Leesburg, VA

loudounnow.com

Loudoun Chamber Celebrates Community Leaders

The Loudoun Chamber held its 2023 Community Leadership Awards during its 55th Annual Meeting on Friday night, honoring five people and organizations for their community impact over the past year. It’s the 10th year of the awards program. The winners were named from among 20 finalists across five categories....
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Visit Loudoun Seeks Board Members

Visit Loudoun is seeking candidates to serve on its board of directors and on the board of its charitable foundation. The board terms run from July 1 through June 30, 2026, with a transition period beginning in May. Applications must be received by Feb. 3. Visit Loudoun is the not-for-profit...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Philomont Advances Toward National Register Listing

The Village of Philomont is expected to achieve national recognition for its role in Loudoun County’s agricultural and commercial industry through the 19th and early 20th centuries. The Virginia Department of Historic Resources is evaluating an application sponsored by the Philomont Village Foundation. Historic preservationist Jane Covington has been...
PHILOMONT, VA
loudounnow.com

Letter: FW Lillis, Leesburg

Editor: It is reported that the Loudoun County Electoral Board has voted to eliminate the only Sunday voting in the early voting process. This was done without any public comment. Why?. Was Sunday voting a threat? Caused harm?. One reason given was that poll workers were overworked. That sounds valid...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Ashburn Student Donates $900 in Gift Cards to Shelter

Sophomore Abhi Badia is no stranger to volunteering. He’s been cooking hot meals at home with his mom Priya Dodla for emergency shelters and helping where he could with her since he was eight years old. At 15, he has organized canned food drives for food pantries, made sandwiches...
ASHBURN, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Sheriff’s Office Warns of Overdoses

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office issued a public warning Sunday after responding to two fatal overdoses that are suspected to involve opioids. On Jan. 22, deputies were called to two separate death investigations where opioids are suspected. Investigators are awaiting toxicology results. In its alert, the Sheriff’s Office urged...

