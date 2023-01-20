ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

weisradio.com

Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday

Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Alabama sees record number of tornadoes in 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 2022 was a record-breaking year for severe weather in Alabama. Last year, there were 98 tornadoes across Alabama according to preliminary data from the National Weather Service. That’s the second greatest number of tornadoes in the state on record. 2011 saw the most with 145...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Archibald: Time to call BS on the ‘Bible Belt’

This is an opinion column. I had this Bible Belt thing all wrong. I used to think it was just a swath of Southern land where churches outnumbered liquor stores, where people read that Book and sought, in public or on their better days, at least, to live like the protagonist of its last chapters.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian killed on Hwy 280

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Mississippi man died last night after he was hit by a car on Hwy 280 according to the Jefferson County Coroner. Nicholas Joseph Stein, 38, was in the 4600 block of US Highway 280 when he was struck by a vehicle around 8:40 p.m. He...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The World Around Jae and Beyond

Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The Menu

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via Culver's official website and by first-hand encounters as of January 22, 2023; permission given. Delicious butterburgers, thick milkshakes, jumbo shrimp, crispy fries, and many other tasty treats! Yes, Culver's can provide all of this to you at one time; however, have you been recently?
ALABAMA STATE
elmoreautauganews.com

DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to Six Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Alabama lawmakers preview upcoming session

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. Huntsville fire officials are investigating a scene on Sandy Hollow Drive; The Governor is offering a reward in Lawrence Co. cold case. Governor offers $5K reward in Lawrence Co. cold case. Updated: 12 hours ago.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama legislator will ‘fight the fight’ to save rocket at rest stop

The state legislator whose district includes the Alabama rest stop where the deteriorating NASA rocket stands is promising to fight its possible removal. Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Huntsville, posted on social media Thursday night that removing the Saturn 1B rocket at that Alabama welcome center rest stop on Interstate 65 “would be similar to removing the USS Alabama from Mobile Bay.”
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Alabama?

ALABAMA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Alabama? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Alabama has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any […]
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

Is In-N-Out Burger coming to Alabama? We have the answer.

Earlier this month, In-N-Out Burger, the popular hamburger joint from California with a cult-like following, announced plans to establish its first Eastern U.S. corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee. By 2026, we should expect to see In-N-Out locations opening in the Volunteer State, according to their news release. Alabama Locations?. Since...
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Shooting investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting they say happened Thursday evening. Police were called to the 900 block of 47th Place North after 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man at that location suffering a gunshot wound. Officials have not told us...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

