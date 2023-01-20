ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

roi-nj.com

Prudential’s Lowrey, Merck’s Villar elected co-chairs of NJPAC

Charles Lowrey and Carmen Villar, two top New Jersey executives who share a passion for the arts and a vision for what an anchor arts institution can do, have been elected the new co-chairs of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. Lowrey, the CEO of Prudential Financial, and...
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Prudential CEO Lowrey: NJPAC showed its incredible impact during pandemic

Prudential Financial CEO Charles Lowrey has long known the value of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. “What it’s done from a transformative standpoint for the city and for the state is amazing,” he said. “It’s become one of the true anchor institutions and materially changed Newark.”
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Moody’s gives NJIT ‘A1 Stable’ credit profile

Moody’s Investors Service reaffirmed New Jersey Institute of Technology‘s financial outlook as “A1 stable,” reflecting NJIT’s “very good brand and strategic positioning,” according to a Monday announcement. Favorable student demand, growing wealth and diverse mix of revenue sources as support for the institution’s...
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Le Léo in Jersey City’s Journal Square hits 75% leased milestone

Journal Square’s Le Léo has quickly found its mark in Jersey City’s crowded rental market, with an impressive 75% of its 99 apartments leased since a late-fall debut, according to a Monday announcement from developers Park Stone Management and Fields Grade. Located at 244 St. Paul’s Ave.,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

New study reveals 10 most Instagrammable cities in N.J.

New research has revealed that Jersey City is the state’s most picturesque city, with 2.5 million posts on Instagram, and Union City is second in the Top 10 Instagrammable cities of New Jersey, according to recent findings by real estate site NewJerseyRealEstateNetwork.com. The data collected showed the Top 10...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

