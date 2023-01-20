ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
BBC

Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed

The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
BBC

Antarctic: Giant iceberg breaks away in front of UK station

A big iceberg roughly the size of Greater London has broken away from the Antarctic, close to Britain's Halley research station. Sensors on the surface of the Brunt Ice Shelf confirmed the split late on Sunday GMT. Currently, 21 staff are at Halley, maintaining the base and operating its scientific...
BBC

World Athletics proposes new transgender eligibility rules

World Athletics has proposed continuing to allow transgender women to compete in female international track and field events. In a statement it said its "preferred option" was to tighten the sport's eligibility rules, but still use testosterone limits as the basis for inclusion. A policy document suggesting the amendments has...
BBC

'Menopause leave' trial rejected by ministers

Ministers have rejected a proposal from MPs to introduce "menopause leave" pilots in England, arguing it could be "counterproductive". It also dismissed a recommendation to make menopause a protected characteristic under the Equality Act. The suggestions came from the Women and Equalities Committee, which accused ministers of making "glacial progress"...
BBC

Heat pumps: The 'geeks' obsessing over their new heating systems

He's got heat meters fixed to the pipework. Room temperature monitors. And gadgets tracking how much electricity his solar panels are generating. The jewel in the crown of this system, though, is a recently installed heat pump. "It's like a geek's paradise, really," says Mick Wall of his 1930s semi-detached...
BBC

Newcastle: St Mary's Cathedral lockdown gathering claims to be reviewed

An "unscheduled" safeguarding audit and review has been launched in the Catholic church following claims of lockdown gatherings in Newcastle. The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency will carry out the review into the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. The BBC understands it involves claims from a whistleblower that men were regularly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy