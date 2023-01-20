ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westborough, MA

Police warn of slick driving conditions leading to crashes as storm brings snow, rain to region

By Kelly Sullivan, Boston 25 News
 4 days ago
Mass/NH — Police are warning of slick driving conditions on roadways across the region as a winter storm brings snow, rain and wind.

New Hampshire State Police have reported over a dozen crashes and vehicles going off the road due to inclement weather.

Westborough Police and Fire are currently working at a truck rollover on the Rt. 495 northbound off ramp to Rt. 9 westbound. Drivers are asked to avoid the areas.

MassDOT has 969 pieces of equipment deployed in the storm.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for most of Massachusetts.

The system will linger through Friday with up to an additional 4 inches of snow expected in parts of northern Massachusetts and into New Hampshire, where a winter storm warning is in effect.

Parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampshire, Worcester, Hampshire, and Hampden counties will be under an advisory through 6 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Berkshire County is under an advisory through 7 p.m.

Police are also asking drivers to not drive without removing snow and ice from their vehicles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

