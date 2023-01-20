Read full article on original website
Apex Legends player accidentally finds a way to break the meta
A new glitch was discovered by an Apex Legends player on Sunday, and it could break the game if others find a way to replicate it. A player reported they initially queued as Loba but when they landed, they discovered they could use Wraith’s abilities instead. They ended up...
Breaking up the band: Overwatch 2 devs are working on nerfing one of game’s most OP duos
Sojourn has been one of the most divisive heroes in Overwatch 2. If you play Sojourn, the last thing you want is your best character to be nerfed to oblivion, but if you’re playing against her, you will have a rough game. This, paired with a pocket Mercy—who keeps...
Why YSKM will be the next great League of Legends star
After only playing two series, a new rookie has already made a name for himself in the 2023 LPL Spring Split. YSKM has taken the Chinese league by storm, becoming one of the most hyped League of Legends players of the new year. The rookie top laner has already showcased sensational plays and exceptional mechanics, solo killing veteran top laners like RNG’s Breathe, who is considered one of the best in his role.
A new PlayStation 5 model to hit markets later this year, though not in the way you might think
It feels like every other year a new console generation or version of an already existing console makes its way onto the market. PlayStation’s version of this console reimagining usually comes in the form of the “Slim” or the Pro. However, there seems to be a slim...
How to get your League of Legends Mastery Chart
League of Legends has been one of the largest online video games in the world ever since its release over 13 years ago. Some users have been playing since launch, while others have joined along the title’s historic ride. But regardless of when you joined, every player has wanted to see how much time they’ve put into each of League‘s vast arsenal of Champions at some point or another.
Overwatch 2’s Year of the Rabbit event could be saved with these 5 changes
Overwatch is known for its exciting seasonal events. Some of the most iconic cosmetics, voicelines, and maps have come straight out of the many events Blizzard has added into the already colorful game. But Overwatch 2 seems to keep falling short. One of the most popular events for fans has...
How to watch MTG Arena ONE Early Access and LRR Preprerelease
Prerelease events at local game stores for Phyrexia: All Will Be One kick off on Feb. 3, but players can get an early look at how the new Magic: The Gathering Standard-legal set plays out before then. With the Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) spoiler season coming to a...
League fan remakes maligned Brink of Infinity cinematic as poorly as possible, and some players like it better
Many League of Legends fans didn’t like the Brink of Infinity cinematic, which was released as a celebration of the launch of the 2023 ranked season earlier this month. Now one fan has made a cheap remake of the cinematic, and it’s already getting praise from players. Like...
Ultimate guide to CS:GO’s ranked: All ranks and how CS:GO ranking works
Whether you’re swimming with the silvers or gliding with the global elites, Counter-Strike’s ranking system is a great way to gauge your skill in competitive matchmaking. CS:GO’s ranks range from the noobs to the elite. But no matter where you are on the ladder, investing time into getting better at the game and improving will almost always lead to a more worthwhile experience.
All The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams Fortnite quests and rewards
Fortnite is among the world’s most popular games, not only because of its gameplay but also in part thanks to its unique virtual experiences. Over the years, Fortnite has hosted virtual concerts with Ariana Grande, Marshmellow, Travis Scott, and more. The Kid LAROI is the latest artist to partner with the Epic Games battle royale, bringing tons of new cosmetics, rewards, and quests to the game.
Blue card in MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One Dominus cycle doubles Proliferate triggers
The second week of spoilers for Magic: The Gathering’s next set Phyrexia: All Will Be One rounded out the Dominus cycle of legendary creatures with the Blue one, Wizards of the Coast announced today. The Dominus cycle is five Mythic Rare legendary creatures with an activated ability that puts...
Where to use the Elders Room key in DMZ
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 brought players of the Activision-led battle royale to an entirely new map, Al Mazrah, where DMZ is played. This expansive new location has hundreds of points of interest wherein players can either search for gear or stage battles against fellow players and enemy squads. Al...
MTG Proliferate engine Ichormoon Gauntlet adds 2 abilities to all planeswalkers and more
Wizards of the Coast has designed a Magic: The Gathering Blue Artifact called Ichormoon Gauntlet in Phyrexia: All Will Be One that synergizes with planeswalkers. One of the main mechanics in Phyrexia: All Will Be One is the return of Proliferate, synergizing with Toxic and Oil counters, along with other counters like +1/+1 and Charge. The set also includes a total of 10 planeswalkers, the most seen in one MTG set since War of the Spark. Revealed today by WotC, the Magic design team is using those planeswalkers and Ichormoon Gauntlet as Proliferate engines in ONE.
Are Patch 13.2’s Grievous Wounds buffs enough to put an end to healing creep in League?
Ever since its release in 2009, League of Legends has been the epitome of a game that struggles to find a clear identity when it comes to healing. Looking to find the middle ground for healing without it completely taking over the game, Riot Games included healing in Keystones, abilities, runes, and items.
The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams Island codes: How to join The Kid LAROI Fortnite concert and afterparty
Australian rapper The Kid LAROI is set to enter Fortnite at the end of January and host the first big concert inside the game since Ariana Grande’s show in 2021. The Kid LAROI’s concert in Fortnite will take place on Jan. 27 at 5pm CT and one of his songs will be the unreleased track “Love Again.” After the show is done, The Kid LAROI will host an afterparty in Fortnite. Epic Games will set up two different islands for the Australian rapper, one for the concert and one for the afterparty.
How to get The Kid LAROI skins in Fortnite
Epic Games has made it its mission to introduce real-life elements to Fortnite in recent years. From in-game concerts to collaborations with the likes of Marvel, fans have been treated to a constant stream of familiar content. Australian rapper The Kid LAROI is next on Fortnite’s list, and there will...
Riot confirms Team Deathmatch is coming to VALORANT
A new game mode is coming to VALORANT later this year, Riot Games announced today. In the latest dev diaries YouTube video for 2023, VALORANT executive producer Anna Donlon said that Riot’s take on Team Deathmatch will be coming to the game. No details on the game mode were released in the video, but we can make some guesses on how it’ll pan out.
Fortnite x Dead Space: All Dead Space skins, emotes, and prices
Dead Space is one of the more recent classics for the horror genre, with a remake of the original hitting stores in a matter of days. Many players are eager to get back into the armored boots of Isaac Clarke aboard the USG Ishimura. However, before he visits the planet cracker, it looks like he’ll be making a stop inside Fortnite.
All Phyrexia: All Will Be One mechanics explained
The invasion of the Multiverse has begun and here are the Magic: The Gathering mechanics players can use to their advantage from Phyrexia: All Will Be One. The newest Standard-legal MTG set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE), contains multiple forms of counters that synergize with the returning Proliferate mechanic. Counters include Poison through the Toxic mechanic, along with Oil counters that represent the Phyrexian oil. Equipment in ONE can attach to a created token upon entering the battlefield through For Mirrodin! and players can use Poison counters to their advantage, even if an opponent doesn’t have 10 accumulated.
Xbox Sales Drop as Microsoft’s Gaming Division Declines in Revenue
Microsoft’s Xbox sales declined by 13 percent while the gaming system’s content and services saw a 12 percent drop in revenue, the company said on Tuesday as part of its quarterly earnings report for the three months ending on Dec. 31. Total revenue for the gaming division dropped by 13 percent year over year.More from The Hollywood ReporterLatest Union Drive at Activision Blizzard Falters as Group Withdraws Election PetitionVerizon Loses 80,000 TV Subs in Fourth Quarter, Adds Broadband UsersNetflix Stock Rises as Bullish Analysts Boost Price Targets, but Will It Soon Take a Breather? In a presentation for analysts, the company said...
