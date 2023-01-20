Read full article on original website
Snow to Rain Wednesday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR WORCESTER COUNTY AND WESTERN MA AS WELL AS NH AND VT. FOR TOMORROW INTO THURSDAY MORNING. Our next storm is over the southern plains today. It will track into Ohio and then through northern New England. Expect light to moderate snow Wednesday afternoon changing to rain during the evening commute for Rhode Island.
A light Snow Accumulation This Afternoon
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As our storm system moves over us today, expect light rain to become moderate again late this morning and then mix with and change to snow. Expect a coating to an inch for the northern half of the ocean state. Near the MA border, 1 to 2 inches could accumulate between noon and 6pm.
RAW: MA: WINTER STORM DRIVES SURF INTO COASTAL TOWN
Rain in the morning changing to snow for the afternoon
A developing coastal storm is bringing rain tonight that will become heavy at times as winds begin to increase. Temperatures will remain in the mid and upper 30s. As the storm center moves over Nantucket by midday tomorrow the rain will change to wet snow and winds will be rather strong from the NW at 15-25MPH . Temperatures should be just above freezing 33 or 34° until nightfall Monday so most accumulations that occur will tend to be on grassy surfaces. However, any bursts of moderate snow (1 inch per hour rates) that develop at times will be enough to cause roads to become slushy and snow covered. As we go into the evening hours the snow will be quickly coming to an end, pretty much by 8PM. We’ll also need to keep an eye on the tidal situation for Monday morning as well for any possible splash over, but the good news is that the storm center will have passed so tidal effects will likely be minimized.
Winter storm bringing up to nine inches of snow to parts of MA
A winter weather advisory has been issued across Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region Monday, bringing rain, sleet. and up to nine inches of snow to certain areas. As of 6 a.m., many areas of the state are seeing a cold rain, which is expected to turn...
Listen, I get it, snow sucks. Yes, when we were younger, a snow day is all we hoped for in New England. A day when school was canceled and we could just go out and play in the snow all day. However, as adults, snow sucks. I mean we have...
Winter Advisory For Sunday, Monday & Tuesday
BOSTON – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather Advisory for Sunday, Monday, and even parts of Tuesday for a storm. The advirosy starts at 7 tonight, January 21 and is in effect through 1 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4...
WEATHER ALERT: Winter storm will bring rain and snow to western Massachusetts
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for rain and snow that could lead to tough travel Monday.
Snow Closings and Cancellations List
Due to Monday's snowfall, several communities have cancelled after-school program and sports, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket. Get the complete list of snow closings and cancellations here.
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 22-23, 2023
A winter storm brought more than one foot of snow to some parts of New Hampshire Sunday night into Monday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
How Much Snow Will Maine Get On Sunday Night And Monday?
It is looking like Friday was the real kickoff to winter in Maine. Unlike the storms we've had for the last few months, Friday's storm brought almost nothing but snow. And, it looks like the snow is here to stay. Earlier this week, several Maine Meteorologists were saying we were...
Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm
MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
Winter Blast to Hit Parts of Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday
After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, parts of northern and eastern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow, freezing rain and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for sections of Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties from late Sunday evening until late Monday evening. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 6 to 12 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult at times.
Mass State Police Lowers Speed on Mass Pike From Westfield To New York Border
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising travelers to expect snow in Western and Central regions of the state overnight tonight and in areas of Northern Massachusetts near the border with New Hampshire. The storm system is then forecast to push south and eastward in the...
NEW SNOWFALL MAPS: Here's How Much Snow Will Fall in Mass., Northern New England
An incoming storm is expected to bring rain and snow on Thursday night into Friday, and 30 miles could determine whether you get 6 inches of snow or none at all by Friday morning. Winter weather warnings and advisories have already been issued for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire,...
