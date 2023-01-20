Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
drydenwire.com
Mountain Men To Host 'No Regrets' Conference Feb. 3-4 In Rice Lake
RICE LAKE, WI -- The following event will be held on a Friday and Saturday at the Rice Lake High School. You can learn more about this event (and order tickets) here. Our desire is to see men from all over Northwest Wisconsin come together in revival. We believe a movement of the Holy Spirit is breaking out starting with men.
drydenwire.com
Eric Toney Joins Ben & Fitzy This Week On ‘Positive Tuesday’
SPOONER, WI -- Join DrydenWire.com founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald for their latest episode of "Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy" live this Tuesday morning!. This week, Fond du Lac County District Attorney and President of the Wisconsin District Attorney’s Association, Eric Toney, will be joining...
drydenwire.com
'COLD WEATHER - HOT DEALS!' - This Week At Schmitz's Economart!
SPOONER, WI -- Check out this week's great deals going on now thru Sunday at Schmitz's Economart!
drydenwire.com
WATCH: Pastor Brian Cole’s Weekly Sunday Sermon - Jan. 22, 2023
Editor’s Note: Each Sunday, DrydenWire.com publishes Pastor Brian Cole’s Sunday Sermon from the previous week's message at the Oaks Community Church. "Join us as we continue through the book of 1 Corinthians. In this portion, we study a crucial text on the subject of sex outside of marriage and adultery, and just exactly what takes place within our bodies and souls when this happens. Have you been violated in your past through sexual immorality? If so, the end of this message is for you and you're healing."
drydenwire.com
Support Staff Spotlight: Monica Olson
Editor’s note: “Support Staff Spotlight” is a weekly series that shines a spotlight on those that work behind the scenes in our area county departments that keep everything running smoothly. These individuals rarely get any attention (or credit?) but are vital to their respective departments. A new “Support Staff Spotlight” (formerly known as "21 Things You Might Not Know About Me") from one of our six-county coverage-area county departments will be published each Monday on DrydenWire.com.
drydenwire.com
Sawyer County Burglary Investigation Results In Felony Convictions For Hayward Man
SAWYER COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Trevor Wilson, of Hayward, WI, one of four men that were arrested and later charged criminally in Sawyer County Circuit Court following an investigation into multiple burglaries and thefts that had occurred in the Hayward, WI area. Michael Denasha, Chad Headley, Reid Warner, and Cody Potack were also charged criminally, and Potack was sentenced in June 2022 on his conviction of burglary.
drydenwire.com
Barron County Spring Citizen Law Enforcement Academy Dates Announced
BARRON COUNTY -- The Barron County Sheriff's Office has announced the spring dates and times for their Citizen Law Enforcement Academy for citizens, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff's Office. Press Release. The Citizen Law Enforcement Academy is a program designed to give citizens insight into...
Comments / 0