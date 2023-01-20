Listen to Max's conversation about a topic that is near and dear to our stomachs!. We all know egg prices are reaching historic highs - the wholesale price of a dozen eggs has more than quadrupled year over year. Some experts are predicting that prices won’t be going down, significantly, anytime soon, so, if you are saving your valuable eggs in their traditional role as your main breakfast delight, it may be time to “think outside the carton” when it comes to your baking recipes that, typically, require eggs. Fortunately, there are some ingredients you can substitute for eggs and get similar results, while saving money. Nicole Keshishian Modic, cookbook author and food creator behind KaleJunkie, a healthy food blog, shared her favorite egg swaps, on ABC News.

3 DAYS AGO