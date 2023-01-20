Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
butlerradio.com
Maestro Kraemer Looks Back On Symphony Career
The longtime leader of Butler County Symphony is looking back fondly on his time as the conductor. We reported last week that Maestro Matthew Kraemer was taking a new position as the music director of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. We recently spoke with Kraemer, who said he appreciated the collaborative...
Greensburg Night Market plans 3 winter dates at Live Casino Pittsburgh
Fans of the Greensburg Night Market won’t have to wait until spring to enjoy another installment of the popular shopping, dining and entertainment event. The market is partnering with Live Casino Pittsburgh at Westmoreland Mall to host three winter night markets in the casino’s new event space. More...
pittsburghmagazine.com
This Stone Storybook Charmer in Baldwin Borough is Ready For its Next Chapter
Dr. Sherri Johnson never intended to move to Pittsburgh — then she fell in love. “I was working in Kentucky when I met my late husband, Dr. Thomas Lehman,” she says. “He was from Ohio.”. The couple moved to Pittsburgh after Lehman became the medical director of...
Fallen Officers Food Drive seeks donations to benefit food banks
The fifth annual Fallen Officers Food Drive will collect nonperishable food Jan. 28 at Mogie’s Irish Pub to benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank and the St. Margaret Mary Food Bank in Lower Burrell. The food drive is operated by volunteers, including many active and retired police officers, to...
butlerradio.com
Bradley B. Angert
Bradley B. Angert, 67, of Butler passed away on Sunday, January 22nd, 2023 at home with his loving wife by his side. He was born in Butler on March 10th, 1955 to the late Robert and Olivia (Christy) Angert. Bradley went to Butler High School, then served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. He loved hunting, fishing, being outdoors, watching Steelers, and the old Donut Connection. Bradley was known for being a wonderful husband, being selfless, making people laugh, and being an overall great guy. He is survived by his beloved wife Sue (Heasley) Angert and his loving dog Brinks. Services will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. His family wants to offer a very warm thank you to his caretakers Chuck & Donna Lynn Crispin and his Good Samaritan Hospice nurse.
butlerradio.com
Local Resident Recognized by Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber
A local resident is receiving recognition for her positive impact on the community. Linda Thoma was recently named a Community Champion Award Honoree by the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber. Thoma is the Director of Operations at the Jean B. Purvis Community Health Center and also volunteers to help with community...
butlerradio.com
Butler and Knoch on-air tonight
The Knoch Knights travel to Kiski in a non-section match-up tonight. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Pre-game on WISR begins at 7:15pm. Butler will host Hampton tonight for a non-section match-up. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Pre-game on WBUT begins at 7:20pm.
Building the Valley: Buffalo Township woman launches Bubbly Bar and mobile bartending business in Freeport
As effervescent as her adult beverages, Nikki Wright of Buffalo Township is adding spirits to Freeport with her new Bubbly Bar and bartending business at 506 High St. A longtime mixologist and bartender for restaurants and caterers in the region, Wright struck out on her own in February 2021. She...
wtae.com
Car crashes into entrance of Castle Shannon restaurant
CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — A car rammed through the front of a Castle Shannon restaurant Monday afternoon. The crash happened at Time Out Time Eat on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard. A video posted to the restaurant's Facebook page showed a white sedan that had taken out the front doors with additional damage to the foyer. Glass from the windows could be seen scattered across the ground.
Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department expands police dog program
The Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department is adding another police dog to its force. Veegee, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, will be flown from Oregon to Pittsburgh this week and begin training to earn a police certification from the North American Police Work Dog Association. Upon completing several months of training,...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler native brings NYC comedy show home
Robert Punchur, New York City comedian and Butler native, will perform two comedy shows in Western Pennsylvania this weekend. The shows are presented by the Very Good Comedy Show, a group of New York comics founded by Punchur and comedian Aric Grooms. Freeport Friday Funnies. Friday night, The Very Good...
Greensburg Restaurant Week returns with special dishes, deals
General manager Lynn Hepple likes to give diners at Bar Nine “something completely new” when Greensburg Restaurant Week rolls around. This time, special dishes at the Greensburg gastropub will include short rib pierogies, served with garlic gravy, sour cream and scallions. The pierogies are one of two appetizer options for a three-course meal including a choice of three entrees and three desserts.
Furry Tails: Possibility and Dudley are waiting for forever homes
Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PossibilityAnimal FriendsAnimal Friends Pet Profile:Imagine the Possibility of bringing this adorable bun home! Possibility was part of our New Year's Rescue where a...
butlerradio.com
Local Group Seeking Volunteers To Help With Homeless Response
A local organization is seeking volunteers to help with an effort to assist members of our community dealing with homelessness. The Butler County Local Housing Options Team is coordinating a county-wide census of homeless individuals and families with a Point-in-Time night street count Wednesday into Thursday. Five teams of four...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Crows, crows and more crows among interesting results of Christmas Bird Count
While volunteer bird enthusiasts counted cardinals and robins for the Audubon Christmas Bird Count from Pittsburgh to Harmar, the most common bird found was the American crow — 20,000 strong, accounting for about half of the birds seen. The Christmas Bird Count was held in some areas in the...
Over 100 911 calls made to new Dowtown Pittsburgh homeless shelter in 70 days
911 has received 110 calls from the city’s new homeless shelter since it opened in late November. That number came as a surprise to Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.
Youngstown police warn residents about targeted thefts
The Youngstown Police Department is warning residents about a rise in automobile thefts.
Local county receiving $1.4 million for home repairs
Mercer County is receiving a nearly $1.4 million grant to make necessary home repairs.
top-ten-travel-list.com
5 Fantastic State Parks near Pittsburgh
Pennsylvania is home to 124 state parks, with more than 300,000 acres of land available for public recreational use. With a number of these parks easily accessible within an hour drive of Pittsburgh, it’s easy to plan a little time out to get back to nature. Take a break from the city congestion and enjoy an hour or 2 of biking, hiking, winter sports, birdwatching, picnicking, or simply just enjoying the sights and sounds of nature in a quiet setting.
Rapidly-expanding discount store chain opens another new location in Indiana
A major discount retail store chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more. The popular discount store Dollar Tree recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest Indiana store location in Hartford City, according to local reports.
