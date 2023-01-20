Read full article on original website
Cinnamon Apple Fries
Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Cinnamon Apple Fries.
This 1-pot Italian comfort dish is a perfect money saving meal
Nicole Keshishian Modic shared a simple recipe for pasta e ceci, a traditional Italian pasta and chickpea stew, that costs under $12.
Five staple ingredients, five delicious budget recipes
Aside from allowing for basic store cupboard ingredients – such as salt, pepper, olive oil, flour, dried herbs – we asked our cooks to calculate the cost of shopping from scratch at major supermarkets. You will have some leftover ingredients which will, of course, keep for other meals. The cost of each recipe was correct at time of going to press.
CNET
National Pie Day: How Many McDonald's Pie Flavors Have There Been?
It's National Pie Day, and one of the most popular places to get a pie fix is at McDonald's. The company introduced its signature apple pie back in 1968, the same year the Big Mac debuted. Since then there have been dozens of other flavors, from regular menu items available...
delishably.com
A Simple and Delicious Chinese Lo Mein Recipe
Lo mein is a traditional Chinese dish that has a long and rich history. The dish is believed to have originated in the Canton region of China, which is now known as Guangdong province. The name "lo mein" literally means "stirred noodles," which refers to the method of preparation where the ingredients are quickly stir-fried together.
delishably.com
Citrusy and Crispy Chinese Orange Chicken Recipe
Orange chicken is a popular Chinese-American dish known for its sweet and tangy orange flavor. This was one of my wife's favorites. This recipe is easy to make. You can adjust the level of spiciness and sweetness to your liking by adding more or less of the spices and sweeteners. Serve it over steamed rice, and garnish with green onions and sesame seeds.
Jamie Oliver's Two-Ingredient Fresh Pasta Has TikTok Under A Hunger Trance
You know when you go to a fancy Italian restaurant and they have fresh homemade pasta on the menu? In addition to being amazingly delicious, it always costs a pretty penny. So wouldn't it be great if you could make this indulgent dish at home? Too much work, right? For that price tag, it's gotta be like painting the Sistine Chapel in dough, or at the very least supremely messy and complicated, probably using a thousand ingredients that you'd have to buy especially for this. Oh, and a pasta maker. Don't forget one of those.
Shrimp Chow Mein - Make It at Home for Dinner!
This post may contain affiliate links, meaning information on purchasing products.
How to Fix Wilted Lettuce
Salad lovers rejoice! There’s a smarter, faster way to bring your lettuces, herbs and leafy greens back from the brink. While many intuitively think wilted greens should take a refreshing bath in cold water, we’re here to debunk that myth. Instead, they need to be perked up in a basin of hot water—yes, really! Here’s everything you need to know about fixing wilted greens.
Crispy Potato Chunks
Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Crispy Potato Chunks.
12tomatoes.com
Quick Homestyle Teriyaki Sauce
This DIY teriyaki sauce rivals some of my favorite pre-made versions from the store!. I use teriyaki in everything from noodle stir fries, salads, and meat marinades, or as a slightly sexier dipping sauce than soy only. Teriyaki is the epitome of Japan’s commitment to umami, the savory flavor characterized as one of Japanese cuisine’s six main tastes (the others being salty, spicy, sour, bitter, and sweet).
Food Network
How to Marinate Chicken
Grace is a contributing writer at Food Network. While everyone’s entitled to their own chicken preferences (bone-in vs. boneless; shredded vs. sliced), it’s fair to assume that no one likes it dry. Luckily, that’s what marinades are for. The versatile, easy-to-make mixture results in tender, flavorful results every time, no matter the type of chicken you're using or even how you're cooking it. But what's the best way to marinate, and for how long? Read on for our expert advice.
foodgressing.com
Money Bag Dumplings Recipe | Lunar New Year
To mark the beginning of the year of the rabbit, Mazola is proud to share delicious new recipes from creators celebrating the lunar new year. In the spirit of prosperity and luck, try your hand at these Money Bag Dumplings! In the shape of a bag of gold coins, these dumplings are filled with shrimp and mushroom and fried to golden perfection using Mazola Corn Oil. If you’re feeling extra creative, try swapping out the shrimp and mushroom for a filling of your choice!
Homemade Sweet Chili Sauce: Ready in 3 min!
Today, I would like to talk to you about a sauce recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Homemade Sweet Chili Sauce.
Pastina and Egg
This inexpensive kind of buttered pasta that can be thick or thin kept us warm and made us always feel better especially when we had the sniffles. Grandma would make it often during the winter months when we were babies and was often one of our very first foods with the tiniest of pastine.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CAKE MIX STRAWBERRY BROWNIES
Cake Mix Strawberry Brownies made easy with a handful of simple ingredients! Fantastic strawberry flavor in these fudgy strawberry bars topped with berry icing!. Soft, chewy, thick and fudgy, strawberry brownies, made simply with Strawberry Cake Mix and a few other ingredients. Topped with a sweet and gooey strawberry glaze.
EatingWell
Turkey, Pork & Chinese Chive Dumplings
How Adapting My Dad's Dumpling Recipe Has Helped Me Make a Chinese Tradition My Own. As a child, I used to watch rapt as my father and his cousin wrapped dumplings in the back room of our Chinese restaurant. I loved the dull thunk the enormous Chinese cleavers made as they turned long, fat tubes of snowy dough into scallop-shaped pieces whose edges rose in a spongy, weak protest. I remember the efficient way they used a wooden rolling pin to turn them into perfect discs, chatting the whole time in the Mandarin I didn't speak.
iheart.com
Saving Your Eggs for Breakfast? Here are Some Egg Alternatives for Baking
Listen to Max's conversation about a topic that is near and dear to our stomachs!. We all know egg prices are reaching historic highs - the wholesale price of a dozen eggs has more than quadrupled year over year. Some experts are predicting that prices won’t be going down, significantly, anytime soon, so, if you are saving your valuable eggs in their traditional role as your main breakfast delight, it may be time to “think outside the carton” when it comes to your baking recipes that, typically, require eggs. Fortunately, there are some ingredients you can substitute for eggs and get similar results, while saving money. Nicole Keshishian Modic, cookbook author and food creator behind KaleJunkie, a healthy food blog, shared her favorite egg swaps, on ABC News.
Homemade Artisan Bread Recipe
I’ve been making no-knead homemade artisan bread for the last 15 years, and it’s always been good but never quite what I hoped it would be. It just wasn’t quite right. Of course, it was still delicious and we enjoyed the homemade bread, but it always left me thinking it could be better.
