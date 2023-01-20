Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.Malek SherifTorrance, CA
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
Fitness chain struggles to keep up with demand as members return to gym2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Planned Inglewood Transit Connector stop moved2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Performer at Universal Studios Hollywood hospitalized after WaterWorld stunt accident
A witness who spoke with Eyewitness News said it all unfolded during a WaterWorld performance. He said the performer was on one of the towers, and as part of the act, fell into the water.
Eater
Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years
Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
Mass shooting in hometown devastating for actor Sherry Cola
PARK CITY, Utah — (AP) — For actor Sherry Cola, the mass shooting in her hometown of Monterey Park, California, left her devastated ahead of the premiere of the new film "Shortcomings" at the Sundance Film Festival. “I definitely cried myself to sleep, to be honest, because this...
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: January 2 – January 8
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2023. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena
It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
Cassidy’s Corner Cafe Will Soon Open at The Hangar Food Hall
The cafe chain boasting handcrafted, homemade bagels and coffee has plans to take over a former coffee spot at Long Beach’s Hangar Food Hall
Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close
Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles
A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
Half-Dozen SoCal Regal Theaters Set to Close Due to Chain's Bankruptcy
More than three dozen Regal movie theaters, including a total of three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will be closing as the chain's parent company winds its way through bankruptcy.
coloradoboulevard.net
Meet the New President of 2024 Pasadena Tournament of Roses
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On Thursday, Jan. 19, 2022, Alex Aghajanian was installed as President and Chairman of the Board for the 2024 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association. By News Desk. Throughout his Tournament of Roses career, Aghajanian has served on and chaired various Committees including Budget and Finance, Communications...
SFGate
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin announced on Facebook that he has married his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the surface of the moon, said the wedding took place on Friday, which was his 93rd birthday.
tourcounsel.com
Beverly Center | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
Beverly Center is one of the best options you can consider if you want to go shopping in the state of California. This shopping center is very popular for the wide variety of stores that you can find. In addition, you can taste the most outstanding gastronomic proposals. Notable stores...
2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area
Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
Valencia Westfield Mall Fails To Pay $195 Million Loan
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) has missed the deadline to pay off a $195 million loan in connection with Santa Clarita’s Valencia Town Center Mall. The loan, which was a CMBS loan provided by UBS and Barclays, was reportedly due to be paid off this month by the URW company, according to a Trepp report. According to the ...
$2 billion Mega Millions in California hasn't claimed prize
On Jay-Z‘s semi-swan song “Encore” there is a refrain that says, “Now what the hell are you waiting for?!?” and those lyrics have been reverberating in our minds ever since we read this story. Remember last summer when the Mega Millions lottery jackpot got up...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love going out with your dear ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year.
Board and Brew to Open Franchise in Westlake Village
The specialty sandwich & craft-beer joint is gearing up to open yet another location
Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife
Also, Eyvin Hernandez, an L.A. County Public Defender, has been imprisoned in Venezuela for 10 months on charges of espionage the State Dept. calls false The post Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
WBUR
A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires
Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
California witness describes triangle-shaped object 500 feet overhead
A California witness at Riverside reported watching a southbound, triangle-shaped object, 500 feet overhead at 6:10 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
