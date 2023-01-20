Austin cinema chain coming to Hutto

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — A Central Texas cinema chain told the Hutto City Council Thursday night it plans to break ground on its newest location in Hutto this spring and open in early 2024.

EVO Entertainment Group opened in 2014 in Kyle and now has 18 locations in five states.

EVO said in a press release the Hutto theater would the group’s first construction from stratch since the pandemic began.

According to EVO, the 53,300 square foot venue will include eight theaters, 10 bowling lanes, and 7,200 square feet of gaming, attractions, and virtual reality.

EVO said it will also feature a bar-lounge area, patio, and private event space.

The location will be south of the Hutto YMCA, off of Highway 79 near SH 130.

​“As an Austin-based company, we’re proud to be a part of the Hutto community,” said Mitch Roberts, founder and CEO of EVO Entertainment Group in the release. “Hutto’s rapid growth and recognition as a great place to raise a family is in perfect alignment with our strategic growth initiatives for 2023 and beyond.”

According to the press release, the $25 million project is estimated to create at least 40 full-time equivalent jobs in the area.

Hutto Economic Development Director, Bob Farley, said in the release the project is estimated to produce $3 million in sales tax revenue per year, which is about a 25% increase over current sales tax revenues in Hutto.

“Together with City leaders, the Hutto Economic Development Corporation promised our community we’d bring them a major venue for all-ages of entertainment, and we delivered,” says Farley in the release, “EVO is the perfect partner to kick off a new wave of strategic growth that will benefit the quality of life of the Hutto community for many years to come.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.