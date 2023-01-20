ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

Snow to Rain Wednesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR WORCESTER COUNTY AND WESTERN MA AS WELL AS NH AND VT. FOR TOMORROW INTO THURSDAY MORNING. Our next storm is over the southern plains today. It will track into Ohio and then through northern New England. Expect light to moderate snow Wednesday afternoon changing to rain during the evening commute for Rhode Island.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
A light Snow Accumulation This Afternoon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As our storm system moves over us today, expect light rain to become moderate again late this morning and then mix with and change to snow. Expect a coating to an inch for the northern half of the ocean state. Near the MA border, 1 to 2 inches could accumulate between noon and 6pm.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Rain in the morning changing to snow for the afternoon

A developing coastal storm is bringing rain tonight that will become heavy at times as winds begin to increase. Temperatures will remain in the mid and upper 30s. As the storm center moves over Nantucket by midday tomorrow the rain will change to wet snow and winds will be rather strong from the NW at 15-25MPH . Temperatures should be just above freezing 33 or 34° until nightfall Monday so most accumulations that occur will tend to be on grassy surfaces. However, any bursts of moderate snow (1 inch per hour rates) that develop at times will be enough to cause roads to become slushy and snow covered. As we go into the evening hours the snow will be quickly coming to an end, pretty much by 8PM. We’ll also need to keep an eye on the tidal situation for Monday morning as well for any possible splash over, but the good news is that the storm center will have passed so tidal effects will likely be minimized.
NANTUCKET, MA
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA
Snow Closings and Cancellations List

Due to Monday's snowfall, several communities have cancelled after-school program and sports, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket. Get the complete list of snow closings and cancellations here.
WOONSOCKET, RI
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 22-23, 2023

A winter storm brought more than one foot of snow to some parts of New Hampshire Sunday night into Monday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
How Much Snow Will Maine Get On Sunday Night And Monday?

It is looking like Friday was the real kickoff to winter in Maine. Unlike the storms we've had for the last few months, Friday's storm brought almost nothing but snow. And, it looks like the snow is here to stay. Earlier this week, several Maine Meteorologists were saying we were...
MAINE STATE
Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm

MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
MAINE STATE
Winter Blast to Hit Parts of Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday

After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, parts of northern and eastern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow, freezing rain and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for sections of Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties from late Sunday evening until late Monday evening. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 6 to 12 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult at times.
MAINE STATE
Report ranks Rhode Island number 23, best state to start a business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A report from Forbes Advisor ranks Rhode Island number 23 on the list of best states to start a business. The report weighed data like cost of living, accessibility and business costs for each state to determine their rankings. According to the report, Rhode Island...
