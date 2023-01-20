ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

22 WSBT

South Bend Police searching for missing man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police are searching for a man who went missing earlier this month. Police say Pablo Ramos III was last seen January 9 near the 200 block of N. Niles Avenue. Ramos is described as being 5'8", weighing 240 pounds. He has black...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend Police see uptick in robberies

The South Bend Police Department is urging you to watch out following a rise in robberies over the weekend. From Saturday night to Monday morning, there have been seven robberies reported all over the city. Police say to help stay safe you should always be mindful of your surroundings, walk...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

UPDATE: South Bend Police identify victim in deadly overnight shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — UPDATE: South Bend Police have now identified the victim in the deadly overnight shooting on South 29th Street. Police say 31-year-old Justin Stewart of South Bend was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. Stewart was transported to the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

UPDATE: Police identify driver in deadly crash on Douglas Road

Mishawaka, Ind. — UPDATE: Mishawaka Police have identified the driver in Sunday's deadly crash on Douglas Road. Officials say 43-year-old Karl Singleton was driving between Fir Road and the railroad crossing near Capital Avenue. For an unknown reason, police say he drove off the road, hitting a fire hydrant...
22 WSBT

Three people injured, four cars impacted in South Bend crash

South Bend, Ind. — South Bend Police Department responded to a crash after 6 p.m. Saturday involving four cars at Ireland and Ironwood Roads. Three of the cars were involved in the initial crash and one was damaged by debris. Three people were taken to the hospital, although none...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Last Penguin Point in Elkhart closes

Back in November WSBT told you that Penguin Point, known for its chicken and burgers, would be closing 7 of its restaurants. Only one Elkhart location was left open, and the two others closed. WSBT has learned the last Elkhart Penguin Point, located off Goshen Avenue, has closed for good.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Hotel at Four Winds South Bend to open March 1

South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — Four Winds Casinos announced their newest 23-story hotel tower in South Bend will open March first. It will include a spa, cafe and an outdoor swimming pool. WSBT photojournalist Ian Sindell got an inside look at what's all included in the new addition.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart McDonald's mistakenly gives customer $5k with food

An unexpected mixup at an Elkhart McDonald's is now going viral on TikTok. Workers there accidentally mixed up a customer's order with $5,000. Recording his confusion and posting it to TikTok, Josiah Vargas decided to return the bag full of money. Staff let him keep $200 for himself and will...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Winter storm brings accumulating snow to Michiana Wednesday

A strong storm system will impact the Ohio River Valley during the middle of this week. This storm system will stay south of the area, so Michiana will be on the cold/snow side of the area of low pressure. The axis of heaviest snow will likely stay just south of...
MICHIANA, MI
WWMT

Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County

LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI

