Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
butlerradio.com
Maestro Kraemer Looks Back On Symphony Career
The longtime leader of Butler County Symphony is looking back fondly on his time as the conductor. We reported last week that Maestro Matthew Kraemer was taking a new position as the music director of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. We recently spoke with Kraemer, who said he appreciated the collaborative...
wtae.com
Surprise bicycle delivery made at Pittsburgh elementary school
PITTSBURGH — Kindergarten students at Pittsburgh Minadeo PreK-5 in Squirrel Hill started cruising in physical education class on Monday, thanks to a surprise delivery of 24 bicycles. Engineering company HDR and All Kids Bike provided the school with the bikes, helmets, and more, as part of an initiative that...
Greensburg Night Market plans 3 winter dates at Live Casino Pittsburgh
Fans of the Greensburg Night Market won’t have to wait until spring to enjoy another installment of the popular shopping, dining and entertainment event. The market is partnering with Live Casino Pittsburgh at Westmoreland Mall to host three winter night markets in the casino’s new event space. More...
butlerradio.com
Butler and Knoch on-air tonight
The Knoch Knights travel to Kiski in a non-section match-up tonight. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Pre-game on WISR begins at 7:15pm. Butler will host Hampton tonight for a non-section match-up. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Pre-game on WBUT begins at 7:20pm.
butlerradio.com
Bradley B. Angert
Bradley B. Angert, 67, of Butler passed away on Sunday, January 22nd, 2023 at home with his loving wife by his side. He was born in Butler on March 10th, 1955 to the late Robert and Olivia (Christy) Angert. Bradley went to Butler High School, then served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. He loved hunting, fishing, being outdoors, watching Steelers, and the old Donut Connection. Bradley was known for being a wonderful husband, being selfless, making people laugh, and being an overall great guy. He is survived by his beloved wife Sue (Heasley) Angert and his loving dog Brinks. Services will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. His family wants to offer a very warm thank you to his caretakers Chuck & Donna Lynn Crispin and his Good Samaritan Hospice nurse.
pittsburghmagazine.com
This Stone Storybook Charmer in Baldwin Borough is Ready For its Next Chapter
Dr. Sherri Johnson never intended to move to Pittsburgh — then she fell in love. “I was working in Kentucky when I met my late husband, Dr. Thomas Lehman,” she says. “He was from Ohio.”. The couple moved to Pittsburgh after Lehman became the medical director of...
KD Sunday Spotlight: 'Off The Floor' helps make houses into homes
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, "Off The Floor" focuses on making a house a home by providing free furniture to families in need.Executive Director Steve Crary said they've been transforming houses and lives in Allegheny County and the surrounding counties since 2004. Crary said their clients come from all different situations, including poverty, domestic violence, foster care, new immigrants, and more. He said clients can select furniture from their warehouse on the North Side and then volunteers will deliver it and set up the furniture in their homes. Crary said it's their mission to make every house and family feel whole, and let these people know they have a support system in the community.In 2022, "Off The Floor" helped 738 families and furnished more than 5,000 homes since its inception.For more information on how you can donate furniture, volunteer, or receive help, go to their website at this link and you can watch my full interview with Crary above!
Building the Valley: Buffalo Township woman launches Bubbly Bar and mobile bartending business in Freeport
As effervescent as her adult beverages, Nikki Wright of Buffalo Township is adding spirits to Freeport with her new Bubbly Bar and bartending business at 506 High St. A longtime mixologist and bartender for restaurants and caterers in the region, Wright struck out on her own in February 2021. She...
Greensburg Restaurant Week returns with special dishes, deals
General manager Lynn Hepple likes to give diners at Bar Nine “something completely new” when Greensburg Restaurant Week rolls around. This time, special dishes at the Greensburg gastropub will include short rib pierogies, served with garlic gravy, sour cream and scallions. The pierogies are one of two appetizer options for a three-course meal including a choice of three entrees and three desserts.
butlerradio.com
Student Groups from Mars School District Asking for Help From Community
Two groups of Mars students are asking for help from the community through a couple of collections. Girl Scout Troop 52725 is holding a used crayon drive through March at the district’s elementary schools. This gathering of used, broken, or unwanted crayons will benefit The Crayon Initiative which melts down, remanufactures, and sends crayons to children’s hospitals nationwide.
nextpittsburgh.com
Have a look at the only eyeglasses factory in Pittsburgh
Location: American Sun & Reader Company factory, located in the Cardello Building on Pittsburgh’s North Side. Featured guest: Caitlin Northup, American Sun & Reader’s vice president of product and marketing. 3 things that surprised me:. In the 1970s, most American eyeglasses production operations moved overseas and stayed there....
butlerradio.com
SRU men fall at home for the first time in 14 games
The Slippery Rock University men’s basketball team lost for the first time in their last 14 games at Morrow Field House last night, when they dropped an 80-75 double overtime decision to Lock Haven. The loss drops The Rock to 6-6 in the PSAC, and 12-6 overall. Lock Haven improved to 12-5 overall and 8-4 in league play. SRU’s 13-game winning streak at home had dated back to last season.
Fallen Officers Food Drive seeks donations to benefit food banks
The fifth annual Fallen Officers Food Drive will collect nonperishable food Jan. 28 at Mogie’s Irish Pub to benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank and the St. Margaret Mary Food Bank in Lower Burrell. The food drive is operated by volunteers, including many active and retired police officers, to...
butlerradio.com
VA Town Hall To Highlight PACT Act
The Butler VA is hosting a town hall for local veterans Wednesday. The event will focus on the new PACT Act legislation, which expands healthcare opportunities for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. VA staff will be on hand to provide updates on the PACT Act and...
top-ten-travel-list.com
5 Fantastic State Parks near Pittsburgh
Pennsylvania is home to 124 state parks, with more than 300,000 acres of land available for public recreational use. With a number of these parks easily accessible within an hour drive of Pittsburgh, it’s easy to plan a little time out to get back to nature. Take a break from the city congestion and enjoy an hour or 2 of biking, hiking, winter sports, birdwatching, picnicking, or simply just enjoying the sights and sounds of nature in a quiet setting.
Pittsburgh residents learn to fight hate during 25th annual Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit
PITTSBURGH — People from across the Pittsburgh area gathered to have conversations and take workshops exploring how to put an end to different forms of hate during the Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit. This year’s event marked the 25th time the summit had been held. The summit lasted for...
Furry Tails: Possibility and Dudley are waiting for forever homes
Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PossibilityAnimal FriendsAnimal Friends Pet Profile:Imagine the Possibility of bringing this adorable bun home! Possibility was part of our New Year's Rescue where a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Crows, crows and more crows among interesting results of Christmas Bird Count
While volunteer bird enthusiasts counted cardinals and robins for the Audubon Christmas Bird Count from Pittsburgh to Harmar, the most common bird found was the American crow — 20,000 strong, accounting for about half of the birds seen. The Christmas Bird Count was held in some areas in the...
Primanti Bros. interested in buying Wabash Pier
A.J. Patoni, director of industrial services for Hanna Langholz Wilson Ellis, Hann Commercial Real Estate tells KDKA Radio, they’ve gotten some good offers so far.
butlerradio.com
Local Group Seeking Volunteers To Help With Homeless Response
A local organization is seeking volunteers to help with an effort to assist members of our community dealing with homelessness. The Butler County Local Housing Options Team is coordinating a county-wide census of homeless individuals and families with a Point-in-Time night street count Wednesday into Thursday. Five teams of four...
