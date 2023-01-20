Read full article on original website
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
weisradio.com
Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday
Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
WAFF
Alabama sees record number of tornadoes in 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 2022 was a record-breaking year for severe weather in Alabama. Last year, there were 98 tornadoes across Alabama according to preliminary data from the National Weather Service. That’s the second greatest number of tornadoes in the state on record. 2011 saw the most with 145...
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
ANOTHER Round of Severe Weather Could Impact Portions of Alabama
We are monitoring a system that is currently on a timeline to impact portions of Alabama late Tuesday night into the early morning hours of Wednesday. As always, these timeframes are a concern because of the natural pattern of people being asleep during those hours. The weather system is projected...
Archibald: Time to call BS on the ‘Bible Belt’
This is an opinion column. I had this Bible Belt thing all wrong. I used to think it was just a swath of Southern land where churches outnumbered liquor stores, where people read that Book and sought, in public or on their better days, at least, to live like the protagonist of its last chapters.
wbrc.com
DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
wbrc.com
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 280
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Mississippi man died last night after he was hit by a car on Hwy 280 according to the Jefferson County Coroner. Nicholas Joseph Stein, 38, was in the 4600 block of US Highway 280 when he was struck by a vehicle around 8:40 p.m. He...
elmoreautauganews.com
DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to Six Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR...
WAFF
Alabama lawmakers preview upcoming session
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. Huntsville fire officials are investigating a scene on Sandy Hollow Drive; The Governor is offering a reward in Lawrence Co. cold case. Governor offers $5K reward in Lawrence Co. cold case. Updated: 12 hours ago.
Alabama legislator will ‘fight the fight’ to save rocket at rest stop
The state legislator whose district includes the Alabama rest stop where the deteriorating NASA rocket stands is promising to fight its possible removal. Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Huntsville, posted on social media Thursday night that removing the Saturn 1B rocket at that Alabama welcome center rest stop on Interstate 65 “would be similar to removing the USS Alabama from Mobile Bay.”
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Alabama?
ALABAMA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Alabama? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Alabama has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any […]
WAFF
Jobs, Budget & School Saftey: Alabama lawmakers share priorities for upcoming legislative session
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF talked to three state lawmakers before the 2023 legislative session. They covered topics from safety in schools, to budget priorities. Nathaniel Ledbetter will serve as speaker of the state house for the first time in 2023. He said focusing on job growth is important. “We...
Archeological dig on Redstone Arsenal unearths history
An excavation for a planned construction project on Redstone Arsenal has turned into an archeological dig.
thebamabuzz.com
Is In-N-Out Burger coming to Alabama? We have the answer.
Earlier this month, In-N-Out Burger, the popular hamburger joint from California with a cult-like following, announced plans to establish its first Eastern U.S. corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee. By 2026, we should expect to see In-N-Out locations opening in the Volunteer State, according to their news release. Alabama Locations?. Since...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Biggest Portal Surprise for Alabama Football: Just a Minute
With the initial transfer portal window closing Jan. 19, there won't be any more players allowed to enter until May 1.
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
New COVID-19 variant moving fast throughout Alabama
"We're slowly seeing a proportionate of this variant increasing across the nation and in Alabama," Dr. Wes Stubblefield said.
wbrc.com
Shooting investigation underway in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting they say happened Thursday evening. Police were called to the 900 block of 47th Place North after 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man at that location suffering a gunshot wound. Officials have not told us...
