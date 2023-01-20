ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Looking for Amazon alternatives for ethical shopping? Here are some ideas

With the end of Amazon's charity donation program, AmazonSmile, some people feel worse about shopping on Amazon and are looking for ways to shop more ethically. Through AmazonSmile, which is ending by Feb. 20, Amazon donates 0.5% of eligible purchases to a charity of the shopper's choice. The program has donated over $449 million globally, but the average donation per charity last year was around just $230, according to Amazon.
Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia.

