Butler, PA

butlerradio.com

Maestro Kraemer Looks Back On Symphony Career

The longtime leader of Butler County Symphony is looking back fondly on his time as the conductor. We reported last week that Maestro Matthew Kraemer was taking a new position as the music director of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. We recently spoke with Kraemer, who said he appreciated the collaborative...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Bradley B. Angert

Bradley B. Angert, 67, of Butler passed away on Sunday, January 22nd, 2023 at home with his loving wife by his side. He was born in Butler on March 10th, 1955 to the late Robert and Olivia (Christy) Angert. Bradley went to Butler High School, then served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. He loved hunting, fishing, being outdoors, watching Steelers, and the old Donut Connection. Bradley was known for being a wonderful husband, being selfless, making people laugh, and being an overall great guy. He is survived by his beloved wife Sue (Heasley) Angert and his loving dog Brinks. Services will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. His family wants to offer a very warm thank you to his caretakers Chuck & Donna Lynn Crispin and his Good Samaritan Hospice nurse.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Local Resident Recognized by Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber

A local resident is receiving recognition for her positive impact on the community. Linda Thoma was recently named a Community Champion Award Honoree by the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber. Thoma is the Director of Operations at the Jean B. Purvis Community Health Center and also volunteers to help with community...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler and Knoch on-air tonight

The Knoch Knights travel to Kiski in a non-section match-up tonight. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Pre-game on WISR begins at 7:15pm. Butler will host Hampton tonight for a non-section match-up. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Pre-game on WBUT begins at 7:20pm.
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Car crashes into entrance of Castle Shannon restaurant

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — A car rammed through the front of a Castle Shannon restaurant Monday afternoon. The crash happened at Time Out Time Eat on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard. A video posted to the restaurant's Facebook page showed a white sedan that had taken out the front doors with additional damage to the foyer. Glass from the windows could be seen scattered across the ground.
CASTLE SHANNON, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler native brings NYC comedy show home

Robert Punchur, New York City comedian and Butler native, will perform two comedy shows in Western Pennsylvania this weekend. The shows are presented by the Very Good Comedy Show, a group of New York comics founded by Punchur and comedian Aric Grooms. Freeport Friday Funnies. Friday night, The Very Good...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tribune-Review

Greensburg Restaurant Week returns with special dishes, deals

General manager Lynn Hepple likes to give diners at Bar Nine “something completely new” when Greensburg Restaurant Week rolls around. This time, special dishes at the Greensburg gastropub will include short rib pierogies, served with garlic gravy, sour cream and scallions. The pierogies are one of two appetizer options for a three-course meal including a choice of three entrees and three desserts.
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Furry Tails: Possibility and Dudley are waiting for forever homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PossibilityAnimal FriendsAnimal Friends Pet Profile:Imagine the Possibility of bringing this adorable bun home! Possibility was part of our New Year's Rescue where a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Local Group Seeking Volunteers To Help With Homeless Response

A local organization is seeking volunteers to help with an effort to assist members of our community dealing with homelessness. The Butler County Local Housing Options Team is coordinating a county-wide census of homeless individuals and families with a Point-in-Time night street count Wednesday into Thursday. Five teams of four...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
top-ten-travel-list.com

5 Fantastic State Parks near Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania is home to 124 state parks, with more than 300,000 acres of land available for public recreational use. With a number of these parks easily accessible within an hour drive of Pittsburgh, it’s easy to plan a little time out to get back to nature. Take a break from the city congestion and enjoy an hour or 2 of biking, hiking, winter sports, birdwatching, picnicking, or simply just enjoying the sights and sounds of nature in a quiet setting.
PITTSBURGH, PA

