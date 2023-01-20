Read full article on original website
Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better, research finds
Can’t get to sleep? Try eating this fruit before bed
I’m a scientist – exercise won’t help you lose weight on its own, it’s what you eat that counts
EXERCISE won't help you lose weight and it's what you eat that counts, a scientist has claimed. Professor Tim Spector, a top epidemiologist and dietician, said exercise was "no use on its own" for those wanting to shed a few pounds. Prof Spector, from King's College London, said exercise –...
2 Habits Experts Say You Should Break If You Actually Want To Lose Weight
So, you’ve made the decision to make weight loss a priority in the new year–good for you! But as you may know, making the decision is unfortunately only a small portion of the battle. As it turns out, putting in extra effort at the gym and eating more salads may not be enough to reach your goals. If you want to see real progress, you’ll likely have to break some tough habits–especially when it comes to your diet.
Simple NHS test reveals exactly how many calories you need to eat to lose weight
MANY of us will have 'losing weight' near the top of our New Year's resolution list. But shedding the pounds you've put on over the festive period can be harder than it looks. However, a weight loss calculator devised by the NHS can help you lose the weight effectively. Firstly,...
TikTokers are taking a diabetes drug to lose weight. Now it’s in short supply
Injecting Ozempic can cause you to shed the pounds, but you won’t be able to ‘hack’ your way into a healthy body. Every new year, many people vow to lose weight—and 2023 is no different. Pledging to eat healthy or hit up the gym are two of the top resolutions among Americans this year. If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok, however, you might have seen a third option for your weight loss goals: several TikTokers are injecting themselves weekly with a Type 2 diabetes drug called Ozempic, claiming it can help quickly trim your tummy. Kim Kardashian is rumored to have used the drug to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the Met Gala (though she has denied this) and Elon Musk has tweeted that he’s a fan.
I took Ozempic even though I'm a healthy weight - then I looked into the science. Here's why you really shouldn't
When Isobel* first heard the rumours that there may be more to Kim Kardashian’s recent weight loss than a dedicated healthy eating and workout routine she was intrigued. The 37-year-old PR from Swindon had always kept in shape with the guidance of a personal trainer. ‘But time for myself has become more limited since becoming a mum and working for myself,’ she explains, noting that a busy schedule had stifled regular gym visits and encouraged 9pm sweet cravings, leaving her persistently 1.5 stone above her goal.
7 Foods You Shouldn't Cut Out if You're Trying to Lose Weight, According to a Dietitian
It's that time of year again when trending diets run amuck. There might be several foods you're mentally putting on a "do not eat" list if you have weight loss goals. But instead of cutting out some of your favorite foods and living in a place of "no", what about embracing the wide variety of foods you can eat in a healthy and balanced eating pattern? Contrary to what you may have heard in the past, these seven foods can help you get there. Not only are they super nutritious, but they all also have research linking them to weight loss and health. And you may be pleasantly surprised to see a few of these foods on the list.
Weight-loss drug Tirzepatide is said to be even more effective than Ozempic
This might be your best shot at shedding those extra pounds. Weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy (marketed for the treatment of diabetes under the name Ozempic) have become Hollywood’s biggest slimming secret — and soon there may be an even more potent pound buster on the market. Tirzepatide, which is taken by weekly injection on the arm, thigh or stomach, is likely to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration for weight loss in 2023. Made by Eli Lilly, the drug is already approved by the FDA to treat diabetes under the name Mounjaro. However, taken in higher doses it has...
What You Can Expect From the Weight Loss Drug Ozempic Week By Week
Obesity doctors break down exactly what this drug will do week by week in terms of side effects and weight loss.
She thought she had a stomach bug. Her Apple Watch alerted her it was more
One pregnant California mother thought she was coming down with a stomach bug her son had, but when her Apple Watch wouldn't stop alerting her about her heart rate she went to the hospital to find out she had a severe pregnancy complication known as placenta abruption.
Celebrities Are Apparently Taking Ozempic, a Drug Intended for Diabetes, to Help Them Lose Weight Rapidly—But Is That Safe?
Every year, we seem to be presented with new solutions for weight loss that promise to help people shed pounds rapidly. From the old-school grapefruit diet to the ever-popular keto diet, there's no shortage of trendy diets to lose weight—especially in Hollywood. But now, instead of hearing about a...
Can an Endocrinologist Help with Weight Loss?￼
Endocrinologists can help you regulate your hormone levels and speed up your metabolism to aid in weight loss. Here’s how. You can gain weight for a number of different reasons — hormone conditions being one of them. Endocrinologists are experts in metabolism and hormonal changes. They can treat...
Ozempic helps people lose weight. But who should be able to use it?
Semaglutide, sold in the forms of Ozempic and Wegovy, shot into public consciousness as an effective weight-loss medication last year, thanks to spruiking from social media influencers and people such as Elon Musk. The unexpected increased in demand for the drug for weight loss has caused a world-wide shortage. Producing the drug – delivered as a weekly self-administered injection – involves a unique manufacturing set-up, so it will take some time to re-establish a global supply. It’s expected back in Australia at the end of March. Semaglutide (in the form of Ozempic) is an effective medication in managing type 2 diabetes –...
Review: How Inno Supps Carb Cut Complete Can Help You Lose Weight (Without Quitting Carbs!)
Low-carb diets have been popular for decades and have recently returned as ketogenic diets. When done correctly, these diets can help you lose weight and improve your health. However, going low-carb can also negatively affect the body, increasing the risk of certain diseases. That’s why supplementing with a carb absorption reducer, such as Inno Supps Carb Cut Complete, may be beneficial.
The Specific Type Of Fiber That Can Help You Lose Weight
Fiber can protect you from heart disease, diabetes, and inflammatory bowel disease, according to the American Heart Association. It also helps lower your cholesterol and flush nasty toxins out of your body. Although the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends 25 grams of fiber a day for women and 38 grams for men, most people in the United States only average 16 grams a day.
Intermittent fasting has limited effect on weight loss, study finds
Intermittent fasting has been a popular weight loss method in recent years. However, a new study suggests that the timing of meals may not significantly impact long-term weight loss. Instead, calorie restriction appeared to be a better alternative than intermittent fasting for weight loss. Intermittent fasting is an eating plan...
iOS 16.3 Is Coming Soon: The New Features That Could Hit Your iPhone
Apple's next iOS update is expected to arrive as soon as this week, and with it will likely come a handful of new features, bug fixes and some Black History Month designs for your iPhone. Public beta testers, however, have already been given access to the iOS 16.3 beta. As...
This Is the Healthiest Kind Of Bread You Can Actually Lose Weight Eating
When it comes to the best foods to eat for weight loss, bread likely isn’t one of the first things that pops into your mind. In fact, you’ve probably heard time and time again that bread is one of the worst culprits that can lead to weight gain. And while that’s true for highly processed varieties (hi, white bread!), we’re happy to share that it’s not always the case. In fact, there’s one type of tasty, fiber-filled bread that experts say you can actually eat regularly and still lose weight: sprouted bread.
Apple issues watchOS 9.3 update for Apple Watch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The public release of watchOS 9.3 includes bug fixes and under-the-hood improvements for the Apple Watch — and it's now available to everybody. Apple Watch users can update watchOS by opening the iOS...
Does Dehydration Cause Weight Gain?
Over half of all Americans have expressed a desire to lose weight, according to a recent Gallup poll. And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more Americans are some version of a weight-loss diet compared to a decade ago, with the majority of dieters being over the age of 40.
