to eastbound I-10 and westbound Loop 202: Use the westbound Red Mountain Freeway to eastbound I-10 to access destinations south of the closure.

For southbound SR 143 drivers going to the eastbound Red Mountain Freeway: Use the eastbound Red Mountain Freeway to southbound Loop 101/Price Freeway to westbound US 60 to access destinations south of the closure.

For northbound SR 143 drivers going to eastbound to I-10: Use eastbound I-10 to westbound Baseline Road to northbound 48th Street to access northbound SR 143.

Airport traffic from the Red Mountain Freeway should use southbound 44th Street and drivers coming from I-10 should use Buckeye Road or 24th Street, ADOT said. Access to the airport from northbound SR 143 will not be affected.

When southbound SR 143 reopens Monday, drivers will use the new southbound 48th Street bridge over I-10. The existing southbound 48th Street bridge over I-10 will be permanently closed and eventually removed. The new northbound 48th Street bridge over I-10 is anticipated to open later this spring.

The ramp to eastbound U.S. 60 from westbound I-10 and the westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road will be closed for bridge work from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. ADOT is recommending the following detours around those closures:

Westbound I-10 to U.S. 60: Use westbound I-10 to westbound Broadway Road to eastbound I-10 to access eastbound U.S. 60.

Westbound Baseline Road: Use westbound Baseline Road to northbound 48th Street to access SR 143. Continue west on Baseline Road to 40th Street to access westbound I-10.

Eastbound Baseline Road: Use eastbound Baseline Road to northbound Priest Drive to access eastbound U.S. 60. Continue north on Priest Drive to westbound Broadway Road to northbound 40th Street to access westbound I-10. Continue north on Priest Drive to westbound University Drive to access SR 143.

