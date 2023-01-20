ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apple Insider

Apple gives some older iPhones OS updates, going back to iPhone 5s

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has provided iOS 12.5.7, macOS 11.7.3, and other updates for older devices that can't be updated to the latest releases. The new updates are for users still using older devices and operating systems...
Apple Insider

AirPods Max back-ordered, but don't expect new model

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It may be tempting to look at shipment times for an indication of Apple's upcoming product announcements, but they are usually a red herring. AirPods Max ship dates slipping a few weeks could be for a number of reasons, but the least likely is impending new releases.
Apple Insider

Apple issues watchOS 9.3 update for Apple Watch

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The public release of watchOS 9.3 includes bug fixes and under-the-hood improvements for the Apple Watch — and it's now available to everybody. Apple Watch users can update watchOS by opening the iOS...
Apple Insider

Apple's slower hiring allows it to avoid wave of big tech layoffs

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has managed to avoid joining the wave of mass layoffs at other tech giants, with its slower rate of hiring allowing it to avoid issues that Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon have run into with high employee headcounts.
Apple Insider

Deals: Apple's M2 Pro Mac mini with 16GB RAM drops to $1,199

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's M2 Pro Mac mini features a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD — and best of all it's on sale with this exclusive discount. Best M2 Pro...
Apple Insider

M2 Pro & Max MacBook Pro SSD write speeds faster than M1

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The SSDs used in the M2 Pro and M2 Max-equipped 14-inch MacBook Pro and16-inch MacBook Pro write faster than their predecessors, initial tests reveal. Drive speeds are an important part of a notebook's performance,...
Apple Insider

Mac mini M2 packs a performance punch for under $600

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The just-releasedMac mini looks unexciting from the exterior with its years-old design — but don't let that fool you. This unassuming Mac is a steal with surprising performance. It's hard to complain much...
Apple Insider

Apple hit new record high for lobbying in 2022, but still behind peers

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple significantly increased its spending on lobbying in 2022, increasing by 44% compared to 2021, but the company is still spending less than its peers. A report from July 2022 revealed that Apple spent...
Apple Insider

M2 Mac mini review roundup: Tiny, but mighty

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Initial orders and in-store availability of theM2 Mac mini begin on January 24. Reviewers have had some time with the newly-announced desktop, and these are their initial thoughts and reviews of the product. If...
Apple Insider

M2 Pro & Max MacBook Pro review roundup: Impressive spec bump

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The first wave of reviews for Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max updates to the14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro have been published, with the increased performance one of many high points for the releases.
Apple Insider

Soft iPhone sales will hit Apple's Q1 2023 finances, weak dollar will help

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Soft holidayiPhone sales will hit Apple's first fiscal quarter, while strong currencies against a weaker dollar may have helped Apple's finances according to UBS analysts. For Apple's Q1 2023 financial results, UBS forecasts Apple...
Apple Insider

Future HomePod could detect dancing & change the music automatically

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — According to a new patent, Apple wants us to be able to dance, wave, gesture, or just enter and leave rooms, to have our smart devices like theHomePod do what we want. Apple's HomePod...
Apple Insider

Apple appeals UK mobile browser investigation by attacking the word 'shall'

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has filed an appeal to fight the UK Competition and Markets Authority's investigation into the mobile browser market and mobile gaming, including an argument over the meaning of the word "shall." The CMA...
Apple Insider

After Apple's busy January, the rest of the quarter may be quiet

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's flurry of January launches may be the company's last major releases for some time, with a lack of inbound new products expected for the second quarter meaning there could be quite a few months to wait for something new to surface.
Apple Insider

Apple's iPadOS 16.3 is out with support for security keys

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The iPadOS 16.3 update is is available to download by the public. It is a relatively minor release compared to iPadOS 16.2 with its most significant feature being support forsecurity keys. After a long...
Apple Insider

Advertisers call out Apple's 'hypocrisy' over ad tracking

The Interactive Advertising Bureau has used its annual conference to accuse Apple of "cynicism and hypocrisy" over how it treats advertisers compared to its own ad business. Speaking at the organization's 2023 leadership meeting on Marco Island, Florida, CEO David Cohen said that the trade group was ready to confront Apple. The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) members include Google and Meta, and Cohen said that Apple's app tracking transparency continued to represent a growing threat.
Apple Insider

iOS 16.3 now available with support for new HomePod, security keys

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Following a beta period that started on December 14, the update for iOS 16.3 is now downloadable toiPhone. It doesn't appear to have many user-facing updates, though it ensures compatibility with the new HomePod and its features.
Apple Insider

Apple's headset to use 3D operating system that looks like iOS

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's VR headset will feature a 3D operating system that will resemble iOS with hand and finger gesture recognition — and can be used as a macOS display. The long-rumored Apple AR headset...

