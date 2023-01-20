Read full article on original website
Apple gives some older iPhones OS updates, going back to iPhone 5s
Apple has provided iOS 12.5.7, macOS 11.7.3, and other updates for older devices that can't be updated to the latest releases. The new updates are for users still using older devices and operating systems...
AirPods Max back-ordered, but don't expect new model
It may be tempting to look at shipment times for an indication of Apple's upcoming product announcements, but they are usually a red herring. AirPods Max ship dates slipping a few weeks could be for a number of reasons, but the least likely is impending new releases.
Apple issues watchOS 9.3 update for Apple Watch
The public release of watchOS 9.3 includes bug fixes and under-the-hood improvements for the Apple Watch — and it's now available to everybody. Apple Watch users can update watchOS by opening the iOS...
Apple's slower hiring allows it to avoid wave of big tech layoffs
Apple has managed to avoid joining the wave of mass layoffs at other tech giants, with its slower rate of hiring allowing it to avoid issues that Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon have run into with high employee headcounts.
Deals: Apple's M2 Pro Mac mini with 16GB RAM drops to $1,199
Apple's M2 Pro Mac mini features a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD — and best of all it's on sale with this exclusive discount. Best M2 Pro...
M2 Pro & Max MacBook Pro SSD write speeds faster than M1
The SSDs used in the M2 Pro and M2 Max-equipped 14-inch MacBook Pro and16-inch MacBook Pro write faster than their predecessors, initial tests reveal. Drive speeds are an important part of a notebook's performance,...
Mac mini M2 packs a performance punch for under $600
The just-releasedMac mini looks unexciting from the exterior with its years-old design — but don't let that fool you. This unassuming Mac is a steal with surprising performance. It's hard to complain much...
Daily Deals Jan. 24: $550 off 14-inch MacBook Pro, 20% off Bose Smart Soundbar 900, $100 off M2 iPad Pro 12.9-inch with AppleCare & more
Some of our top tech finds today include $500 off a 16" MacBook Pro, $400 off a Lenovo 16" Slim Multi-Touch Laptop, $400 off an LG OLED evo TV and more. The AppleInsider crew...
Apple hit new record high for lobbying in 2022, but still behind peers
Apple significantly increased its spending on lobbying in 2022, increasing by 44% compared to 2021, but the company is still spending less than its peers. A report from July 2022 revealed that Apple spent...
M2 Mac mini review roundup: Tiny, but mighty
Initial orders and in-store availability of theM2 Mac mini begin on January 24. Reviewers have had some time with the newly-announced desktop, and these are their initial thoughts and reviews of the product. If...
M2 Pro & Max MacBook Pro review roundup: Impressive spec bump
The first wave of reviews for Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max updates to the14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro have been published, with the increased performance one of many high points for the releases.
Soft iPhone sales will hit Apple's Q1 2023 finances, weak dollar will help
Soft holidayiPhone sales will hit Apple's first fiscal quarter, while strong currencies against a weaker dollar may have helped Apple's finances according to UBS analysts. For Apple's Q1 2023 financial results, UBS forecasts Apple...
Future HomePod could detect dancing & change the music automatically
According to a new patent, Apple wants us to be able to dance, wave, gesture, or just enter and leave rooms, to have our smart devices like theHomePod do what we want. Apple's HomePod...
Apple appeals UK mobile browser investigation by attacking the word 'shall'
Apple has filed an appeal to fight the UK Competition and Markets Authority's investigation into the mobile browser market and mobile gaming, including an argument over the meaning of the word "shall." The CMA...
Daily Deals Jan 23: AirPods Pro 2 for $199, 40% off a wireless Apple Watch Charger, 28% off a Hisense 50-inch Smart TV & more
Some of today's top discounts include $100 off an M2 Macbook Air, 61% off a Lenovo 2022 Ideapad 3 Laptop, $150 off a Bose Smart Soundbar 600, 80% off AUKEY Bluetooth Earbuds, and 34% off a Samsung 55-inch Class OLED Smart 4K TV.
After Apple's busy January, the rest of the quarter may be quiet
Apple's flurry of January launches may be the company's last major releases for some time, with a lack of inbound new products expected for the second quarter meaning there could be quite a few months to wait for something new to surface.
Apple's iPadOS 16.3 is out with support for security keys
The iPadOS 16.3 update is is available to download by the public. It is a relatively minor release compared to iPadOS 16.2 with its most significant feature being support forsecurity keys. After a long...
Advertisers call out Apple's 'hypocrisy' over ad tracking
The Interactive Advertising Bureau has used its annual conference to accuse Apple of "cynicism and hypocrisy" over how it treats advertisers compared to its own ad business. Speaking at the organization's 2023 leadership meeting on Marco Island, Florida, CEO David Cohen said that the trade group was ready to confront Apple. The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) members include Google and Meta, and Cohen said that Apple's app tracking transparency continued to represent a growing threat.
iOS 16.3 now available with support for new HomePod, security keys
Following a beta period that started on December 14, the update for iOS 16.3 is now downloadable toiPhone. It doesn't appear to have many user-facing updates, though it ensures compatibility with the new HomePod and its features.
Apple's headset to use 3D operating system that looks like iOS
Apple's VR headset will feature a 3D operating system that will resemble iOS with hand and finger gesture recognition — and can be used as a macOS display. The long-rumored Apple AR headset...
