Florida State

wild941.com

These Florida Lottery Games Have Multiple Million Dollar Prizes Available

Who wants to be a millionaire? Did you raise your hand? Head down to the store and purchase one of the Gold Rush Doubler Lottery Games. The Florida Lottery just launched four new games and they range in price from $1 to $10. Two of the games offer multiple million-dollar top prizes. The $5 ticket offers 28 prizes of $1 million, and the $10 ticket offers eight prizes of $2 million. 36 new millionaires will be made from these scratch off tickets. If you purchase a $1 or $2 ticket, you have chance to win thousands.
FLORIDA STATE
WMAZ

Florida man almost $4M richer after winning scratch-off ticket

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Polk County man is almost $4 million richer after cashing in a winning scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery announced on Tuesday that 54-year-old Alpeshkumar Patel from Winter Haven claimed a $5 million top prize from the "$5,000,000 Cashword" scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
OCALA, FL
WFLA

Execution date set for Florida man convicted of murder 30 years ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — An execution date has been set for a man convicted of murdering a woman 30 years ago. On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for Donald David Dillbeck, who was sentenced to death for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann. While serving a life sentence for killing Lee County […]
FLORIDA STATE
WKYT 27

Woman wins big in online Kentucky Lottery game

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Laurel County woman won over $222,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game online. Last week, Nicole Morgan was one minute into her break at work when she put $20 in her lottery account to play the lottery online. “I wagered $.50 cents on...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Shore News Network

$200k Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot lottery ticket sold in North Jersey

The Pick-6 drawing on Thursday, January 19, produced three winners matching five out of six white balls drawn. One of those tickets had the 10X multiplier, multiplying the prizes to $19,380. The two other tickets won prizes totaling $7,752. The Multiplier is randomly computer generated for each ticket at the time of purchase and is included in the base price of a wager. The winning numbers for the Thursday, January 19, drawing were: 03, 16, 20, 23, 25, and 40. An additional 6,266 New Jersey players took home an estimated $56,273 in prizes. The $4.5 million drawing will be held Monday, January 23, 2023. The post $200k Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot lottery ticket sold in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
algonaradio.com

Bancroft Man Claims Top Prize in Iowa Lottery Scratch Game

–A Kossuth County man claimed a $250,000 lottery prize this week after winning one of the top prizes in an Iowa Lottery scratch game. According to the Iowa Lottery, Jason Lowe of Bancroft won the 15th top prize in the lottery’s “$250,000 Extreme Cash” scratch game. Lowe purchased the winning ticket at the Car-Go-Express in Bancroft, and claimed the prize Tuesday at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.
BANCROFT, IA
WFLA

Pensacola mom named 2023 Florida Mother of the Year

An active duty Air Force mom and volunteer firefighter from Pensacola was named the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year, according to American Mothers, Inc. a national non-profit organization responsible for searching for and selecting the National Mother of the Year.
PENSACOLA, FL
WTVC

What a catch: Fisherman sets new Alabama alligator gar record

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has certified a new state record alligator gar. The huge fish officially weighed 162 pounds. There are three species of gar that live in the Tennessee River - longnose, shortnose and spotted gar. Because of their resemblance to alligators, some people often refer to them as alligator gar. But true alligator gar are actually a different species not found in the Tennessee River.
ALABAMA STATE
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: January 22, 2023

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi, and former Virginia Key Beach Trust Chair N. Patrick Range II. The full episode can be seen...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Paul Renner

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There is a plan for seismic change in state education, and the man at the helm of that plan joined This Week in South Florida. The Florida House bill filed late last week would be an historic expansion of the state’s school voucher program.
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

Tornado stats, I-65 rocket, Mardi Gras parades: Down in Alabama

Last year was the second-most-prolific calendar year for confirmed tornadoes in Alabama. NASA and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center issued a statement that the welcome center rocket will be coming down. Alabama’s Mardi Gras parade season got started on Saturday on Dauphin Island with the Krewe De La Dauphine....
ALABAMA STATE

