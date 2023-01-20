Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Shannon Sharpe thinks employee who posted controversial Dak Prescott tweet should be fired
The tweet -- which is still on the team's page as of late Tuesday morning -- reads "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn't again generate self-inflicted wounds" and then links to a game story on DallasCowboys.com.
Justin Jefferson recognized by Pro Football Writers of America
Minnesota Vikings fans know how great wide receiver Justin Jefferson is. After leading the NFL in receiving yards this past season, the awards and all-pro nods came pouring in for Jefferson. On Monday, Jefferson would add to that list of accolades as the Pro Football Writers of America named Jefferson to the All-NFL and All-NFC teams.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
JD PicKell sets expectations for Notre Dame in 2023
Notre Dame has high expectations for the 2023 season, according to On3 host J.D. PicKell. With the addition of Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman, Notre Dame has a veteran quarterback and can only go higher. Marcus Freeman won nine games in his first season as head coach. But with that...
2023 NFL draft: 69 prospects granted special eligibility
The NFL has released a list of college prospects who have been granted special eligibility for the 2023 draft coming at the end of April. The list has some of the top prospects in this draft class, including Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. from Alabama, Jalen Carter and Broderick Jones from repeat national champion Georgia, plus Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez.
Comments / 0