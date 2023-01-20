Read full article on original website
State lawmakers move to set mimimum age to serve after 16-year-old elected to Leslie County office
A Kentucky teenager made history last fall when he became one of the youngest people ever to win elected office in the state, gaining a spot on his county’s soil and water conservation district board. But his victory may become an electoral outlier if lawmakers pass a bill that would prevent other teenagers from doing the same.
Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money
This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements […] The post Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky
KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
Beshear announces new juvenile justice measures to attract more workers
Gov. Andy Beshear announced a slate of juvenile justice measures in a news conference on Thursday that will include pay raises to attract and retain more workers, and protective equipment for youth workers. Beshear didn’t announce the price tag for the measures but said it will cost upwards of $10...
Kentuckians Barr, McGarvey named co-chairs of Bourbon Caucus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Kentucky congressmen will lead a congressional caucus formed more than a decade ago to promote policies strengthening the nation's bourbon industry. Republican Rep. Andy Barr and Democratic Rep. Morgan McGarvey will serve as co-chairs of the Congressional Bourbon Caucus for the 118th Congress, it was announced Friday.
Governor Beshear announces closure of Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, KY. - The Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund, created during the pandemic to help keep Kentuckians in their homes, will close to new applicants this week. Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday that since launching in February 2021, the fund had provided $205 million in assistance to more than 52,000 households.
Gov. Beshear names January in honor of former Louisville shelter dog
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Ethan the Dog was honored by Kentucky's governor on Monday. The former shelter dog received the 2022 Hero Dog Award back in November. Ethan gained notoriety after being found outside the Kentucky Humane Society, presumably left for dead. In an effort to bring awareness to his...
Ky. cannabis groups see surge in predatory practices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear’s executive order on medical cannabis was seen as a positive step towards legalization by many of its proponents. However, a group pushing for legislative reform has noticed a concerning trend since its implementation. Since the turn of the year, Kentuckians have been seeking...
Beshear touts program to strengthen drug epidemic fight
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky communities can apply for certification through a program that evaluates the services being offered to residents seeking help for drug or alcohol addiction, Gov. Andy Beshear said. The governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program last year. Since then, the Office of...
GOV. BESHEAR ENCOURAGES KENTUCKY COMMUNITIES TO STRENGTHEN FIGHT AGAINST DRUG EPIDEMIC
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 19, 2023) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that applications are open for Kentucky communities to apply for Recovery Ready certification. “One life lost to drug overdose is too many, and we must continue to commit ourselves to doing everything we can to help not just those struggling with addiction, but their families and communities as well,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The Recovery Ready Communities program gives communities the opportunity to identify gaps in their addiction treatment services and fill them.”
Kentucky ranks 35th overall in national comparison of electric utility performance
A nationwide comparison of electric utility performance by an Illinois consumer advocacy group found that customers in states that are heavily reliant on fuel oil and natural gas, as in the Northeast and South, tend to pay more than those with larger amounts of carbon-free generation, among other findings. Kentucky, largely reliant on coal for […] The post Kentucky ranks 35th overall in national comparison of electric utility performance appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Kentucky State Police to be Equipped with Body-Worn Cameras, Enhancing Officer and Public Safety, Transparency
For the first time in the commonwealth’s history, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) will be equipped with body-worn cameras to increase officer safety and public trust. Today, at the training academy, KSP demonstrated the new integrated video recording system, which will be distributed to approximately 780 sworn personnel. “These...
Vendor double charges more than 7,000 Kentucky tax accounts
Kentucky Interactive, which manages the agency’s online tax payment system, duplicated 7,881 electronic tax payments but was able to void 5,355 before they were processed.
Kentucky pharmacist, spouse indicted in drug case
A Kentucky pharmacist and his wife have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances.
Quarles skips event with ex-officer involved in Breonna Taylor raid
FILE - Kentucky Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles addresses the audience at the Kentucky Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 26, 2021. Kelly Craft set a fast pace for raising and spending campaign cash in late 2022, overtaking her Republican rivals in fundraising while pouring more than $1 million into her bid to become Kentucky's next governor, according to the latest campaign-finance reports. Her closest fundraising rivals in the GOP primary — Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Commissioner Ryan Quarles — stockpiled considerably more cash by the end of the year than Craft, who served as United Nations ambassador for former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Pandemic eviction relief fund ending in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A fund created during the pandemic to help prevent evictions in Kentucky is not taking new applicants after this week. The state's Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund has provided $205 million in assistance to more than 52,000 households since it launched in February 2021, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.
Indiana's top court weighing challenge to state abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — A top state lawyer on Thursday urged the Indiana Supreme Court to uphold the state’s Republican-backed abortion ban, even as the justices weighed whether they should decide its constitutionality before lower courts have fully considered the case. The state’s highest court heard arguments in a lawsuit...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kentucky history
Here's a list of the biggest one-day snowfalls in Kentucky using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Kentucky and the good she has done for the community.
'I kill people everywhere I go': Man sentenced for murders in Ohio, New Mexico
The man convicted for four separate murders in two states has now been sentenced to life in prison. ‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for …. The man convicted for four separate murders in two states has now been sentenced to life in prison. Electric night at...
