Bradley B. Angert, 67, of Butler passed away on Sunday, January 22nd, 2023 at home with his loving wife by his side. He was born in Butler on March 10th, 1955 to the late Robert and Olivia (Christy) Angert. Bradley went to Butler High School, then served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. He loved hunting, fishing, being outdoors, watching Steelers, and the old Donut Connection. Bradley was known for being a wonderful husband, being selfless, making people laugh, and being an overall great guy. He is survived by his beloved wife Sue (Heasley) Angert and his loving dog Brinks. Services will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. His family wants to offer a very warm thank you to his caretakers Chuck & Donna Lynn Crispin and his Good Samaritan Hospice nurse.

BUTLER, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO