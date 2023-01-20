ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

Microsoft invests billions more dollars in OpenAI, extends partnership

The optics aren’t the best for Microsoft, which just last week announced plans to lay off 10,000 employees as a part of broader cost-cutting measures. But they’d been telegraphed by the company earlier this month — in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that Microsoft planned to make OpenAI’s foundational systems available as commercials platforms so that any entity in any industry can build on them.
TechCrunch

Microsoft is sunsetting social VR pioneer AltspaceVR

After announcing that it would close up shop in 2017, Microsoft intervened and the company came under the tech giant’s wing. Now, Microsoft is sunsetting AltspaceVR’s virtual reality platform, a web of immersive social spaces that invited people to hang out with friends or colleagues as 3D avatars.
TechCrunch

HubSpot co-founder Shah backs Peerlist for a new take on professional networking

Peerlist aims to fill this gap by providing a space for professionals to find and connect with one another based on their expertise and qualifications. It’s creating a one-stop destination for professionals to showcase their work experiences, education and connect with like-minded individuals in their domain. Users on the platform can integrate work-attribution sites such as GitHub, Dribbble, Substack and Gumroad. They also can get their work experience and education to add an additional layer of authenticity.
TechCrunch

Strava acquires Fatmap, a 3D mapping platform for the great outdoors

Founded in 2009, Strava has emerged as one of the preeminent activity tracking services, proving particularly popular in the cycling and running fraternities which use the Strava app to plot routes, converse with fellow athletes, and record all their action for posterity via GPS. The company has increasingly been targeting hikers too, and last year it launched a new trail sports and routes option aimed at walkers, mountain bikers, and trail runners.
KTAR.com

Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings

Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings

