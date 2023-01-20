Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1st Major Snowstorm Predicted For New York State’s Hudson Valley
For the most part, until this week, the Hudson Valley has dodged snowstorms. But, it appears we are just days away from the first major snowstorm of the season. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY
Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
Rocks Falling From Sky Damage At Least 16 Cars In New York State
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley investigated 16 complaints of vehicles being hit by rocks on a well-traveled highway. Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K announced three people were arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the Lower Hudson Valley. Juveniles...
Kathy Hochul Now Allows 18-Year-Olds To Do This At Weddings
18-year-olds are now allowed to do this at weddings in New York State per Governor Kathy Hochul. Up until the year, old people over the age of 21 year old were allowed to do this at weddings, but now there is an exception. Now, you can be the person to...
This Upstate New York Metropolis Was Named One of the Best Fishing Spots in America
When you think of fishing in New York, what location does you mind take you to? Maybe on a little lake in the Adirondacks or a river near the Canadian border like the St. Lawrence?. While places like the Adirondacks or St. Lawrence River are great, those are not the...
New York snow: AccuWeather graphics show timing of upcoming winter storm for parts of state
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Winter weather on the horizon for New York is expected to begin mid-week, with northern sections of the state at a higher chance for continued snowfall. An AccuWeather forecaster said precipitation is expected to affect the five boroughs beginning Wednesday morning, though accumulation may not...
Western New York Church Puts “Satan” On Their Sign?
One church in Western New York may have tried to be a little too clever on their sign, and it’s upsetting a lot of people. People don’t like to talk about the evils of the world, and those who are religious don’t exactly enjoy talking about Satan.
Did You Know? One of The Highest Points of Route 20 is in Central New York
Believe it or not... there's more history to Route 20 in New York State than you might have known!. What some people argue is the best scenic route through the state and country, others just call it their commute to and from work. Regardless, Route 20 stretches on for a LONG time and has a ton of history to it's name.
Describing Binghamton, New York in Your Words
Binghamton, New York means a lot of different things to different people, so we asked you to share your descriptions of the city with us. Now I've only been here for about seven months, so I'm certainly not an expert on what the locals think of the Binghamton area. That's why I asked the community to help me out and compile a list of one word descriptions for Binghamton.
This Is The Most Popular Girl Scout Cookie In New York State
It's Girl Scout Cookie Season in New York! The season runs from now through March 12, 2023. The organization just launched a new flavor, but which is the most popular among New Yorkers?. Girl Scouts Introduce New Cookie Flavor - Raspberry Rally. Raspberry Rally is the latest Girl Scout Cookie...
8 Spots to Drink and Eat on the Finger Lakes Wine Trail
Have you visited any Finger Lakes wineries lately? We recently revisited New York's premier wine region and recommend our favorite spots to drink and eat along the Finger Lakes wine trail.
Poll Reveals Percentage Of NY Voters Who Think Nassau Rep. George Santos Should Resign
The growing list of scandals plaguing New York Congressman George Santos has decimated much of the freshman lawmaker’s political support, new polling confirms. Among the state’s registered voters, nearly two-thirds of Democrats and 59 percent of independents think Santos should resign, according to a Siena College poll revealed Monday, Jan. 23.
Would New Yorkers Rather Drive or Fly? The Answer Is an Interesting One!
One of the wonderful things about living in Upstate New York is that there’s an airport close by no matter where you live and if you’re lucky, you might live close enough to an airport that has an airline that flies directly and quickly to vacation destinations. My...
What Famous People Allegedly Own Homes In Upstate New York?
Take A Look Inside Adam Levine's Former New York City Penthouse. Maroon 5 frontman and longtime judge on The Voice, Adam Levine, lived the lifestyle of the rich and famous at this SoHo loft in New York City. Do you want to see inside?. 10 Places in Central New York...
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
Route 20 westbound to New York State border temporarily closed
Route 20 approaching the New York State border will be temporarily closed, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the State of New York. The closure comes as a result of several fallen trees in the westbound lane of Route 20.
wearebuffalo.net
Famous Bakery in Western New York Suddenly Announces Closure
Western New York is known most for snow, the Bills and certain foods. Those certain foods include wings, beef on weck and sponge candy. Chicken wings are clearly the number one food that outsiders know Buffalo most for and while those foods are all great, there's also a great contingency of bakeries in the region.
The Largest Pancake Griddle in the World Can Be Seen in Upstate New York
36 years ago, history was made in Upstate New York when a crowd of nearly 40,000 people came from near and far to witness the making of the world’s largest pancake. The record holding pancake was made in Penn Yan in the Finger Lakes Region on September 27, 1987, and it took a huge team to make it happen.
Homemade De-Icer Perfect To Use In New York
The winter weather is back across New York and with the cold comes snow and ice. So what happens if you run out of salt or snow melt for your sidewalks and driveway?. Well, here is an easy solution. You can make your own. This easy-to-make de-icer only used four...
Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?
It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
WNBF News Radio 1290
Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0