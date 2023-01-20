Read full article on original website
A Googler who's 8 months pregnant said her 'heart sank' when she found out she'd lost her job in its mass layoffs
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
A married couple with a 4-month-old baby were both laid off by Google, while one of them was on parental leave
Allie was around halfway through her maternity leave when Google laid her off. She and her husband both got the news at the same time, she said.
Biden's offshore wind plan could create thousands of jobs but challenges remain
The United States is trying to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels in order to meet its climate goals under the Paris climate agreement. A major contributor to U.S. greenhouse gas emissions is the energy sector, which accounts for about 25% of total emissions. The Biden administration wants to significantly...
New DOJ lawsuit could break up Google
It’s the latest in a barrage of antitrust lawsuits against Google. It’s both the DOJ’s second case, and the second case targeting its ad business.
Looking for Amazon alternatives for ethical shopping? Here are some ideas
With the end of Amazon's charity donation program, AmazonSmile, some people feel worse about shopping on Amazon and are looking for ways to shop more ethically. Through AmazonSmile, which is ending by Feb. 20, Amazon donates 0.5% of eligible purchases to a charity of the shopper's choice. The program has donated over $449 million globally, but the average donation per charity last year was around just $230, according to Amazon.
Are single-use coffee pods really more environmentally friendly?
A story raced through the media this week, stating that single-use pods may be more environmentally friendly than other ways of preparing coffee. We wondered, is that really true?. Transcript. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. You may have heard the buzz this week about coffee pods being better for the climate than...
We asked, you answered: More global buzzwords for 2023, from precariat to solastalgia
This week we published a list of 9 global buzzwords that will likely be in the headlines of 2023. Some definitely sound new(ish) — like polycrisis, referring to the overlapping crises that the world is facing. Others are ancient — like poverty, which is on the rise again because of the pandemic, conflicts, climate change and more.
