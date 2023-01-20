ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macron proposed increased military spending plan until 2030

 4 days ago
MONT-DE-MARSAN, France — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday proposed a substantial boost in military spending through the end of this decade to face evolving threats.

Macron announced a proposal for 413 billion euros in military spending for the period of 2024-2030, to ensure “our freedom, our security, our prosperity, our place in the world.”

That compares with spending of about 295 billion euros in a similar military plan for 2019-2025.

He made the announcement in a speech addressing new defense strategy in the wake of the Ukraine war and other threats.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to unveil his vision Friday for modernizing the military in his nuclear-armed country, taking into account the impact of the war in Ukraine and evolving threats around the world.

The plan is expected to include higher military spending in line with NATO expectations that members spend 2% of GDP on defense.

Macron will present the outlines of a future military spending plan for 2024-2030 meant to take into account the consequences of the war in Ukraine, and to boost defense spending in the coming years to reinforce France’s domestic security and the country’s ability to operate abroad.

Macron is laying out the plan in a new year's speech to civilian and military staff at the Mont-de-Marsan air base in southern France. He wants France's military strategy to strengthen the country's role as an independent global power.

Friday's speech comes as defense officials from the U.S. and allies are meeting in Ramstein, Germany, to discuss further help for Ukraine.

