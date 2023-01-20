Read full article on original website
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
22 WSBT
South Bend Police searching for missing man
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police are searching for a man who went missing earlier this month. Police say Pablo Ramos III was last seen January 9 near the 200 block of N. Niles Avenue. Ramos is described as being 5'8", weighing 240 pounds. He has black...
22 WSBT
South Bend Police see uptick in robberies
The South Bend Police Department is urging you to watch out following a rise in robberies over the weekend. From Saturday night to Monday morning, there have been seven robberies reported all over the city. Police say to help stay safe you should always be mindful of your surroundings, walk...
Benton Harbor police investigating suspicious death
Police in Benton Harbor are investigating after a man was found dead in his home Sunday.
22 WSBT
UPDATE: South Bend Police identify victim in deadly overnight shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — UPDATE: South Bend Police have now identified the victim in the deadly overnight shooting on South 29th Street. Police say 31-year-old Justin Stewart of South Bend was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. Stewart was transported to the...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Police identify driver in deadly crash on Douglas Road
Mishawaka, Ind. — UPDATE: Mishawaka Police have identified the driver in Sunday's deadly crash on Douglas Road. Officials say 43-year-old Karl Singleton was driving between Fir Road and the railroad crossing near Capital Avenue. For an unknown reason, police say he drove off the road, hitting a fire hydrant...
95.3 MNC
Michigan City man fired from job, then arrested after police find him with loaded pistol
A Michigan City man has been arrested for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm. LaPorte County deputies were called to a business in Clinton Township, just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, to standby while management fired an employee. Management escorted the worker, Dalerond L. Jefferson,...
22 WSBT
Update: 15-year-old appears in court, trial expected to wrap up Tuesday
South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — Disturbing details on day one of a murder trial in which a New Carlisle teenager is the suspect. Prosecutors believe 15-year-old Anthony Hutchens molested and murdered 6-year-old Grace Ross in March 2021. A group of Grace's family and friends were in attendance at the...
22 WSBT
Three people injured, four cars impacted in South Bend crash
South Bend, Ind. — South Bend Police Department responded to a crash after 6 p.m. Saturday involving four cars at Ireland and Ironwood Roads. Three of the cars were involved in the initial crash and one was damaged by debris. Three people were taken to the hospital, although none...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office investigating theft of charity box
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two men in relation to the theft of a charity box at a local business, according to deputies. The men are known to frequent the Goshen area, deputies said. If you have any...
22 WSBT
Last Penguin Point in Elkhart closes
Back in November WSBT told you that Penguin Point, known for its chicken and burgers, would be closing 7 of its restaurants. Only one Elkhart location was left open, and the two others closed. WSBT has learned the last Elkhart Penguin Point, located off Goshen Avenue, has closed for good.
abc57.com
One injured following two-vehicle crash, juvenile driver cited in incident
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle injury crash Thursday at 5:43 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 17, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that a 16-year-old from Bristol was traveling west on County Road 10 while crossing...
22 WSBT
South Bend Restaurant Week kicks off, proceeds to help Beacon Children's Hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Restaurant Week kicks off in South Bend on Monday. This year, 22 restaurants are taking part and are offering value price menus. 10% of the proceeds from each meal will be donated directly to the Beacon Children's Hospital. Participating restaurants include:. Bishop & Bae's...
Deputies: Multi-county chase reaches 100 mph on I-94; 1 arrested
Authorities say an eastern Michigan man was arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed, multi-county chase in West Michigan.
22 WSBT
Hotel at Four Winds South Bend to open March 1
South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — Four Winds Casinos announced their newest 23-story hotel tower in South Bend will open March first. It will include a spa, cafe and an outdoor swimming pool. WSBT photojournalist Ian Sindell got an inside look at what's all included in the new addition.
22 WSBT
South Bend Fire Department makes updates to procedures to reduce Cancer risks
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The leading cause of death for the average American is heart disease. But for a firefighter, it's Cancer. January if Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month. The smoke firefighters are up against today is more toxic than ever, according to Graham Peaslee, a Professor of Physics...
22 WSBT
Elkhart McDonald's mistakenly gives customer $5k with food
An unexpected mixup at an Elkhart McDonald's is now going viral on TikTok. Workers there accidentally mixed up a customer's order with $5,000. Recording his confusion and posting it to TikTok, Josiah Vargas decided to return the bag full of money. Staff let him keep $200 for himself and will...
22 WSBT
Winter storm brings accumulating snow to Michiana Wednesday
A strong storm system will impact the Ohio River Valley during the middle of this week. This storm system will stay south of the area, so Michiana will be on the cold/snow side of the area of low pressure. The axis of heaviest snow will likely stay just south of...
WWMT
Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
22 WSBT
American Girl Doll tea party to benefit Girls on the Run Michiana
To purchase tickets for the tea party click here. For more information about Posh Party Rental, click here.
22 WSBT
Operation Education: High School counselors say college planning should start earlier
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — It is decision time for high school seniors heading to college. College application deadlines are approaching or have already passed. Now, seniors are making decisions about what schools they want to attend in the fall. High school counselors say, juniors should now be planning for...
