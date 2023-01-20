Trinity Community sees massive growth and development

Trinity in Pasco County is seeing massive growth as more people want to call the area home, bringing new housing developments, schools, jobs and restaurants.

“We have probably the crown jewel of Trinity that will be under construction in approximately two months,” Economic Growth Director of Pasco County David Engel said.

That crown jewel will be a mixed-use town center with restaurants, office space and 800 apartment units.

“Frankly, in two years, you’re going to have one of the nicest town centers integrated in a development in Pasco County,” Engel said.

He said the new center will bring even more jobs to the Trinity area, which will help maintain a low tax rate and add value to the existing homes in Trinity.

Generations Christian Church is also preparing to break ground on a massive development.

“We are putting in some parks and a new splash pad and schools,” Pastor Johnny Scott said.

Generations Church already has three schools, a coffee shop and a turf field on campus.

The new school is a 6.5 million dollar project that will hold 220 students.

“It is exciting to be a part of a community that is growing together and the cooperation. We are doing this because we want a great place for our kids to grow up,” Scott said.

There are bound to be some traffic issues with all the construction and growth in Trinity.

"We have some unique traffic situations only having two major east-west roads; 54 was widened a couple years ago, and now we are widening 52," Pasco County commissioner Kathryn Starkey said.

She said they are planning for more road networks in the future.

“There are some growing pains and issues with traffic, and we are addressing it very aggressively with smarter development," Engel said.

Aside from the massive growth, Starkey, Engel and Scott all said it is the people that make Trinity so special.

“I have lived in many places around the country and around the world, and I’ve found it to be a very warm, loving community,” Starkey said.