Read full article on original website
Related
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong system skirts by Tuesday into Wednesday
Temperatures try to moderate some Monday, but do not have much luck of succeeding the rest of the workweek. Our next storm system is positioned over the four corners region out west. This will take a more southerly track with the greater impacts over Oklahoma and Texas by midweek. We...
fox34.com
First Alert Weather Day tomorrow with first winter storm
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our first winter storm of the season will impact the region beginning tonight through tomorrow night. Icy roads and travel problems will develop by Tuesday morning and occur over most of the South Plains through Wednesday morning. Due to hazardous weather potential, Tuesday has been designated...
Texas readies emergency resources ahead of winter storm
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a notice Monday prepping the state for severe weather.
iheart.com
Oklahoma Braces For Winter Storm
Accumulating snow is expected across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas beginning this afternoon through Wednesday morning. The highest amounts are current forecast across east-central and southeast Oklahoma into western Arkansas with 4 to 8 inches forecast. Locally higher amounts are expected in the higher terrain of northwest Arkansas. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect across a large part of the state, with Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches in other areas.
KOCO
Northern parts of Oklahoma prepared despite not much snow expected
ENID, Okla. — Northern parts of Oklahoma are prepared for whatever may come their way, though not much snow is expected. | TIMELINE | Rain, snow expected as winter weather moves into Oklahoma. City officials in Enid said with this weather and warm ground temperatures, they’re not too worried...
Forecast for Most of Oklahoma Calls for Snow & Ice Tomorrow
Grab the bread and milk, Snowmageddon 2023 is coming! From all the forecasts and predictions, Oklahoma is expected to get a winter storm tomorrow (01-24-23). Mother Nature will hit us with sleet, snow, and ice. Right now the forecast is calling for well below-freezing temperatures, snow, and ice for most,...
abc7amarillo.com
Major snow storm for Texas Panhandle and eastern New Mexico
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Confidence is high on impactful snowfall starting Monday night lasting through the day on Tuesday for the south Plains region. NEW MEXICO: A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for Quay, Curry, and Roosevelt county from 6 p.m. Monday lasting through noon Tuesday. Snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches will be possible.
How to make homemade de-icer for Tuesday snowstorm
The first big snowstorm of 2023 will arrive in Oklahoma on Tuesday. KFOR is looking out for you with an old but new way to prepare.
Winter Storm System Entering Oklahoma, Multiple Counties Affected
A Winter Storm System will move through Oklahoma Tuesday night into Wednesday. A winter storm warning has been issued for Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Harmon, Hughes, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Major, McClain, Murray, Noble Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Seminole, Washita and Woodward counties until 6 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25.
abc7amarillo.com
Chime In: Show us your snow
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The winter storm is dumping heavy snow on eastern New Mexico and the Texas Panhandle. We want to see the snow where you live. Upload your photos and video at abc7amarillo.om/chimein. We might use them on TV and social media.
KFOR
Winter storm on track for Tuesday
A strong system will track south of Oklahoma Monday night through Tuesday bringing rain and snow to a big portion of Oklahoma. Look for dry conditions with near average highs Monday. Rain and snow will begin west Tuesday morning, and will continue through the day. What snow does fall will...
Grab the Bread & Milk Oklahoma the Snowpocalypse is Coming
Better get the milk and bread while you still can! We could be seeing a severe winter storm with snow, ice, and freezing temperatures tomorrow. Now is the time to grab your essential supplies and get prepared. All of the weather forecasts for every news outlet predict a frozen, icy...
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
National Weather Service shares rare sight of Colorado
(COLORADO) — The U.S. National Weather Service Pueblo Colorado (NWSPC) shared what they say is a rare sight in Colorado – snow on the ground across most of the state, Sunday morning on Jan. 22. Two satellite images taken shortly before 10:30 a.m., show snow covering most of Colorado. First map key: Second map key: […]
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather
Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
Recent Study Reminds Oklahoma Fishermen of Lake Contamination
A recent study pointed out the growing PFAS - AKA - "Forever Chemical" contamination issues plaguing our American fisheries. If you don't know, PFAS are lab-developed man-made chemicals used in all facets of American life for the last 80 years... Non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, stain-free flooring/carpet, etc... have been proven to cause a variety of cancers.
koxe.com
Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
Cold Front Brings Rain and Snow Sunday-Monday to West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict the next system will be moving in on Sunday bringing in some chances for winter weather leading into next week for Ohio and West Virginia. Chances for rain showers will start fairly early Sunday for the region, but we will start with rain showers across the area. These […]
cw39.com
All modes of severe weather possible tomorrow | Timing and impacts
HOUSTON (CW39) – Wide spread showers and thunderstorms will move into SE Texas tomorrow. This is one of those rare days where I am going with 100% chance of rain for the forecasted area. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk of severe weather for areas south of I-10. North of I-10, threats are lessened, but still present, don’t completely let your guard down.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
Comments / 1