Florida Man Claims $1 Million Win On 300X The Cash Scratch-Off
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Scott Petersen, 68, of Jensen Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the FLORIDA 300X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. Petersen chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of
Florida man wins $1 million from Publix lottery ticket
A Florida man claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket Monday, according to the Florida Lottery.
Small lottery prize leads to $150,000 windfall
A South Carolina woman who won a small prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket she received as a Christmas gift used her winnings to buy a Powerball ticket worth $150,000.
Brooksville man strikes gold with $1 million 7-Eleven scratch-off lottery win
A Brooksville man struck gold when he won a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery's Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off Game.
wild941.com
These Florida Lottery Games Have Multiple Million Dollar Prizes Available
Who wants to be a millionaire? Did you raise your hand? Head down to the store and purchase one of the Gold Rush Doubler Lottery Games. The Florida Lottery just launched four new games and they range in price from $1 to $10. Two of the games offer multiple million-dollar top prizes. The $5 ticket offers 28 prizes of $1 million, and the $10 ticket offers eight prizes of $2 million. 36 new millionaires will be made from these scratch off tickets. If you purchase a $1 or $2 ticket, you have chance to win thousands.
WMAZ
Florida man almost $4M richer after winning scratch-off ticket
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Polk County man is almost $4 million richer after cashing in a winning scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery announced on Tuesday that 54-year-old Alpeshkumar Patel from Winter Haven claimed a $5 million top prize from the "$5,000,000 Cashword" scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
Execution date set for Florida man convicted of murder 30 years ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — An execution date has been set for a man convicted of murdering a woman 30 years ago. On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for Donald David Dillbeck, who was sentenced to death for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann. While serving a life sentence for killing Lee County […]
WKYT 27
Woman wins big in online Kentucky Lottery game
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Laurel County woman won over $222,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game online. Last week, Nicole Morgan was one minute into her break at work when she put $20 in her lottery account to play the lottery online. “I wagered $.50 cents on...
$200k Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot lottery ticket sold in North Jersey
The Pick-6 drawing on Thursday, January 19, produced three winners matching five out of six white balls drawn. One of those tickets had the 10X multiplier, multiplying the prizes to $19,380. The two other tickets won prizes totaling $7,752. The Multiplier is randomly computer generated for each ticket at the time of purchase and is included in the base price of a wager. The winning numbers for the Thursday, January 19, drawing were: 03, 16, 20, 23, 25, and 40. An additional 6,266 New Jersey players took home an estimated $56,273 in prizes. The $4.5 million drawing will be held Monday, January 23, 2023. The post $200k Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot lottery ticket sold in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
algonaradio.com
Bancroft Man Claims Top Prize in Iowa Lottery Scratch Game
–A Kossuth County man claimed a $250,000 lottery prize this week after winning one of the top prizes in an Iowa Lottery scratch game. According to the Iowa Lottery, Jason Lowe of Bancroft won the 15th top prize in the lottery’s “$250,000 Extreme Cash” scratch game. Lowe purchased the winning ticket at the Car-Go-Express in Bancroft, and claimed the prize Tuesday at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.
Pensacola mom named 2023 Florida Mother of the Year
An active duty Air Force mom and volunteer firefighter from Pensacola was named the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year, according to American Mothers, Inc. a national non-profit organization responsible for searching for and selecting the National Mother of the Year.
WTVC
What a catch: Fisherman sets new Alabama alligator gar record
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has certified a new state record alligator gar. The huge fish officially weighed 162 pounds. There are three species of gar that live in the Tennessee River - longnose, shortnose and spotted gar. Because of their resemblance to alligators, some people often refer to them as alligator gar. But true alligator gar are actually a different species not found in the Tennessee River.
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: January 22, 2023
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi, and former Virginia Key Beach Trust Chair N. Patrick Range II. The full episode can be seen...
Florida Governor DeSantis Signs Death Warrant In 1990 Mall Parking Lot Stabbing Murder
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a death warrant and scheduled a Feb. 23 execution of Donald David Dillbeck, who was convicted in the 1990 stabbing death of a woman in a Tallahassee mall parking lot, according to documents filed at the Florida Supreme Court.
Million dollar lottery ticket purchased at Bakersfield Albertsons is claimed
The grand prize ticket, worth $973,668, was originally purchased in July of 2022. A winner has finally come forward to claim the money.
How long will it take to get your 2023 tax refund in Alabama?
Tax season is underway in Alabama — but how long will it take for you to get your annual tax refund?
Georgia WR Rodarius Thomas arrested on felony charge
Georgia wide receiver Rodarius Thomas was arrested early Monday morning on a felony charge of false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery-family violence, according to an Athens-Clarke County Jail official.
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Paul Renner
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There is a plan for seismic change in state education, and the man at the helm of that plan joined This Week in South Florida. The Florida House bill filed late last week would be an historic expansion of the state’s school voucher program.
Tornado stats, I-65 rocket, Mardi Gras parades: Down in Alabama
Last year was the second-most-prolific calendar year for confirmed tornadoes in Alabama. NASA and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center issued a statement that the welcome center rocket will be coming down. Alabama’s Mardi Gras parade season got started on Saturday on Dauphin Island with the Krewe De La Dauphine....
