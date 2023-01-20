Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
Related
Walmart shooting victim’s mom: Gunman threatened daughter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The mother of a Walmart employee who was shot and wounded by a former co-worker inside a Walmart store in Indiana says the gunman had repeatedly threatened to kill her daughter. Jenny Couch told WFIE-TV that her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook, was targeted by Ronald...
Body of Man Missing for a Month Found in Crashed Car Under Bridge: Police
Kenneth Brian Colbert, 47, had been reported missing by family members on December 10.
Deadly shooting breaks out inside Indiana Walmart
CHICAGO (CBS) – A deadly shooting involving police inside of a southern Indiana Walmart left one person, the suspect, dead.It took place Thursday night in Evansville, near the border of Kentucky and Illinois. Police responded to reports of an active shooter around 10 p.m.CBS 2's sister station in Evansville reported that the shooter was a 25-year-old named Ronald Mosley II. He was a former Walmart employee and left a suicide note at his home before the shooting and intended to die.Police said they were met with gunfire as soon as they entered the store."There were multiple times where the suspect then shot at officers," "He would move along through the store. Officers would have to locate him again. I guess he would shoot out with them again. This went on for a couple of different times."One person who was a former co-worker of Mosely's was hurt.Mosley was shot and killed.
Female Indiana Walmart employee's heroic actions saved lives, police say
Indiana police applauded heroic actions taken by a Walmart employee and law enforcement officers who kept a gunman and former employee from continuing to do harm.
Gunman in Walmart shooting told workers to line up against wall, police say
A former Walmart employee wounded one of his ex-co-workers Thursday night in a shooting at the Evansville, Indiana, store where he used to work, police said. The 25-year-old man entered a nightly team meeting with a gun and told a group of about a dozen people to line up against a wall, officials announced during a press conference Friday.The overnight team leader ran from the room when the gunman, identified by police as Ronald Ray Mosley, had his back turned, and she called 911, Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin told reporters.The gunman then shot a woman, Bolin said, and then...
Missing Indiana man found dead after car crash
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, an Evansville man that hadn’t been seen for over 40 days, has been found deceased. On December 10, 2022, family members reported Colbert missing and said he was last seen at a co-worker’s home in Princeton the previous day. Evansville Police Department handed over the […]
14news.com
Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of the woman shot Thursday night at the westside Walmart in Evansville says she was flown to a hospital. Jenny Couch tells us the victim is her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook. Cook’s mother says she has life threatening injuries, but is talking after being...
Police: Heroic actions kept shooter from doing more harm
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police in Indiana said Friday that heroic actions by a Walmart employee and law enforcement officers kept a gunman who shot and injured one female employee from doing more harm. The woman was the only person injured late Thursday when 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II walked into a store break room where employees were meeting, specifically aimed at the victim and shot her in the face with a 9mm handgun. Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department said officers were within the building within four minutes of the 911 call, and Mosley was shot...
Gunman killed by police after shooting former co-worker inside Walmart
A 25-year-old man shot a former co-worker at a Walmart in Evansville, Indiana, Thursday night, authorities said. The gunman, a former Walmart employee, was shot and killed by officers, police said.Police identified the gunman as Ronald Ray Mosley, CBS affiliate WEVV-TV reports.The incident was reported a little after 10 p.m. local time. "Active shooter inside Walmart West," Evansville police tweeted, advising the public to "avoid the area."The police said the Walmart employee, who was identified as a woman, was flown from the scene and her condition wasn't known, WEVV-TV reports. Evansville police Sgt. Anna Gray told reporters in a briefing late...
14news.com
EPD releases identity of Walmart shooting suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms authorities responded to an active shooter situation on Thursday night. Dispatch says this happened at the Walmart located on South Red Bank Road in Evansville. The call originally came in at around 9:59 p.m. Police say they have identified the suspect as...
14news.com
Walmart shooting suspect charged with punching several people at same store in May
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re looking more into the history of the Walmart shooting suspect in Evansville. An affidavit describes a scene at the west side Walmart on May 18, 2022. Slammed him to the ground, kneed in the face and shoved against the wall: this is how several...
EPD: Police pursuit pair caught in overnight chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two Gibson County residents were apprehended Wednesday morning after police say the pair took officers on a chase through Evansville overnight. According to an affidavit, an Evansville Police officer tried to pull over a Ford Escort after watching the driver run a stop sign while turning onto Grove Street. We’re told […]
14news.com
Truck flips on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash on the Lloyd Expressway. Dispatchers say it it happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes near between Highway 41 and Main Street. They say one car was switching lanes because somebody in front of them was breaking,...
Comments / 1