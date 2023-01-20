Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
7 most popular foundations at Sephora
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you have blemishes you wish to cover or you are searching for a product that will even out your skin tone, a foundation works to do this and more. Sephora offers many popular foundations with highly rated formulas and extensive shade ranges.
Women's Health
I took Ozempic even though I'm a healthy weight - then I looked into the science. Here's why you really shouldn't
When Isobel* first heard the rumours that there may be more to Kim Kardashian’s recent weight loss than a dedicated healthy eating and workout routine she was intrigued. The 37-year-old PR from Swindon had always kept in shape with the guidance of a personal trainer. ‘But time for myself has become more limited since becoming a mum and working for myself,’ she explains, noting that a busy schedule had stifled regular gym visits and encouraged 9pm sweet cravings, leaving her persistently 1.5 stone above her goal.
AOL Corp
'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12
It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home
Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
Don’t like those lines above your upper lip? Four ways to get rid of them
Also called “barcode lines” because of their vertical appearance above the upper lip, these bothersome wrinkles have traditionally been associated with smoking because they tend to form when you purse your lips. Repeatedly drinking through a straw can have the same effect of accelerating the formation of these wrinkles.
We Asked A Stylist: This Is The Most Flattering Hair Length For Women Over 40
Although makeup and skincare are some of the most effective methods for hiding your age and smoothing out wrinkles (read about skincare ingredients that reduce wrinkles!), getting the proper haircut to flatter your features is just as effective. A good haircut can have people guessing how old you are. So, treat yourself and get a new cut for the new year!
Derms Swear By These 2 Serums That Practically Make Dark Spots Disappear
Everyone’s skincare routine is different. Cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and sunscreen are the basic components of most skin care routines (be sure to wear SPF each and every day to prevent wrinkles and sunspots!). But when you’re ready to upgrade your skincare routine, serums are the powerful boosters that help get you to a new place. There are many different kinds of serums and each one has its own unique purpose. Some serums have ingredients that help to brighten your skin or fight the signs of aging, while others fight skin blemishes, like dark spots.
We Found a $24 Makeup Product That’s About to Replace Your Eyeshadow Palette & Eyeliner In One Fell Swoop
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The other day, I was playing around with some new eyeshadows I had been sent. I applied the product and wore it around my apartment for a couple of hours. My eyes looked great, but when it came time to remove the makeup, the shimmery specks started blurring my vision (and I wear contact lenses). I still had to shower, so this was truly anything but ideal. To my luck (and yours), there’s a beauty brand that has the health...
Stylists reveal 8 shoe trends that are in and 6 that are out this year
Style experts say people should swap out slouchy boots and round-toe shoes for new takes on ballet flats and kitten heels in their 2023 wardrobe.
KHON2
4 most popular clean makeup brands at Sephora
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which most popular clean makeup brands at Sephora are best?. Sephora has a special certification for products that feature the use of nontoxic, eco-friendly ingredients. These products are considered “Certified Clean” by Sephora. Products that are clean are broken up into two categories, “Clean and Planet Positive” and just “clean.” Products that are “Clean and Planet Positive” products are formulated without ingredients that may be harmful to the skin like the “Clean” certified products while featuring eco-friendly packaging. If a product falls under either of these categories, there will be a leaf symbol beside the product as it is listed on the website.
Shoppers Are Waking Up to ‘Soft, Dewy Skin’ Thanks to This Night Cream That Hydrates ‘43% Better Than Hyaluronic Acid’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Finding products that will keep your skin hydrated during the cold winter months is essential. Yet, it can be quite the challenge to find one that offers the extra dose of moisture you need for this time of year. So when we came across Sand & Sky’s Tasmanian Spring Water, which is made with “miracle”-working ingredients that’s said to be over 40% more hydrating than hyaluronic acid, we just had to get it on your radar. Plus, shoppers say it...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Best body wash for dry skin
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many body washes give you a squeaky-clean feeling that leaves your skin feeling tight and dry. While you want to step out of the shower feeling clean, you don’t want to strip the moisture from the surface of your skin.
These Are the 12 Best Hand Creams for Age Spots, According to Dermatologists
Despite the countless serums and moisturizers we use to care for our faces, most of us don't give the skin on our bodies the same attention. And we really should—especially our hands. Given that the delicate skin on our hands is known to be more susceptible to wear-and-tear, like age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, caring for our hands is a crucial skin-care step we can’t afford to overlook.
The One Type Of Lipstick You Should Avoid At All Costs This Winter–It Causes Chapped Lips!
When the weather outside is frightful AND you’re trying to do your makeup at the crack of dawn before the sun has even risen, it can become a challenge to maintain that same enthusiasm you had for beauty way back on those bright, sunny summer mornings. This is where lipstick typically comes strolling in to save the day. A colorful lip can instantly perk you up, and the perfect lip color for your skin tone can even make you feel like maybe you don’t need blush, foundation, or eyeshadow — that’s the power of great lipstick.
Chanel Just Launched a New, Velvety Lipstick That One Shopper Says Lasted Them an ‘Entire Day at Work’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Chanel is kicking off 2023 with a slew of new products that should definitely be on your radar. You might’ve already heard about the anti-aging cream that tackles winter skin, but if you’re in the market for makeup products in particular, we have the lowdown on a must-have. The Rouge Allure Velvet Lipstick promises rich color and comfortable wear, on top of beautiful packaging (of course). What’s special about this formula is that it contains highly concentrated pigments that coat your...
The Daily South
Are Bumpit Hairstyles Making A Comeback?
Growing up in the South, you repeatedly hear the saying, “the higher the hair, the closer to heaven.” Now, does teased hair really relate to scripture? Not particularly. Did I still believe it? Perhaps a little. From the sky-high bouffants of the 1960s—with teased-high hair icons like Priscilla Presley and Jackie Kennedy—to the pinned bang poufs of the 2000s, big hair has always been a trend that comes back around. Last year, velcro rollers were the hottest “new” thing to pop back up on the hair scene. For many Southern women, they never went out of style in the first place.
ETOnline.com
The Best Skincare and Hair Care Deals to Shop from Dermstore's Sale: Olaplex, NuFace, Ilia and More
To help you build a new skincare regimen in 2023 and protect your hair from the harsh winter season, Dermstore is offering one last chance to scoop up new year savings on must-have beauty products. Through January 31, the code EXTRA10 will give shoppers an extra 10% off skincare, haircare, and makeup that are already discounted by up to 50% at Dermstore. Whether you're looking to try new skincare products or refill your favorite go-to's, Dermstore's sale is a good place to start.
Vogue
Michelle Yeoh Is Quietly Out-Dressing Everyone This Awards Season
Michelle Yeoh’s answer to the sheer, silver and impossibly slinky dresses delighting paps on red carpets so far? Lilac suiting. A shorts suit, in fact. In lieu of hopping on the trend bus, the Everything Everywhere All at Once actor has been pedalling her own cycle of original outfits, which have looked nothing less than refreshing as the awards season juggernaut gathers pace. That pastel tailoring was just the first stop.
Vogue
Yes, That Really Was Doja Cat Covered In 30,000 Crystals At Schiaparelli
The Spring 2023 couture shows kicked off in Paris with a visual spectacle at Schiaparelli. Inspired by Dante Alighieri’s Inferno, the show saw supermodels Shalom Harlow, Irina Shayk and Naomi Campbell glide down the catwalk in looks adorned with animal heads made from foam. As for the beauty, Daniel...
This Eye Makeup Mistake May Be Making You Look Older, MUAs Warn
While eye makeup products have the power to take years off your look and highlight your best features, they could also accidentally emphasize crow’s feet and other signs of aging around the eyes. We checked in with celebrity and professional makeup artists for tips and suggestions regarding avoiding looking older than 40 with common, easy-to-make makeup mistakes. Alyssia Chang, a makeup artist with Prevail Beauty, and Ashunta Sheriff, an Emmy-nominated celebrity makeup artist, told us all about the one makeup mistake that instantly ages women over 40. They said that not applying too much eyeliner can actually make you look older. Read more below!
